Qurate Retail: Solvency Risks Subside, Commercial Concerns Remain

Welbeck Ash Research
Summary

  • Qurate’s revenue growth remains negative while its margins stabilize, as the company continues to struggle with customer acquisition.
  • Retailers are struggling to generate growth due to intense competition and economic conditions, although Qurate is underperforming due to a poor market offering.
  • A three-year turnaround process is underway, which we believe is not close to being achieved. We expect several more years of struggles, with no certainty at the end.
  • Qurate’s solvency risk has declined as it boasts ~$1.1b in cash, although we should reiterate that its ND/EBITDA ratio is 6.9x and its interest coverage is 2x, making its position weak.
  • Qurate is trading at a 12% FCF yield, which is only 2% higher than its peer group average. Given the substantial difference in financial and commercial fortunes, we consider this unattractive.

Investment thesis

Our current investment thesis is:

  • Qurate's debt concerns have softened as FCF has returned and cash has been raised. This means its commercial position is now at the forefront, and it is a more difficult issue to solve. The

Welbeck Ash Research
Our intention is to provide insightful research and new ideas, through deep bottom-up business analysis. We look to tell a story and identify the hallmarks of long-term quality. We are not swayed by the emotions of market sentiment and short-term desires.“Day to day, the stock market is a voting machine; in the long term it’s a weighing machine.”

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

