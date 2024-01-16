RHJ/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

The compelling mining stocks are often hidden in obscure corners of the market. Often, they are traded in Toronto or Sydney, and many of them are illiquid. A prime example is uranium and REE miners. However, not all niche ideas are vague and, at least to say, questionable. MP Materials (NYSE:MP) is such a case. The company is involved in rear earth elements (REE) mining and processing.

REE is a very niche market. Its supply is overly skewed and dominated by China. REE has unique characteristics, and they find multiple applications in electronics, renewables, energy, and defense industries. REE supply is of strategic importance.

MP has solid financials with excess liquidity to fund its CAPEX and to cover its debts. In 3Q23, MP completed the initial commission of the Stage 2 circuit. The latter means less dependability on China and Shenghe Resource Partners. MP is valued below its 10Y averages but is one of the most expensive stocks in the US Materials and US Equity categories. The price has been in free-fall mode for over 18 months. Now it seems the price found a bottom. I am patiently waiting on the fence for a breakout. For now, I give MP a hold rating.

Company Overview

MP runs Mountain Pass mine, the sole North American facility for mining and processing REEs. The image is from the last MP presentation.

MP presentation

The company follows a three-stage strategy: rare earth concentrate, separated REE oxides, and production of NdPr metals, alloys, and magnets.

MP is the largest REE producer ex-China, covering 15% market share. The company plans to increase its annual output by 50% over the next four years. Mountain pass REE output is shipped to Shenghe Resource Holding for further distribution to other downstream refiners in China.

Under Stage 1 falls Mountain Pass mine. The mine has 1.96 Mt REO Proven and Probable Reserves from 29.3 Mt ore with an average ore grade of 6.32%. The REO cut-off grade is 2.39%. The projected LOM is 34 years. Commercial production started in 2019 with an average quarterly REO output of 8,500 - 10,000 MT.

Stage 2 is about refining and producing REE oxides. The target production is 6k Mt NdPr oxides. NdPr is essential for EVs and renewable energy sources. By focusing on NdPr oxide, MP can benefit from the ongoing clean energy transition.

At the beginning of 2023, MP announced its partnership with Sumitomo. The latter will be the exclusive distributor for Japan of NdPr. In 3Q23, the initial commissioning of the remaining circuits of the Company's Stage 2 operations was completed. Now, MP has its production line for separated REEs, including NdPr. The first sales are projected for 4Q23.

Stage 3 is about REE products, primarily magnets for EVs. General Motors and MP partnership is an inflection point for the US REE market. As pointed out in the previous section, REEs are crucial for EVs. As one of the leading automotive manufacturers globally, GM can boost the demand for REE. The long-term supply agreement between GM and MP means the secured market for MP`s output. From a higher perspective, it means a lower dependability in China.

3Q23 results and highlights

MP developed distinct metrics to measure its output. The goal is to distinguish REE concentrate from REE products. REO is used to estimate production cost per oxide per metric ton (MT). This variable is used to measure Stage 1 output. In 3Q23, MP added two more variables: NdPr Production Volume and NdPr Sales Volume. They are used to evaluate Stage 2 and Stage 3 performance.

YoY EBITDA and net earnings fell by over 80% due to lower production volumes and declining realized prices - the tables below from the 3Q23 filling show last quarter's performance.

MP 3Q23 fillings MP 3Q23 fillings

REE sales fell due to declining realized sales prices (51% YoY) and lower REO production volumes (14% YoY). The start-up of Stage 2 operations caused the lower sales figures. To charge the Stage 2 circuit, MP used a considerable amount of REE concentrate. The goal is to establish an efficient separation process. A large part of Stage 1 production will be retained for separation. It is a long-term strategy to bet on raising REE products and achieving wider profit margins.

Costs of Sales remained stable YoY. From one side, REO production cost reached $367/MT (22% higher YoY), although lower shipping and freight costs offset it. Higher payrolls and the growing number of employees pushed higher production costs.

In October 2023, MP entered into a tolling agreement with VREX Holdco. VREX is a wholly owned subsidiary of Shenghe Resources and owns a REE processing plant in Vietnam. The intention is to process NdPr oxide into NdPr metal in the VREX plant. The initial term of the agreement is three years. The deal adds flexibility to MP`s operation, allowing it to produce and deliver NdPr metals and NdPr oxides to its customers in the Far East.

Balance Sheet

Given its intensive capital investments, MP has a top-notch balance sheet. The company has $1.08 billion cash, $684 million long-term debt, and $694 million total debt. The table below shows the company's capital structure.

Koyfin

MP maintained 50% debt to equity over the last two years. Despite the volatile REE prices, MP maintains ample liquidity, too. The company has net favorable interest expenses due to interest income. LTM's operating cash flow is $105 million, and LTM's operating income is $71.2 million.

It is worth mentioning the share count. Usually, mine developers or junior producers abuse the share dilution as a source of funding. However, MP has been exceptionally prudent, as seen in the table below.

Koyfin

The share count has risen by 4% since 2020.

In March 2021, MP issued a $690 million "green" convertible senior note, maturing in 2026. The funds aim to expand Stage 3 operations and finance "eligible" green projects. Eligibility differs as projects aim to reduce environmental impact. Proceeds from such projects could be used to fund company operations.

Valuation and price action

MP is challenging to value because of no direct competition in the US. I will use a comparison against US Material and US equities.

Koyfin

The stock trades in the lower percentile compared to its 10Y figures. Given the Price/Book ratio, MP's price falls in the bottom ten percent. EV/Sales and EV/EBITDA fall in the bottom half percentile. On the other hand, MP is overvalued, weighted up against US Materials and US equities.

Knowing the comparison is imperfect, I will juxtapose MP with Energy Fuels (UUUU). It has the only conventional uranium and vanadium mill in the US, White Mesa Mill. White Mesa is the only facility in the US licensed to process REEs.

Koyfin

Use EV/Sales and Price/Tangible Book Value. UUUU trades at higher multiples compared to MP. Despite the exceptional uranium bull run, the latter lagged significantly in uranium spot price and its peers. MP price has declined since April 2022 following the NdPr price decline.

Trading Economics

Given the state of global affairs, I expect turbulent times ahead. China is one of the significant actors and, in the meantime, prime REE producers. CCP might use the latter as a geopolitical weapon. Uranium has been considered as such by the US Congress. I would not be surprised if CCP limits the REE exports.

MP price action is too similar to PGM stocks like Sibanye Stillwater (SBSW) and Impala Platinum (OTCQX:IMPUY), which investors have entirely abandoned. The company trades at the long-term bottom and below its 50-week moving average (WMA).

Trading View

The SQN indicator is still bearish, being in a volatile bear regime. The price is seeking a bottom. If the price breaks out above the 50 WMA, I am in. Until then I am on the fence. I prefer to give up the initial 20% of the run-up but to have higher confidence in my thesis.

Investors takeaway

REE is a niche market, and finding liquid stocks is challenging. MP is the sole adequate option in the US. Of course, there are juniors with promising projects with a bright future. However there not my cup of tea. Conversely, MP offers everything the juniors lack: a robust balance sheet, operational facilities, and excellent moats. The latter means being the only REE producer in the US who owns high-grade deposits with vast proven and probable reserves.

MP carries one specific risk in the face of the Chinese ownership in the company. Shenghe Resource Holdings owns 7.7% of the company`s stocks. MP depends on Shenghe for REE processing, too. Having Chinese ownership in MP, a company crucial for the national defense is least to say risky. Financially MP is sound having enough liquidity to cover its debts and to expand its operations. Until the price action confirms my view I am on the sidelines. I give MP a hold rating.