CrowdStrike: Shares Look Overpriced Despite Attractive Fundamentals

Cavenagh Research
Summary

  • CrowdStrike expects to see strong commercial momentum in 2024, with IT budgets expanding and increased demand for cybersecurity.
  • Analysts predict a 25% YoY growth for the Company, which is significant for investors as the company generates high free cash flow.
  • Despite positive fundamentals, CRWD's stock is considered overpriced, potentially limiting returns for investors in 2024.

Zscaler, CrowdStrike, Palo Alto Networks, CyberArk. Assorted American cybersecurity company

Robert Way/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) is gearing up for accelerating commercial momentum in 2024, after a strong performance in 2023. According to various CIO surveys, IT budgets are set to expand in 2024, and within IT, the demand for cybersecurity is

Experience as an investment analyst for a major BB-Bank, as well as private equity consultant for MBB. Currently working towards the CFA charter, having completed I&II. Passion for risk-assets (Growth, Contrarian, Emerging Market) ex-colleague and close friend of Investor Express

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Not financial advice

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

Korone Investor profile picture
Korone Investor
Today, 1:50 AM
Comments (19)
Investors love this stock. and I don't blame them for uppercutting price because this IS good quality stock actually.
Thank you for your opinion. I agree with the valuation
