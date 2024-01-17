Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
CCD: 4 Reasons Why I Would Avoid This CEF

Summary

  • Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund aims to deliver a combination of capital appreciation and income by investing in convertible and high-yield fixed income securities.
  • CCD carries a high management fee and has underperformed passive low-fee products historically.
  • The fund is currently trading at a premium to NAV, which I do not believe is warranted.
  • I am initiating CCD with a sell rating and would consider upgrading the fund if it trades at a moderate discount to NAV.

The Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) invests in convertible and high-yield fixed income securities with the goal of generating returns through both capital appreciation and income.

CCD typically invests at least 50% in convertibles and the fund

Blue Chip Portfolios is an investment publication company founded and managed by Sam Pollack. He is a seasoned investor with 18 years of investing experience. Sam is a CFA Charterholder and received his MBA at NYU Stern. His experience includes working at PIMCO where he helped manage fundamental and systematic strategies across hedge fund and mutual fund portfolios, time spent working at Greenhill in the restructuring and financing advisory group, and internships during the early part of his career with Greycourt & Co and the U.S. Department of the Treasury.Blue Chip Portfolios is also the publisher of the Blue Chip Portfolio's Newsletter on Beehiiv

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

Hidden Opportunities profile picture
Hidden Opportunities
Today, 1:23 AM
Comments (1.32K)
sorry to be blunt, but this is a terrible report
Our detailed review of CCD can be found here
seekingalpha.com/...

1. Comparing the expense ratio of a Closed-End Fund (CEF) to ETFs is like weighing the cost of a therapeutic massage with a licensed therapist against a quick 10-minute session in a massage chair. Both have their purpose and benefits, but they bring different value to the table.
2. Try making withdrawals and reinvesting some of the distributions.
CCD comes out ahead with growing distributions since the original investment.
www.portfoliovisualizer.com/...
This is what a quality CEF brings to the table.

3. Convertible issuance has been very strong in 2H 2023, and the trend is likely to continue in 2024 amidst "above average" interest rates and strained equity valuations. But I'll give this one to you, CCD does trade at a premium, but does offer a 5% DRIP discount

4. For all of FY 2023 which ended in October, 73% of the distribution comes from LT gains, making it quite tax effective in my view
www.calamos.com/...

For the few months of FY 2024, it has mostly been LT Gains and ROC
www.prnewswire.com/...
A
ASG0123AG
Today, 1:46 AM
Comments (1.1K)
@Hidden Opportunities
Agree. The “report” is egregiously short of substance at worst and amateurish at best.
While the fund is trading at a modest premium, the Calamos family of funds have been and continue to be well-regarded.
Most would prefer to buy funds at a discount but some very good ones often fail to get there.
Watch this fund when rates turn.
