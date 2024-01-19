Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Four Corners Property Trust: A Sleeper REIT You Should Add To Your Watchlist

The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
3.04K Followers

Summary

  • Four Corners Property Trust is a REIT that primarily invests in restaurant real estate, with a focus on tenants like Olive Garden and Chili's.
  • The company has experienced impressive growth through acquisitions, adding a record 90 properties this year.
  • FCPT has a strong balance sheet, with well-laddered debt maturities and an investment-grade credit rating, and has maintained and raised its dividend during COVID.
  • Using the Dividend discount model, I have a price target of $30, implying double-digit upside.
  • With the rapid rise in the popularity of GLP-1 drugs, this could also affect the company if these someday reduce food consumption trends.
watchlist word typography in wood type

marekuliasz

Introduction

With rates expected to decline sometime in the near future, I think the REIT sector (VNQ) will benefit as it has experienced a lot of volatility in the past year. Some are predicting rate cuts as early as March. And

This article was written by

The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
3.04K Followers
I am not a registered investment professional nor financial advisor. This is for educational purposes only and I encourage everyone to do their own due diligence. Navy veteran with 21 yrs of service who enjoys dividend investing in quality blue-chip stocks, BDC's, and REITs. I am a buy-and-hold investor who prefers quality over quantity. I plan to supplement my retirement income and live off my dividends in the next 5-7 years. I aspire to reach and help the hard working, lower and middle class workers build investment portfolios of high quality, dividend-paying companies. I also hope to give investors a new perspective to help them reach financial independence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FCPT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
Article Update Today, 3:09 PM
Comments (4.49K)
Thanks everyone for stopping by. If you enjoyed this article please like and follow for more articles on some of your favorite dividend stocks. Also let me know in the comments what you think of FCPT.
BM Cashflow Detective profile picture
BM Cashflow Detective
Today, 3:47 PM
Comments (8.25K)
Four Corners Property Trust is good value based on its 3y P/AFFO/GY ratio of 1.42.

Let's see it clearly.

This makes the stock look very buyable.

Long $FCPT

What should I say?

I'm damn bad at lying to myself.
h
hopeneverdies3036
Today, 3:11 PM
Comments (219)
People eat for reasons other than hunger. Weight loss drugs unlikely to have long term impact.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About FCPT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on FCPT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FCPT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.