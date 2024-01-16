Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Sell SoFi Technologies Because Of Macro Demand And Supply Challenges

Gary J. Gordon profile picture
Gary J. Gordon
2.78K Followers

Summary

  • SoFi's products are mature and growing modestly, with competition in the market being strong.
  • SoFi's rapid growth plans are risky and likely to be disappointing relative to its current valuation, as history shows.
  • SoFi's strategy to build trust and a lifetime relationship with members is unlikely to overcome its strong competition.
  • The company's valuation is based more on hope than on the reality of supply and demand.

Supply and Demand signpost

RTimages/iStock via Getty Images

Most commentary about fintech company SoFi (NASDAQ:SOFI) focuses on “micro” issues, most typically some measure of its revenue and customer growth. I’m adding to the conversation by focusing on SoFi’s “macro” issues, namely:

  • Demand – What are

Comments (35)

Jimmy54 profile picture
Jimmy54
Yesterday, 7:52 PM
Comments (635)
Must be a Rams Fan
O
OC Gal
Yesterday, 7:46 PM
Comments (3)
Hello,
I am a strong supporter of Sofi. I find them absolutely amazing! They have grown from 483rd largest bank last March to the top 80's as of November 2023. Noto did this with one hand tied behind his back and both feet bound with the student loan situation. The recent downgrades are no more than the big banks 'shakin in their boots'. Noto has done so many things right!

They are to report gap profitability in 2 weeks.
I look forward to Sofi inclusion in the S&P in 2025.

A larger Bank could put a buy on the table for them. They are definitely not a SELL!

I consider Sofi a "Buy". I have accumulated close to 2,000 shares in the past year and I am buying more currently.
Rock On Anthony!

OC Gal
binion225 profile picture
binion225
Yesterday, 7:50 PM
Comments (561)
@OC Gal almost 5000 shares here thanks to fools like this getting the price down. What a gift to own this many shares of a future top 10 financial institution and I’ll be collecting a nice dividend for retirement.

This guy told me to check back in a year as if the stock price would be lower!
T
Tdog88
Yesterday, 7:38 PM
Comments (3.08K)
Time to sell was a month ago. They priced in the speculative risk and now think it’s actually at screaming buy point.
binion225 profile picture
binion225
Yesterday, 7:29 PM
Comments (561)
Listen to you or listen to Chris Hoeger…. Hmmmmmmm
Timrio profile picture
Timrio
Yesterday, 7:44 PM
Comments (1.05K)
@binion225 That’s too easy!
A
Artiebet
Yesterday, 7:24 PM
Comments (2)
This will age badly.
N
Npmijm10
Yesterday, 7:20 PM
Comments (74)
Buy, not sell, wait , be happy.
RickinMiami profile picture
RickinMiami
Yesterday, 7:13 PM
Comments (1.15K)
Good points but one key element to consider being Bullish is that SOFI operating costs vs most of its competitors are ultra low.
Its Bank Charter also gives it a competitive advantage vs other low cost FinTech's so it should be able to attract capital more profitably than others.

Here is a FinTech that is Actually a Chartered Bank and ultra low cost model. Watch out Big Banks its your worst night mare

GLTA Go Longs!
binion225 profile picture
binion225
Yesterday, 7:18 PM
Comments (561)
@RickinMiami I’m not sure what company he’s even looking at. He just slapped a strong sell on it . Sounds like a short to me!
Gary J. Gordon profile picture
Gary J. Gordon
Yesterday, 7:28 PM
Comments (1.5K)
@RickinMiami Check out the table on relative deposit costs. The branch banks are dramatically lower. Far offsets the supposed lower costs. The banks have large zero-rate checking and business accounts.
Just saying.
Timrio profile picture
Timrio
Yesterday, 7:50 PM
Comments (1.05K)
@Gary J. Gordon deposit costs at branch banks are dramatically lower. Why would that be? Can’t wait to hear your response.
S
Solar Express
Yesterday, 7:13 PM
Comments (104)
So sell right when Q4 GAAP Profits are forecasted Jan 29th besides Member Growth and Financial Services are ramping up. Did you also advise Selling Amazon under 10 back in the day?
binion225 profile picture
binion225
Yesterday, 7:18 PM
Comments (561)
@Solar Express exactly. Just a bad hit piece… that is what this is!
a
alitomr
Yesterday, 7:04 PM
Comments (145)
Holes in your thesis about holes:

1. They are saying they will be profitable by being integrated and a one stop shop for financial needs/services. Acquiring a Bank charter was a must in order to execute their strategy.

