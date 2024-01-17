pandemin

Investment thesis

Readers who have followed me for a while know that I have been quite bullish on the North American midstream in 2023. I am still bullish, and today, I would like to share my thesis about one of the highest-quality players in the industry, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). The stock currently offers a 7.6% yield, which is a gift for dividend investors, in my opinion. Furthermore, my valuation analysis suggests that the stock is around 31% undervalued even under very conservative underlying assumptions. I expected to reveal some flaws while conducting my financial analysis, but it suggests that the company is well-positioned to continue generating superior returns thanks to strong strategic positioning and exceptional management. That said, the current valuation and yield look like a compelling investment opportunity and I assign EPD a "Strong Buy" rating.

Company information

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is a fully integrated North American midstream energy services company exposed to natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids [NGL].

The company's fiscal year ends on December 31. The business is operated and reported under four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipeline & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

EPD's latest 10-K report

Financials

I prefer to start my financial analysis by zooming out and looking at the company's financial performance over the long term. This gives me a deeper understanding of the company's resilience to unfavorable phases of the macroeconomic cycles and the management's effectiveness. When I look at EPD's financial performance over the last decade, I see that the business has achieved solid improvements in its profitability metrics, which is the number one quality sign of the management. EPD started the last decade with a gross margin notably below 10% but has consistently delivered double digits over the last eight full fiscal years. The operating margin demonstrated the same dynamic, which resulted in FY2021-2022 generating wide free cash flow [FCF] margins.

Operating a midstream company means the management needs to raise long-term financing to drive growth because it requires substantial capital investments into pipelines, terminals, and processing plants. Therefore, the elevated debt levels are unsurprising to me. The important part here is that the company is consistently profitable with a solid covered ratio of five. EPD's financial strength is also underscored by the high credit rating of the company's debt. Liquidity metrics also look solid to me. EPD has a stellar dividend consistency of paying out and raising dividends, and the forward yield is at 7.6%.

The latest quarterly earnings were released on October 31, when the company topped revenue estimates but slightly missed the EPS. A time has passed since Q3 earnings were released, so here I will just emphasize that revenue declined by 22% YoY due to massively positive market tailwinds in FY2022. Therefore, I do not consider the revenue decline in FY 2023 a reason to panic. Furthermore, despite the sharp revenue decline, the bottom line kept up really well, with the adjusted EPS shrinking by only two cents.

The full-year revenue is expected by consensus to decline by 16%, but let us remember that FY 2022 was a massive outlier due to the massive positive disruptions to the energy commodity markets due to the commencement of the Russia-Ukraine war. The important part is that the company's profitability is expected by consensus to stay flat even after a significant revenue decline. EPD demonstrated strong operating leverage as profitability metrics each quarter this year performed better on a YoY basis.

The earnings release for the upcoming quarter is scheduled for February 1. Consensus estimates forecast Q4 revenue to be at $12.08 billion, which is about flat sequentially and 11.5% lower on a YoY basis. The good part is that despite revenue decline, the adjusted EPS is expected to improve further with a YoY increase from $0.65 to $0.69. Important to note here is that the company's earnings surprise history is not flawless, and an earnings miss might occur. At the same time, I would also like to emphasize that even if the company misses, the miss is usually not too wide to panic.

Now, let me explain why I am optimistic about EPD's prospects. Let me start from the near-term perspective. The recent 3% dividend hike suggests that the management is confident in the company's future. This confidence might be disrupted by the overall weakness in energy commodities, but I believe there are several positive moments for the global oil and gas industry. First, the ongoing large military conflicts around the world's oil-richest regions, the Middle East and Russia, add substantial risks to the global energy commodities supply, which is beneficial for the price. Second, the U.S. continues to replenish its strategic petroleum reserve at a notable pace, which was aggressively utilized to mitigate the oil price surge of 2022. It is also essential to understand that refilling this reserve will not be an overnight process and will likely support the demand for oil for several months. Third, the world's largest oil consumer, the U.S. economy, continues to demonstrate strong resilience even amid the current Fed's tight monetary policy. Oil and gas demand will likely also demonstrate positive dynamics as the Fed is expected to start cutting interest rates in 2024.

Energy bears might argue that a recession in the U.S. is still possible, and the world's second economy, China, is experiencing struggles. But when we speak about energy commodity prices, let us not forget the elephant in the room: OPEC. Throughout 2023, OPEC demonstrated that the organization is ready to proactively cut production to address potential drawdowns in demand. That said, even if an adverse scenario for the oil and gas demand unfolds in 2024, I expect prices to keep up well thanks to OPEC's flexibility.

