Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

American Express: A Potential 'Forever Hold'

Jan. 17, 2024 1:34 AM ETAmerican Express Company (AXP) Stock
PropNotes profile picture
PropNotes
2.59K Followers

Summary

  • American Express is a compounder, a stock that can grow at a higher-than-average rate for years and years.
  • AXP has a high-moat business and is insulated from regulatory, monetary, and other risks.
  • AXP has shown consistent growth in revenues and profits, has been buying back shares, and has outperformed the S&P 500.
  • We expect these dynamics to continue well into the future due to the firm's strong competitive position.
  • We rate AXP a "Buy".

American Express Global Brand Launch

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images Entertainment

In the world of stocks, there are many great public companies that have a solid return on invested capital, a strong set of products and services, and a competent management team.

However, there are comparatively few

This article was written by

PropNotes profile picture
PropNotes
2.59K Followers
Many of the best traders in the world work for Proprietary Trading Firms; black box groups that earn unbelievable returns and answer to no one. Our goal is to supply you with the same ideas that these traders are using to crush the market, including alpha you won't find anywhere else. The best trade ideas, the sharpest macro analysis, and the most insightful market outlook around; that’s what we do. Follow us and turn on article notifications to get started with our market-beating research.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About AXP Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AXP

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AXP
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.