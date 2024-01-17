Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Incumbent Party Wins Taiwan Presidency, Loses Parliamentary Majority. What Could This Spell For Markets?

Jan. 17, 2024 3:02 AM ETFLTW, EWT
Russell Investments
Summary

  • Lai Ching-te’s victory in Taiwan’s elections maintained the Democratic Progressive Party’s hold on the presidency.
  • However, the DPP lost its majority in Taiwan’s legislature, making compromise with other parties likely necessary in order to pass any new spending bills or government initiatives. This should lessen the potential for dramatic shifts in policy and be a net positive for markets.
  • We don't expect tensions between China and Taiwan to intensify this year, due to China's improving relationship at the margin with the U.S. and China's likely focus on domestic growth.

Taiwan Presidential Candidates Make Announcement

Annabelle Chih/Getty Images News

The incumbent Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) won a third consecutive term in Taiwan over the weekend. However, the DPP received its lowest winning percentage since 2000 and has been pushed into a minority government, having lost its majority in the

Russell Investments
