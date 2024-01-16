Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

PBF Energy Is Incredibly Undervalued, But Is 'Stuck' At Its Current Valuation

Jan. 16, 2024 9:30 PM ETPBF Energy Inc. (PBF) Stock2 Comments
Ronald Ferrie profile picture
Ronald Ferrie
2.11K Followers

Summary

  • PBF Energy continues to generate tons of cash but still has not experienced any multiple expansion to reward its efforts.
  • The company has paid down debt, bought back shares, and increased the dividend. Management doesn't have many other tools at its disposal to drive multiple expansion.
  • While an investment in PBF may look appealing due to its low valuation, I see no catalysts to drive the stock price meaningfully higher.
  • The main investment thesis for PBF is a value play. If management cannot find a way to sell PBF's performance to the investment community, PBF may become a value trap.

Truck Stuck in Mud after a Heavy Rain

BanksPhotos/E+ via Getty Images

The last time I covered PBF was nine months ago in April of 2023. In that article, I argued that shareholders of PBF should sell to harvest what amounted to nearly 500% gains over the prior two years. My

This article was written by

Ronald Ferrie profile picture
Ronald Ferrie
2.11K Followers
I am a Licensed Professional Engineer who works in the Nuclear Power industry. I use my professional working knowledge of the power/energy industries to aid in evaluating potential equities worthy of long-term investment. I invest in income producing equities and rental real estate properties for cash flow and long-term appreciation. My articles are to serve as a platform for presenting the underlying fundamentals and long-term potential of each equity/business.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

a
ahengst
Yesterday, 9:46 PM
Comments (15)
I am giving it ten years. The NAV should have caught up by then. I don't remember if that 2.41% dividend is memorable.
Ronald Ferrie profile picture
Ronald Ferrie
Yesterday, 10:03 PM
Comments (388)
@ahengst I admire your tenacity. That’s a long time to see a thesis through. Hope it works out…PBF is doing its part by making cash.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About PBF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PBF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PBF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.