S&P 500 Chases After Bad News Toward New High

For a week that had more negative than positive headlines, the S&P 500 (SPX) perhaps surprisingly turned in a pretty good week. The index rose 1.8% to 4,783.83.
That puts the S&P 500 less than 13 points away from breaking its all-time high closing value of 4,796.56, which is set on 3 January 2022.
We say "perhaps surprisingly" because, in the current market environment, negative headlines focus investors on the very near term, in which the outlook for dividend growth is positive. The newest update to the dividend futures-based model's alternative futures chart indicates the trajectory of the S&P 500 is consistent with investors focusing their forward-looking attention on 2024-Q1 as we come to the end of the current redzone forecast range.
Why would negative headlines prompt investors to focus on the current quarter? It has everything to do with the expected timing of when the Federal Reserve will be forced to begin cutting interest rates to address a slowing U.S. economy. After the week's headlines, the CME Group's FedWatch Tool projects the Fed will hold the Federal Funds Rate steady in a target range of 5.25-5.50% until 20 March 2023 (2024-Q1), when investors anticipate it will launch a series of quarter-point rate cuts at six- to twelve-week intervals through the end of 2024.
In the current market environment, that leads to rising stock prices. At least until fading economic conditions might reduce the expectations for dividend growth in future quarters and investors shift their attention accordingly. When that happens, bad news will become bad news for the trajectory of stock prices.
Speaking of which, here are the past week's market-moving headlines:
Monday, 8 January 2024
- Signs and portents for the U.S. economy:
- Fed official says rate hikes are done:
- Nasdaq adds +2%, S&P, Dow also gain as tech stocks offset a slide in Boeing
Tuesday, 9 January 2024
- Signs and portents for the U.S. economy:
- BOJ officials get a reason to keep never-ending stimulus alive as inflation continues biting:
- Bigger trouble developing in the Eurozone:
- ECB officials thinking about cutting rates sooner:
- Dow, S&P 500 retreat as yields edge up ahead of data, earnings
Wednesday, 10 January 2024
- Signs and portents for the U.S. economy:
- Fed officials say they're not sure they're not done fighting inflation:
- Questions raised and some positive signs developing in China:
- Bigger trouble developing in the Eurozone:
- Stocks climb as megacaps lead; inflation data, earnings on deck
Thursday, 11 January 2024
- Signs and portents for the U.S. economy:
- Rising shelter, healthcare costs lift US consumer inflation in December
- US power prices soar ahead of extreme cold and record natgas demand
- Oil up 1% as Middle East tensions offset US inflation worries
- US startup funding drops 30% in 2023 despite AI frenzy
- Fed officials say higher-than-expected inflation report no biggie for them:
- BOJ officials solve inflation:
- ECB officials dangle interest rate cuts if inflation falls lower:
- Nasdaq, S&P, Dow end little changed after inflation data sparks volatile trading session
Friday, 12 January 2024
- Signs and portents for the U.S. economy:
- US producer prices unexpectedly fall; goods deflation seen persisting
- US power and natgas prices soar as extreme freeze hits natgas supplies
- 'Remarkable' surge in auto insurance costs fans US inflation
- Flagging loan margins, one-off charges drag down profit at major US banks
- Fed officials are losing money:
- Mixed economic signs developing in China:
- ECB officials claim they're not cutting interest rates anytime soon:
- Stocks end little changed as earnings offset inflation data
The Atlanta Fed's GDPNow tool's estimate of real GDP growth for the current quarter of 2023-Q4 declined to +2.2% from the +2.5% it projected last week. The Atlanta Fed's projections for GDP growth in 2023-Q4 will continue through 19 January 2024; it will be replaced by the BEA's initial estimate of that growth in the following week. The Atlanta Fed's nowcast of the GDP growth rate for now current 2024-Q1 will begin on 26 January 2024.
