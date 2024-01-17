Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Micron: Korean Memory Competitors Are Just Too Formidable

Jan. 17, 2024 12:57 AM ETHXSCL, SSNLF, MU
Robert Castellano profile picture
Robert Castellano
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Micron reported strong performance in its DRAM segment in its December 2023 earnings call, with sales reaching $3.4 billion, surpassing expectations.
  • Korean memory manufacturers Samsung and SK hynix provided preliminary Q4 sales guidance in early 2024, with both companies experiencing robust earnings and momentum in 2024.
  • South Korean competitors SK hynix and Samsung Electronics continue to outperform Micron in the DRAM sector in this comparative analysis.
  • SK hynix stands out as the sole global mass-producer of HBM3, but limited HBM capacity is enabling Micron and Samsung to gain exposure.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Semiconductor Deep Dive. Learn More »

go kart indoor, cart racing fast, car where gokarting

Roman Starchenko

Micron's Recent Earnings Call and Guidance

Micron DRAM Results

Micron (MU) reported FYQ1 2024 earnings conference call on December 20, 2023. The company reported robust performance in its DRAM segment, with sales reaching $3.4 billion, surpassing Street expectations by 7%. This marked a

This free article presents my analysis of this semiconductor equipment sector. A more detailed analysis is available on my Marketplace newsletter site Semiconductor Deep Dive. You can learn more about it here and start a risk-free 2-week trial now.

This article was written by

Robert Castellano profile picture
Robert Castellano
16.33K Followers

Robert Castellano has 38 years of experience analyzing the semiconductor markets.

He runs the investing group Semiconductor Deep Dive. It provides investors with recommendations for stocks with the greatest near- and medium-term growth potential. Members receive detailed analysis and research tools to make investments in semiconductor and tech stocks. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HXSCL--
SK Hynix, Inc.
SSNLF--
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
MU--
Micron Technology, Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.