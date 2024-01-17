Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The Most Shorted Names Suffer

Jan. 17, 2024
Summary

  • Equities have generally been consolidating to start out 2024, but one group that has gotten outright punished is those stocks that possess the highest levels of short interest.
  • Whereas the average stock in the index is down 2.34% so far this year, the 100 stocks in the index with the highest short interest levels are already down 8.76%.
  • Looking more closely at the decile of most heavily shorted stocks, it's filled with names that have already fallen in excess of 20-30% YTD like EV-related names Lucid, ChargePoint, and Plug Power.

Equities have generally been consolidating to start out 2024, but one group that has gotten outright punished is those stocks that possess the highest levels of short interest.

In the chart below, we've broken the large-cap Russell 1000 into

Bespoke Investment Group profile picture
Bespoke Investment Group
46.85K Followers
Bespoke Investment Group provides some of the most original content and intuitive thinking on the Street. Founded by Paul Hickey and Justin Walters, formerly of Birinyi Associates and creators of the acclaimed TickerSense blog, Bespoke offers multiple products that allow anyone, from institutions to the most modest investor, to gain the data and knowledge necessary to make intelligent and profitable investment decisions. Along with running their Think B.I.G. finance blog, Bespoke provides timely investment ideas through its Bespoke Premium (http://bespokepremium.com/) subscription service and also manages money (http://bespokepremium.com/mm) for high net worth individuals. Visit: Bespoke Investment Group (http://bespokeinvest.com/)

