Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

ANTA Sports: Great Domestic Sportswear Company With Uncertain International Prospect

Alpha Compounder profile picture
Alpha Compounder
355 Followers

Summary

  • ANTA has outperformed its peers only in the Chinese market by emulating successful strategies and avoiding their pitfalls.
  • Despite short-term inventory challenges due to the pandemic and DTC transformation, recovery signs are evident from ANTA’s latest interim report.
  • ANTA is the most likely Chinese sportswear company to capture a significant market share internationally but it does not have precedence of similar successful strategies to emulate from.
  • The stock is undervalued, but investing in a Chinese company like ANTA presents significant regulatory uncertainties.

facade of Fila Sportswear clothing store

Robert Way/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

ANTA Sports (OTCPK:ANPDY) and Li Ning (OTCPK:LNNGY) are both major beneficiaries of the Chinese consumers’ nationalistic sentiments, but Li Ning’s over-reliance on this has impeded its business strategy.

This article was written by

Alpha Compounder profile picture
Alpha Compounder
355 Followers
An Individual retail investor who primarily invests in companies with proven profitability. Occasional interest in smaller loss-making companies that have exceptional growth potential.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About ANPDY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ANPDY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ANPDY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.