Elevator Pitch

I still rate Canon Inc. (OTCPK:CAJPY) [7751:JP] as a Buy. In my earlier August 17, 2023 initiation article, I outlined my investment thesis for Canon that the stock should benefit from a positive re-rating of its valuations as the company's ROE expands.

In the current update, I highlight the favorable read-throughs from Canon's recent announcement regarding its patent ranking in the US. Canon had the fifth most number of patents awarded for the US market last year, which puts it in a good position to expand its profit margins with new products and grow its presence in the Americas geographic region. In view of these factors, I have decided to maintain a Buy rating for Canon.

Readers should take note that Canon's shares can be traded in Japan and on the Over-The-Counter market. The 10-day mean daily trading value for Canon's OTC shares was reasonably decent at $800,000 (source: S&P Capital IQ). Investors can also choose to deal in Canon's relatively more liquid Japan-listed shares (10-day average daily trading value of $100 million) with US stockbrokers like Interactive Brokers.

Canon's R&D Investments Have Paid Off

The Research & Development or R&D expenses for Canon grew by +12% YoY from JPY221.1 billion in the first nine months of 2022 to JPY246.8 billion for 9M 2023 as indicated in its Q3 2023 results announcement. This also implies that CAJPY's R&D-to-revenue ratio increased from 7.7% for 9M 2022 to 8.2% in 9M 2023.

Canon's R&D-to-sales ratio at the high-single digit percentage level is reasonably high. As a comparison, US companies allocate around 3%-4% of their revenue to R&D spending on average according to data compiled by Professor Aswath Damodaran from the Stern School of Business at New York University.

The company's investments in R&D have been pretty successful as evidenced by the number of patents it has been awarded. On January 10, 2024, Canon revealed in a press release that it was "fifth in U.S. patent rankings and first among Japanese companies" last year.

According to this ranking released by IFI CLAIMS Patent Services, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCPK:SSNLF), QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM), and International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) were the only four companies to have been awarded a greater number of patents than CAJPY in the previous year.

The number of patent grants for Canon in the US market increased by +7% from 2,694 in 2022 to 2,890 in 2023. Other well-known companies such as Apple (AAPL), Intel (INTC), Toyota Motor (TM), and Sony Group (SONY) (OTCPK:SNEJF) were ranked lower than Canon in terms of the number of patents they were assigned for 2023 in the US.

Canon's consistency with respect to research productivity has been amazing, considering that it was among the five highest-ranked companies in the US patent rankings for 38 straight years running.

Canon's Growth Strategy

Canon's 2023 Corporate Strategy Conference Presentation Slides

As highlighted in the chart presented above, a key growth strategy for CAJPY is to expand its revenue and earnings with "new products" and "businesses" supported by the "development of proprietary technology." In its January 10, 2024 media release, Canon lists "cutting-edge SPAD (Single Photon Avalanche Diode) sensors, photon counting CT (Computed Tomography), image processing" as the key technologies that it is focused on.

The company aims to achieve a net profit margin of higher than 8.0% in FY 2025. As a reference, Canon's actual net margin for 9M 2023 was 6.1%. Canon's substantial number of US patent awards for 2023, which ranks well among the successful companies in the world, gives me confidence that CAJPY can meet its FY 2025 net margin target and increase its ROE in the years ahead.

Company Is Competitive In Americas Geographic Market That Has Growth Potential

The Americas region was the largest revenue contributor for Canon in the first nine months of 2023. CAJPY derived 31%, 26%, 22%, and 21% of its 9M 2023 revenue from the Americas, Europe, Japan, and Asia & Oceania geographic markets, respectively as disclosed in its most recent third-quarter earnings announcement.

Specifically, Canon's biggest business division, Printing, has room for growth in international markets, particularly the Americas region and the US market. The Printing business contributed 56% of CAJPY's 9M 2023 top line.

At its 2023 Corporate Strategy Conference in May last year, Canon revealed that it has plans to grow its sales of "workflow software for commercial printing and software" in the US and Europe. Canon guided for higher unit sales in 2024 as compared to 2023 for the Office sub-segment of the Printing business division at its most recent Q3 2023 earnings call in October last year. The company credited the favorable outlook for the Printing unit's Office sub-segment to "strong sales of low-speed and A4 models through our indirect sales channel" in the Americas region.

Given the importance of the Americas market for CAJPY, it is encouraging to know that Canon is competing well with Japanese, US, and other foreign companies in the US as seen with the ranking of patent awardees. The company stressed in its January 10, 2024 media release that the US "with its many high-tech companies and large market scale, represents a particularly important region in terms of business expansion."

Final Thoughts

My Buy investment rating for CAJPY stays unchanged. I am confident that Canon can deliver a ROE of 10% or better in the medium term (which I highlighted in my August 2023 write-up), taking into account the positive read-throughs from Canon's latest patent ranking disclosure.

I see Canon's P/B ratio re-rating from the current 1.15 times (source: S&P Capital IQ) to 1.40 times in due course, which supports my Buy rating for the stock. My 1.40 times P/B multiple for Canon is calculated based on the Gordon Growth Model using assumptions of a 10% ROE, a Cost of Equity of 8%, and a Perpetuity Growth Rate of 3%. As per the Gordon Growth Model formula. a fair P/B multiple is derived by dividing [ROE minus Perpetuity Growth rate] by [Cost of Equity minus Perpetuity Growth Rate].

