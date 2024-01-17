FrankRamspott

William Lai Ching-te has been elected as Taiwan's President, representing the Democratic Progressive Party, or DPP, winning 40.2% of the votes. The three-way race was between DPP's Lai, Hou Yu-ih from the Kuomintang, or KMT, and Ko Wen-je, a former Taipei Mayor, and from the Taiwan People's Party, or TPP. The election of a DPP leader signifies a more distinct Taiwanese identity apart from China, which causes more risks of escalation with Beijing. This event could raise the risks of owning Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (NYSE:TSM) stock, but my general view on the situation is that global tensions may be overexaggerated. Immunizing a portfolio from the risks associated with geopolitical tensions surrounding TSMC is virtually impossible, especially when investing in technology stocks. Yet, this may be a time to look at diversifying holdings away from companies directly dependent on TSMC for growth. Looking at uncorrelated industries, asset classes, and diverse country exposure may be prudent as protection from potential escalation in global geopolitics, hinged on US-China relations.

2024 Election Update

The vice president-elect of Taiwan, Hsiao Bi-khim, emphasized TSMC's significance to the country during the election. She described it as "the pride of Taiwan... a sacred mountain protecting the country." Additionally, Taiwan has been diversifying its external economic activities away from China, including investments and exports to the US and ASEAN. The Kuomintang, or KMT, party has tried to claim TSMC's success as a result of their past policies. Controversy over TSMC's US investments, such as the Arizona plant, could indicate growing anxieties surrounding Taiwan-US and US-China relations.

If heightened geopolitical tensions are a result of a stronger independence stance in Taiwan, trade relations may be affected, potentially impacting TSMC's operations, especially as China is a large market for semiconductors. Additionally, investor sentiment could be affected if policy changes affect the company's operational freedoms. If the new government bolsters ties with the US in technology and trade, TSMC stock may rise in price. Yet, the real element of the situation I am keeping my eye on at the moment is the relationship China has with the US as the new Taiwanese government makes changes to domestic and foreign policy and regulations. If Taiwan becomes more US-focused, that may significantly provoke China in relation to its 'one-China' policy and bring military tensions closer to reality.

Current Financials

At the moment, the company is strongest on profitability, receiving a Quant Factor Grade A+ for this part of its fundamentals. Yet, its growth is a worse D+, and its valuation is rated a C.

Seeking Alpha

If we look at this from a charting perspective, we can see that TSMC's net income margin has grown only moderately on a long-term basis, but it is already at such a high, circa 40%, that it is unreasonable to expect it to grow significantly. In addition, the firm's revenues have been climbing significantly but have seen a moderate decline over the last year or so:

Author, Using Seeking Alpha

This decline is undoubtedly largely influenced by the slowdown in technology sales globally at the moment due to a higher interest rate and higher inflation global macroeconomic environment. I think these conditions were significantly caused by lag effects from the pandemic. Governments had to shell out substantial capital in aid during the crisis, and the sectors dependent on advanced semiconductor chips often saw an uptick in growth related to lockdown technology consumption. Consumption habits have now largely returned to normal and are reduced by cost-of-living concerns related to increased prices and higher costs of borrowing that have become more tangible.

To compare TSMC's net margins to peers, we can see it on a chart alongside leading semiconductor companies. TSMC is at the very top:

Seeking Alpha

However, it is worth noting that TSMC's total liabilities have risen starkly in the last few years in comparison to its total equity, particularly influenced by a rise in long-term debt. This is largely driven by the firm's need to stay technologically and strategically ahead of its competition, often funded by debt, particularly its expansion into the US with the Arizona plant, investing $43.5 billion in the facility.

Seeking Alpha Seeking Alpha

Valuation Update

TSMC has a forward P/E ratio of around 20, a Quant Factor Grade B+ and its forward PEG non-GAAP ratio is 2.75, Quant Factor Grade C-. However, when putting the company on a chart next to its dominant peers to compare it on the current P/E GAAP ratio, it looks to be actually doing quite well. It is certainly doing better than Intel (INTC) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD).

Seeking Alpha

On a discounted cash flow basis, the company also seems significantly undervalued at the moment. Using a 15% 10-year annual EPS growth rate average for my growth stage, a standard 4% for my terminal stage, and a 10% discount rate, the stock appears to be over 25% undervalued based on this calculation, with a fair value estimate of $136.11. This result is by no means definitive and would transpire from events like heightened AI market growth, causing continued high growth for TSMC's earnings even at such a late stage in the firm's development:

Seeking Alpha Author, Using GuruFocus

Further Risks From Election Results

TSMC's investments in countries like the United States and Germany are crucial to its growth and stabilization through diversifying its operations geographically. These moves could be strategic and reduce the geopolitical tension surrounding Taiwan, but the strategy also highlights the conscious anxiety surrounding the US, China, and Taiwan at this time. Global diversification will be a good thing for TSMC, in my opinion, but Taiwanese government intervention inhibiting more aggressive overseas expansion could limit the potential for lower risk for TSMC shareholders as a result. This could also be slowed down by trade sanctions directly from China in relation to its 'one-China' policy.

The potential of geopolitical risk can actually be as impactful on investor sentiment as geopolitical events themselves. Understanding this is crucial, as it is possible there is some hysteria surrounding TSMC at the moment, and the global tensions could be eased through economic compromise and strong international relations. The idea that the current situation can only result in war is both wrong and pessimistically fatalistic, in my opinion. I believe there is significant hope for a peaceful resolution in US-China and Taiwanese interests.

Conclusion

TSMC is one of the best investments in the world right now if you take away the potential for geopolitical disaster. Even then, this fear is something that would affect every technology stock if the events actually transpired. I think it is wise at the moment to begin to look at diversifying portfolios away from heavy exposure to technology sectors and US stocks, providing balance through uncorrelated asset classes, industries, and countries. As such, a lower overall portfolio return could protect from severe medium-term volatility if the worst transpires surrounding the technology markets. I believe protecting from uncertainty is paramount to long-term thriving when investing. My analyst rating for TSMC is a Hold.