2. You cannot evaluate the strength of a bank by the amount of cash they are holding. You can have 100x the cash of another bank and be 1000x riskier.

3. Are you really evaluating the quality of a company's products based on the supposed cost? That's a huge hole, man. I suggest you look at customer satisfaction indicators from SOFI and compare it to other banks, not only "neo banks", compare it to that of traditional banks, please. Report back.

4. Huge hole, again. Have you seen how SOFI is growing? Even at half pace, at around 7.50 that is 9x 2028 earnings. It is currently trading 1.5x book value, while JPM is trading at 1.68, and the sector at 1.18. Conventional banks can't compete with the costs structure of online banks. That valuation alone means that in a couple years SOFI should be floating in free cash flow, because the investments required by banks, only in real estate, make it a much less efficient than managing through an app.

I hope it gets dumped again. I will buy more.
A
Alexhwang
Yesterday, 7:01 PM
Comments (12)
This is one of worst short thesis on Sofi. Lazy article IMO.
Gary J. Gordon profile picture
Gary J. Gordon
Yesterday, 7:11 PM
Comments (1.5K)
@Alexhwang Let me know what I should have focused on if you get a minute.
binion225 profile picture
binion225
Yesterday, 7:20 PM
Comments (561)
@Gary J. Gordon explosive growth. Profitable in a couple weeks, having Galileo that everyone is and will be using. Maybe the face that banks are closing left and right and SOFI doesn’t have that overhead… to start. What. IS YOUR. Short. Position? Lmao
binion225 profile picture
binion225
Yesterday, 6:59 PM
Comments (561)
Serious questions, what is your short position and who paid you to write this. There is not enough time in my busy life to address all the problems with your article. But since you start with the fact you think they have bad growth, I will just stop there. That speaks volumes about your ignorance. I’ll see you on the 29th when you eat your words.

This guy would be like bashing Tesla or Amazon in the early innings.
Skagit profile picture
Skagit
Yesterday, 6:56 PM
Comments (3.64K)
Not that I disagree, but I wonder if there will be any blowback from Sofi-istas.

💣 😡
Gary J. Gordon profile picture
Gary J. Gordon
Yesterday, 7:10 PM
Comments (1.5K)
@Skagit Take a look. You bet! Fun. My favorite was the feedback on my AMC short call several years ago. Similar comments to Binion above.
binion225 profile picture
binion225
Yesterday, 7:22 PM
Comments (561)
@Gary J. Gordon except AMC is a dumpster fire, like I said… earnings will shut you up, and prove you wrong.
Gary J. Gordon profile picture
Gary J. Gordon
Yesterday, 7:30 PM
Comments (1.5K)
@binion225 AMC wasn't considered a dumpster fire when it was $40. And one quarter of earnings will not even come close to shutting me up.
R
Randolf Mclain
Yesterday, 6:56 PM
Comments (29)
Sell SOFI, really? No way, good joke
T
The Real Cavalier
Yesterday, 6:49 PM
Comments (9.94K)
This author is the real deal unlike most of the writers on Seeking Alpha. Look at his bio. I'd consider his words.
T
The Real Cavalier
Yesterday, 6:59 PM
Comments (9.94K)
@binion225 But why. It's a bank. I own a small position and I'm a little below water. They need to grow the non-lending business in 2024 if they expect to be priced differently.
binion225 profile picture
binion225
Yesterday, 7:00 PM
Comments (561)
@The Real Cavalier sure thing short!
binion225 profile picture
binion225
Yesterday, 6:47 PM
Comments (561)
Wow look, author trying to artificially dump the price before blow out earrings. Congrats. Are you a .25 star analyst with a 3$ price target…. Get in line….
Gary J. Gordon profile picture
Gary J. Gordon
Yesterday, 7:08 PM
Comments (1.5K)
@binion225 I couldn't care less about the trading over the next few weeks. Get back to me in a year or two.
binion225 profile picture
binion225
Yesterday, 7:26 PM
Comments (561)
@Gary J. Gordon sure thing pal. You teach? I would get transferred out of your class ASAP. If you think 2024 will not be a blow out year for SoFI, you are gravely mistaken! I can’t wait to see the comments tomorrow. Have a great night, Gar.
