Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Bond Market, Gold, Yield Curve And The Changes To Come

Jan. 16, 2024 10:24 PM ETTLT, IEF, GLD, GDX, GDXJ, SHY, SPY
Gary Tanashian profile picture
Gary Tanashian
63.06K Followers

Summary

  • The Treasury bond yield curve is a crucial indicator for macro signaling, reflecting the dynamics between short and long-term yields.
  • Short-term Treasury bonds are considered safe, but the bond market rebellion of 2022 suggests a saturation point has been reached.
  • The bond market rebellion signals a shift in the macro environment, potentially leading to new inflationary phases and benefiting assets like precious metals and commodities.
  • It will be important for proper investment and risk management in 2024 to determine if the curve steepening will be inflationary, deflationary or a combination of both.

Bond market screen with rising yields and interest rates.

Torsten Asmus

Bond Market, Gold, Yield Curve and the Changes to Come

While it is far from the only important indicator for the markets, the Treasury bond yield curve (10yr-2yr) is very important because it takes what is probably the most

This article was written by

Gary Tanashian profile picture
Gary Tanashian
63.06K Followers
Gary Tanashian is proprietor of NFTRH.com. Actionable, hype-free technical, macro economic and sentiment analysis is provided in the premium market report 'Notes From the Rabbit Hole' (http://nftrh.com/nftrh-premium/). Complimentary analysis and commentary is available at the public website (https://nftrh.com).

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TLT--
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
IEF--
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF
GLD--
SPDR® Gold Shares ETF
GDX--
VanEck Gold Miners ETF
GDXJ--
VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.