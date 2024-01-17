Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

TSMC: DPP Taiwan Election Win Could Mean Greater Risks For The Stock

Oliver Rodzianko profile picture
Oliver Rodzianko
253 Followers

Summary

  • William Lai Ching-te was elected as Taiwan's President, signaling a more distinct Taiwanese identity apart from China.
  • Geopolitical tensions could impact Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company's operations and investor sentiment.
  • TSMC's financials show strong profitability but slower growth and rising liabilities. Valuation appears undervalued.
  • Due to the current uncertainty surrounding the firm, my analyst rating for the stock is a Hold.

Taiwan Topographic Map Horizontal 3D Render Color

FrankRamspott

William Lai Ching-te has been elected as Taiwan's President, representing the Democratic Progressive Party, or DPP, winning 40.2% of the votes. The three-way race was between DPP's Lai, Hou Yu-ih from the Kuomintang, or KMT, and Ko Wen-je, a former Taipei Mayor, and from the Taiwan People's Party, or TPP. The

This article was written by

Oliver Rodzianko profile picture
Oliver Rodzianko
253 Followers
I am a value and growth analyst focusing on a 10+ year investment horizon. I look for underpriced stocks with strong growth metrics supported by real operational advantages.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About TSM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TSM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TSM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.