Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

U.S. M2 Money Supply Is Still Shrinking

Ivan Martchev profile picture
Ivan Martchev
1.58K Followers

Summary

  • The unprecedented shrinkage in M2 money supply continues, and with it we have seen generally falling inflation numbers.
  • The M2 shrinkage process began in December 2022 and, as of this writing, it is still ongoing.
  • In theory, if this shrinkage continues, we could see really low inflation numbers by the middle of 2024.

Red arrow And dollar finance decline graph- Stock image

Baris-Ozer

The unprecedented shrinkage in M2 money supply continues, and with it, we have seen generally falling inflation numbers. The M2 shrinkage process began in December 2022 and, as of this writing, it is still ongoing.

The latest reported

This article was written by

Ivan Martchev profile picture
Ivan Martchev
1.58K Followers
Ivan Martchev is an investment strategist with Navellier Private Client Group. Previously, Ivan served as editorial director at InvestorPlace Media. Ivan was editor of Louis Rukeyser's Mutual Funds Newsletter and associate editor of Personal Finance Newsletter. Ivan is also co-author of The Silk Road to Riches (Financial Times Press). The book provided analysis of geopolitical issues and investment strategy in natural resources and emerging markets with an emphasis on Asia. The book also correctly predicted the collapse in the U.S. real estate market, the rise of precious metals, and the resulting increased investor interest in emerging markets. Ivan’s commentaries have been published by MSNBC, The Motley Fool and others. Currently Ivan is a weekly editor of Navellier’s Market Mail and a contributor to Marketwatch.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACTV--
LeaderShares® Activist Leaders® ETF
AFMC--
First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF
AFSM--
First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF
ARKK--
ARK Innovation ETF
AVUV--
Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.