British American Tobacco: Why Do The Bulls Keep Getting This Wrong?

Hunting Alpha
Summary

  • I have been the only Seeking Alpha analyst who has been right on British American Tobacco. Since my last article, the stock has generated -2.97% compared to the S&P 500's +6.32%.
  • I retain my bearish bias as US Combustibles continues to post disappointments prompting lower-end guidance revisions along with loss of value market share.
  • The illicit supply of e-cigarettes is a major headwind for BTI's New Categories. Here, the company is at the mercy of slow-moving and unaligned regulators.
  • BTI's diversification strategy into other nicotine products is poor as it forces the company to continually encounter resistance and fight regulatory bodies every step of the way.
  • As I had predicted, the stock continues to be a value trap. There are better dividend opportunities out there.

Performance Assessment

For two consecutive times, I've been the only bear on Seeking Alpha on British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) (OTCPK:BTAFF). I've issued a 'Strong Sell' rating on both of these occasions. My latest

Hunting Alpha
Providing alpha-generating investment ideas. I am an independent investor managing my family's portfolio, primarily via a Self Managed Super Fund. You can expect my articles to deliver a clearly structured, evidence-based thesis. But first and foremost, I encourage readers to judge me on my performance.I have a generalist approach as I explore, analyze and invest in any sector so long there is perceived alpha potential vs the S&P500. This approach is not for long-term buy and hold investing, although the analysis will be useful even to those investors for deciding on the portfolio adds and trims. The typical holding period ranges between a few quarters to a few months. By having a shorter investment holding period, there is the opportunity to maximize IRR of each stock pick, and the overall portfolio.It is a good idea to review the ratings history for the articles published by authors. This gives you another indication of how often the author's recommendations work out, which is a proxy for genuine investing and alpha-generating skill. If reviewing Hunting Alpha's rating history, look at how the stock performed in the short to medium time horizon immediately after article publication. Once again, I encourage readers to judge me on my performance.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (5)

Leodavinci
Today, 1:20 AM
I think what you’re missing is that people buy this for the yield. The divi has not changed. So for me, I dont care that the price went down. It just allows me to buy more shares and get more dividends next quarter. As long as the divi doesn’t drop, I’m very happy. If the stock price goes up and the yield drops, I will sell and seek alternatives. If they cut the dividends, then you would be right. Or if someone out there thinks people are going to be smoking more cigarettes next year and bought BTI hoping for growth then you would also be right… But I don’t think there’s too many people like that out there.
Hunting Alpha
Today, 1:29 AM
@Leodavinci I understand people buy this for the divvy yield.
But total shareholder return matters.

How does buying something only for yield and accepting capital erosion that is in excess of the yield a good idea? That is eating away at one's net worth. That's being willing to get poorer in exchange for a steady stream of income that can be funded with the invested capital anyway. Doesn't seem like a good deal...

One would be better off having that money in a bank and withdrawing from that for funding living expenses. That's not going to erode your net worth, at least on a nominal (before inflation) basis.

If yield is the goal, I think there are better options that give both yield and with good chances in increasing the value of your invested shares. For example, Annaly (seekingalpha.com/...), SCHD (seekingalpha.com/...) or BAM (seekingalpha.com/...)
Leodavinci
Today, 1:41 AM
@Hunting Alpha total return only matters if you sell. Your talking to people as if they sold. Most people buy and hold BTI. I currently own a business and if every day someone told me the price of my business was up or down it would not matter. The only time it will matter is when I sell it. Until then, cash flow is all that matters. If cash flow is steady or rising then the business value is unchanged.
GabsterX
Today, 1:00 AM
No
Hunting Alpha
Today, 1:07 AM
@GabsterX Are you in the first 'Denial' phase of grief?

seekingalpha.com/...