After I have discussed the potential pros and cons for the industry as a whole, let me move on to EPD's specific strengths. As an investor, I pay a lot of attention to the company's ability to deliver solid returns on investments [ROIC] consistently. As we can see above, the company's ROIC has been consistently dancing around 10% over the last few years, and the drawdown during the pandemic was not that dramatic, underscoring EPD's resilience even to big black swans. The company recently raised $2 billion via senior notes, offering fixed interest of 4.6% and 4.85% to invest in growth and repay debt. The company generating ROIC of consistently around 10% and being able to raise finance at less than half of that looks like a great business to me.

The company's ability to deliver superior returns and protection against black swans is ensured by the management's strong execution in building a solid, widely diversified midstream infrastructure. EPD is well-diversified both across wide geography as well as business lines, which helps deliver smooth results without deep drawdowns even in vastly unfavorable environments.

EPD is largely exposed to the favorable trends of the U.S. becoming the world's top LNG exporter due to the isolation of the Russian economy due to sanctions. In FY 2022, the NGL segment's gross operating margin represented 55% of the total, and it looks like there is still vast potential to fuel profitability growth with this segment. According to the latest Investor Deck, massive facility upgrades are planned in 2025-2026 to the company's one of most important assets, the Neches River NGL terminal and Enterprise Hydrocarbons Terminal, which underscores the management's confidence in the company's long-term prospects.

Valuation

EPD rallied 5.3% over the last 12 months, significantly lagging behind the broader U.S. stock market. However, the stock notably outperformed the U.S. Energy sector (XLE) over the same period. EPD's valuation ratios are mostly higher than the sector median, but I usually prefer to compare them with historical averages. From this perspective, the stock looks slightly undervalued since most current valuation ratios are lower than the average of the last five years.

I want to proceed with the dividend discount model [DDM] simulation. I use a 6.3% WACC recommended by Gurufocus, which looks fair to me, given EPD's high credit rating. I use dividend consensus estimates for FY 2024, which is $2.10. EPD's dividend growth has been volatile from the perspective of different time horizons. To be safe, I take the lowest one, the average CAGR of 2.9% delivered during the last five years, and round it down to 2%.

As shown above, the stock's fair price is around $49 per share. This is about 80% higher than the current price, which is too optimistic for me. Therefore, I want to adjust the fair price to the debt per share. The company's leverage is elevated, which might be why investors are not keen on sharing the company's credit risks. To calculate the adjusted fair price per share, I divide the total debt of $29.3 billion by 2.17 billion shares outstanding. With the debt per share subtracted, the stock's fair price is now at around $35, which I consider to be a much more reliable fair value estimation. This represents a 31% upside potential, which I perceive as very attractive, especially considering the safe 7.6% forward dividend yield.

Risks to consider

EPD faces substantial environmental risks as a company in the oil and gas industry. Oil and gas processing and transportation inherently threaten ecosystems and natural habitats. This not only involves potential spills but also the waste management of chemical hazardous by-products. There are substantial risks related to water or soil contamination, air pollution, and the emission of greenhouse gases. I consider health and safety risks for the company's employees to be elevated, considering the nature of the business. Any adverse events from the perspective of environmental or health and safety risks might lead to notable fines and penalties for EPD and substantial reputational damage.

EPD is notably susceptible to global oil and gas market fluctuations, even as a midstream company with a consistently high ROIC. The energy commodities market is, in turn, heavily dependent on geopolitical tensions or even military conflicts. For example, the Russia-Ukraine war, which commenced in February 2022, substantially affected the whole global oil and gas industry despite the military conflict taking place thousands of miles away from the operations of EPD. While generally, the war between Russia and Ukraine turned out to be a tailwind for EPD, there is also a substantial risk that geopolitical events might suddenly become headwinds as well. The company's earnings might not even be disrupted significantly due to this cyclicality, but the overall negative investor sentiment around the energy sector will highly likely put pressure on the EPD stock.

Bottom line

To conclude, EPD is a "Strong Buy". The stock offers a massive dividend yield and is very attractively valued. EPD has a strong track record of success, which I see from its stellar ROIC track record, especially compared to its low capital cost. The company is one of the primary beneficiaries of the skyrocketed U.S. LNG exports and will likely be able to expand its export capacities further.