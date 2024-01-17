marrio31

Investors heeding my "hold" rating on the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) in my last analysis “SPY: An Early Contrarian Opportunity” published on October, 10, 2023 benefited from substantial positive momentum, marked by a strong trailing support and relative strength. Anticipating a 10% return with low risk, they capitalized on SPY's brief dip below the trendline, aligning with expectations. The actual situation is more tricky, with SPY facing strong resistance that could offer even more upside potential, but also lead to a significant drop. In this article, l evaluate the current state of key market indicators associated with SPY, emphasizing a contingency plan that considers probable outcomes and effective risk management in this uncertain market environment.

An overview of the actual situation

The Market Breadth, gauged by the MMFI and represented as the percentage of stocks trading above their 50-day moving averages [MAV], has experienced a significant surge, surpassing 86%. This marks its highest level since February 2021, just before continuing to descend until May 2022. Despite the benchmark retracing since the close of 2023, the reading remains above the 70% threshold, indicating widespread market participation. Instances of spikes above this level may be construed as contrarian entry signals, signaling potential exhaustion among buyers.

Turning attention to the MMTH, approximately 62% of stocks have surpassed their 200-day MAV, exceeding the peak during the last robust market run observed in February 2023. Historically, levels around 70% have been linked to potential market reversals, while exceptionally strong uptrends, as seen in 2020, 2009, or 2004, have resulted in readings exceeding 90%. Interestingly, both benchmarks have retraced subsequent to forming a rejection bar, suggesting a potential conclusion and reversal of the prevailing trend.

Author, using TradingView

Over the last three months, nearly all sectors in the US economy demonstrated positive performance, with notable gains observed in the technology, real estate, and consumer cyclical sectors. The sole exception was the energy sector, which experienced a decrease. In recent weeks, certain sectors displayed signs of relative weakness, though it remains premature to draw conclusions indicating a broader turnaround based on this observation.

The overall surge in recent months has been noteworthy, reflecting the economy's resilience. Inflation exhibited a sequential softening trend until a slight increase in the December 2023 reading. The impact of higher interest rates on financial conditions is substantial, though many industries have not yet reached a point causing a significant cooldown, mirroring the resilience seen in the labor market. Nevertheless, there has been a decline in personal consumption spending in the past quarter, hinting at a potential escalation in the erosion of domestic purchasing power.

finviz

finviz

The CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) tends to be moderate during bull markets and higher in bear markets. Spikes in the VIX are often observed during periods of extreme uncertainty or unexpected major events, typically viewed as negative catalysts for the stock market. On December 12, 2023, the indicator hit a low of 11.81, a level not seen since November 2019. Since then, it has experienced two spikes above 14 before retracing back to its current level. While the historically low VIX level may suggest an opportunity for an early contrarian strategy, investors should be cautious, considering the possibility that the VIX could remain at these levels for some time before surging above the threshold of 20, indicating a moderately volatile market. Breaking through strong overhead resistance and the trailing EMAs would require the VIX to build significant positive momentum.

Author, using TradingView

The SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High-Yield Bond ETF (JNK), which monitors highly liquid, high-yield, US dollar-denominated corporate bonds, has emerged from an extended downturn. This breakthrough has propelled the benchmark 10% higher from its October 2022 low towards its EMA144, backed by a sharply rising EMA8. Additionally, the EMA21 is on the verge of a bullish crossover with EMA55. Despite this positive rebound, JNK is still notably undervalued compared to its pre-pandemic levels. This reflects investors' relatively cautious risk appetite in a high-interest-rate environment, where low-risk bonds and other assets offer attractive returns.

With bullish momentum indicated by the MACD and a progressively diminishing relative weakness, JNK appears poised for further upside potential. Investors may want to monitor the benchmark closely as it approaches its EMA200, a crucial resistance area that is likely to shape its mid-term direction.

Author, using TradingView

On the weekly chart, momentum remains strong, with EMA8 as trailing support, while significant relative strength is building up. Investors who took note of my "hold" rating on October 10, 2023, and possibly even augmented their positions by the end of October, benefited from substantial positive momentum in SPY. This was evident through a pronounced MACD crossover and essential relative strength compared to the broader small-cap market monitored by the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM). As a result, they stand to gain a substantial return of 10% with comparatively low risk. SPY, in its quest for liquidity, dipped below the trendline and promptly reversed, precisely as I had anticipated.

