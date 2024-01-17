Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Nvidia: Be Fearful When Others Are Greedy

Jan. 17, 2024 8:45 AM ETNVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) StockINTC7 Comments
Arne Verheyde profile picture
Arne Verheyde
10.08K Followers

Summary

  • Investor sentiment toward Nvidia remains bullish, but the stock has become more expensive, increasing the potential downside.
  • Nvidia's position in the AI market is reminiscent of Intel's dominance in the data center, leaving room for competition to enter with similar products at lower prices.
  • The risk of losing market share and pricing power could drastically reduce Nvidia's revenue and earnings, despite the potential for further growth in the AI market.
  • Given Nvidia's excessive pricing and margins, and the ramp in competition from Intel and AMD, this downside risk has become much greater than any further upside after the 3x increase in total revenue.

Chipmaker NVIDIA"s Valuation Passes 1 Trillion In Market Cap

Justin Sullivan

Investment Thesis

Even after an extraordinary rally to join the club of trillion-dollar market cap companies, it seems investor sentiment regarding Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) remains very bullish, with some even claiming that the stock has only become cheaper.

However, it

This article was written by

Arne Verheyde profile picture
Arne Verheyde
10.08K Followers
With an engineering background, looking for companies with expertise to be well-positioned for growth and leadership.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of INTC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (7)

G
German-Investor
Today, 9:42 AM
Comments (1.77K)
Just look at the comment section here and you know why you should be hugely cautious with NVDA. Soley bullish calls for a company with a fwd P/E ratio of 46 and a forward P/S ratio of 24.
n
nzaloi
Today, 9:35 AM
Comments (110)
Just wild fantasy speculation. All ‘if’s’. Sure IF but it’s so implausible seems rather pointless. I also like the snap rejection of hard facts (CUDA Moat). Pat says it’s not, ok then. Intel are not a company to hang your fiat on. Pat ‘NVidia just got lucky and have no advantage’ thanks Pat!
y
youny89
Today, 9:35 AM
Comments (1)
You fundamentally misunderstand the company
C
Curiosity$
Today, 9:35 AM
Comments (537)
You assumptions are logical however keep in mind they are essentially the same ones NVDA has always had. Competition could take down margins. It may happen at some point but given the growth potential of AI and the lead NVDA has in the development tools. Doubtful this is the time to be cautious.
ChuckXX profile picture
ChuckXX
Today, 9:07 AM
Comments (6.5K)
Exact quote from President Xi: " Reunification with Taiwan is inevitable". When this man speaks people should listen. Obviously the market is not paying attention to his comments as NVDA has gone up a ton just in the last few months. According to Google 90% of Nvidia's chips are made by TSMC. I own 305 shares of NVDA but have concern about his comments.
w
whipsawed
Today, 9:32 AM
Comments (174)
@ChuckXX Agreed. Xi's ambition to take China is the biggest "black swan" risk to NVDA until Taiwan Semi foundry being built in Arizona becomes operational in 2025. AMD and Intel aren't suddenly going to catch up to NVDA because NVDA has the full stack of hardware, CUDA software and networking that is all integrated to deploy AI applications now and generating revenue already.
J
John the Baptist
Today, 8:53 AM
Comments (318)
How is it that credible anaylst come to the opposite conculsion. I thought economics was a science, most recently KeyBlanc yesterday.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About NVDA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NVDA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NVDA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.