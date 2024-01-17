Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Enphase Vs. First Solar: The Solar Investment Thesis May Have Bottomed

Summary

  • We are seeing early signs of optimistic reversal in ENPH's investment story, with the Fed's potential pivot in Q1'24 likely to bring forth improved residential solar installations.
  • At the same time, FSLR's utility scale solar panels remain in hot demand, with its growing backlog extended through 2030 at favorable ASPs.
  • After the bounce from the October 2023 bottom, it appears that the solar investment thesis has improved drastically, offering interested investors with a more viable entry point.
  • Both FSLR and ENPH offer highly attractive risk-reward ratios at current level, with their upward rerating likely to occur as the macroeconomic outlook normalizes.
  • Buy at any dips.

Stock Chart Bounces Off Man"s Outstretched Hand

DNY59

We previously covered First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) and Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) in October 2023, discussing Mr. Market's pessimism surrounding multiple electrification stocks, attributed to the rising borrowing costs for mortgages and autos, triggering tightened discretionary spending.

At that time, it was

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
9.33K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

georgefelix75 profile picture
georgefelix75
Today, 9:29 AM
Any notion that Trump will be elected cannot be positive for green energy. MAGA has all but declared war on science.