The drop under the trend line could be an attempt to search for more liquidity before an inversion, as that area is notoriously a place for stop-losses, while also ideal for trapping short positions. In the actual framework, risk-tolerant investors could consider scaling into SPY if the low is tested again with success, marking a bottom, or if the index continues to show significant strength.

Author, using TradingView

The short interest on the SPY has trended slightly lower in the past 3 months, with some periods of higher short exposure, while not reporting a significant change overall.

CapEdge

The SPY fund flows show a net inflow of $43.92B over the same period, in strong contradiction to the outflow recorded the 3 months before, signaling a solid interest of market participants to profit from a potentially stronger momentum of this bull market.

VettaFi

What is coming next?

SPY is attempting to reach the top at $479.98, which would be a test for a breakout, forming a new all-time high [ATH], while it could also lead to creating a double top by rejecting the index back towards its closest support area around $459. With the economy in the US progressively more likely to perform a soft landing and the market factoring in six rate cuts during 2024, a positive outlook has been priced in abundantly, but this means that if the base scenario turns out to be less favorable than expected, there might be significant downside potential for the SP500 and other major indexes.

CME Group

Looking at the daily chart, the strong uptrend is even more evident, with the short-term EMAs being solid trailing supports and SPY breaking through the former resistance area towards its ATH.

Author, using TradingView

In this situation, before a possible major breakout, I evaluate the likelihood of the buildup of potentially more positive momentum, defined by the MACD and the relative strength against the IWM. Both indicators suggest an early upward swing, while volume has also been decreasing, which is another hint to a possible significant move incoming.

On the other hand, SPY is approaching its ATH, and statistically, it’s more likely that the security will test the resistance first before breaking through it in a second attempt. At the resistance level, there are most likely significant short orders pending, which can give bulls a hard time breaking through with a first move, considering that some market actors want to profit from the steep ascent of the past months.

In case of a breakout, I estimate $490.50 as the first target, sequentially $500 as the second target. At the same time, I consider SPY being rejected and testing the support below before attempting a second run-up with even more bullish momentum. A breakdown and failed low at the support would likely see SPY targeting $450 before testing its EMA200, which would suggest a future direction.

Investors may consider that a fake breakout could lead to reaching the liquidity above the ATH, where more long positions are likely to be pending in the hope of even more upside before SPY breaks down by trapping bulls above the resistance.

I would not short the index at this point, but if the price drops under EMA21 and, more importantly, below the discussed support area, I would consider scaling into short positions. I would not risk entering long positions right before the ATH, as it is a very uncertain situation that could result in a significant movement on either side. Finally, I maintain my hold rating on SPY, while investors who entered their positions at much lower price levels could consider partially selling and nailing down some profits while waiting for a better entry in the future.

The bottom line

Technical analysis is a valuable tool, enhancing the likelihood of investors' success rather than providing absolute certainty. It acts as a guiding instrument in navigating the complexities of listed securities. Like consulting a map or using GPS for an unfamiliar journey, employing technical analysis in investment decisions is akin to having a strategic guide. I incorporate techniques rooted in the Elliott Wave Theory and leverage Fibonacci's principles to assess likely outcomes based on probabilities. This aids in confirming or refuting potential entry points, considering factors such as sector, industry, and, most significantly, price action. My technical analysis aims to scrutinize an asset's situation and compute probable outcomes based on the theories above.

This article concentrates explicitly on pivotal indicators in assessing the state of significant indexes in the US financial markets. It deliberately omits a macroeconomic analysis and focuses on the SPY, disregarding other economic indicators that might be pertinent from an alternative viewpoint.

SPY aims for an ATH breakout at $479.98, but potential rejection could create a double top, one of the strongest reversal patterns, leading towards $459 as a first target. Market optimism, anticipating six rate cuts in 2024, may face downside risks if the economic scenario changes. The daily chart shows a strong uptrend, supported by short-term EMAs. MACD and relative strength hint at early upward momentum, but approaching the ATH suggests a resistance test. I maintain a hold rating on SPY; investors entering at lower levels may consider partial selling while awaiting a better entry point.