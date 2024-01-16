Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
143.05K Followers

Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call January 16, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Michael Micciche - Vice President, Investor Relations

Yogesh Gupta - Chief Executive Officer

Anthony Folger - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Pinjalim Bora - JPMorgan

Ittai Kidron - Oppenheimer

Fatima Boolani - Citigroup

Brent Thill - Jefferies

Ray McDonough - Guggenheim Securities

Operator

Good day and welcome to the Progress Software Corporation Q4 2023 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker, Mr. Mike Micciche, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Michael Micciche

Okay. Thank you, Sherry. It's nice to have you with us again. Good afternoon, everybody, and thanks for joining us for Progress Software's fourth fiscal quarter 2023 financial results conference call. On the line with me this afternoon are Yogesh Gupta, President and CEO; and Anthony Folger, our Chief Financial Officer.

Before we get started, let's go over our Safe Harbor statement. During this call, we will discuss our outlook for future financial and operating performance, corporate strategies, product plans, cost initiatives and other information that might be considered forward looking. Such forward-looking information represents Progress Software's outlook and guidance only as of today and is subject to risks and uncertainties. For a description of the risk factors that may affect our results, please refer to the risk factors in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Progress Software assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements included in this call. And additionally, please note that all the financial figures referenced on this call are non-GAAP measures unless otherwise

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About PRGS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PRGS

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.