Solid Biosciences: DMD Treatment Advancement With Next-Generation Capsid

Summary

  • IND SGT-003 gene therapy cleared for phase 1/2 testing: First patient dosing expected late Q1 2024 with biomarker/functional data expected Q3 of 2024.
  • The global Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy drugs market is expected to reach $27.4 billion by 2030.
  • Solid Biosciences might be able to overcome gene therapy competitors in the DMD space with its own proprietary capsid of AAV-SLB101, which may end up having better transgene expression.
  • An IND filing to begin a phase 1 study using SGT-501 for the treatment of patients with catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia is expected by Q1 of 2025.
Scientist or laboratory researcher in protective mask and laboratory gloves investigating sample. Medical diagnosis, research and science background.

uchar/iStock via Getty Images

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) is hoping to advance a next-generation gene therapy for the treatment of patients with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy [DMD]. This would be with a gene therapy candidate by the name of SGT-003, which is

Comments

