Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Celsius Holdings: I'm Buying This High Growth Story

Michael Thomas profile picture
Michael Thomas
678 Followers

Summary

  • Celsius Holdings, Inc.'s flagship energy drink, CELSIUS, is experiencing strong growth in popularity, driven by consumer demand for healthier energy drinks.
  • The company's long-term distribution deal with PepsiCo Inc. has expanded its global reach and positioned it for continued growth.
  • North America accounts for 96% of Celsius Holdings Inc.'s revenue, leaving significant potential for growth in international markets.
CELSIUS Arctic Vibe Launch Party

Aaron Davidson

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) stock has been on fire for the last several years as its flagship energy drink CELSIUS continues to grow in popularity. Consumer demand for functional energy drinks that are deemed to be healthier is being met

This article was written by

Michael Thomas profile picture
Michael Thomas
678 Followers
Individual investor. Currently focusing on risk-reducing portfolio strategies.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in CELH over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About CELH Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CELH

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CELH
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.