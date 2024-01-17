Tippapatt

Investment Thesis

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) warrants a buy rating due to its track record of outperforming both peer ETFs and the S&P 500 Index. While it offers an insignificant dividend yield and moderately high expense ratio, its strong mix of holdings postures the ETF for strong returns looking forward. Because IGV is not quite as concentrated on mega-cap, big tech companies like some information technology ETFs, investors may be able to utilize IGV to achieve solid returns at lower volatility than IT-dominated ETFs.

Fund Overview and Compared ETFs

IGV seeks the track the returns of North American equities in software, interactive home entertainment, and interactive media. With an inception in 2001, the fund has 116 holdings and $7.60B in AUM. The preponderance of the ETF’s weight is on application software (63.03%) and systems software (33.51%), with only a minority on interactive home systems (2.63%) and interactive media (0.78%).

For comparison purposes, other peer ETFs included for examination are SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (XSW), Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF (IGPT), and First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY). Because IGV is software-focused, more broadly-based information technology sector funds like Vanguard’s Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (VGT) or Invesco’s QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) were not included for comparison.

XSW tracks the software and services segment of the S&P Total Market Index. Like IGV, the fund has 70.33% weight on application software and 19.43% on systems software. IGPT is based on the STOXX World AC NexGen Software Development Index. It is therefore focused on holdings that are geared towards future software development. SKYY’s objective is to seek the performance of the ISE CTA Cloud Computing Index. It is heaviest on software (49.41%) and IT services (21.95%). While these funds have similar goals, their holdings are significantly different as I will discuss later.

Performance, Expense Ratio, and Dividend Yield

Because of the strong performance of software-focused companies over the past decade, the 10-year compound annual growth rate, or CAGR, of IGV and peer ETFs has been high. IGV has seen a solid 10-year CAGR at 17.59%. By comparison, XSW has a 10-year CAGR of 13.20%, IGPT has a 10-year CAGR of 13.30%, and SKYY has a 10-year CAGR of 13.15%. These are all higher than the 10-year CAGR for “the market” at roughly 12%, as measured by the S&P 500 Index.

The expense ratio for IGV is roughly on par with peer ETFs at 0.41%. While this is higher than XSW’s 0.35% expense ratio, it is lower than IGPT and SKYY. It is also lower than the average of all ETFs at roughly 0.50%.

10-Year Total Price Return: IGV and Peer Competitor ETFs (Seeking Alpha)

Investors in any of the software ETFs examined will be disappointed in the dividend yield for each fund. While IGV’s dividend yield is an abysmal 0.01%, this is roughly on par with the other compared ETFs. Instead of offering a dividend payout to investors, the holdings found within these software ETFs reinvest earnings back into their own growth. Therefore, income-seeking investors will likely not be able to achieve their objectives with IGV or any compared software ETF.

Expense Ratio, AUM, and Dividend Yield Comparison

IGV XSW IGPT SKYY Expense Ratio 0.41% 0.35% 0.60% 0.60% AUM $7.60B $353.92M $185.31M $2.92B Dividend Yield TTM 0.01% 0.21% N/A N/A Dividend Growth 3 YR CAGR N/A -2.03% N/A N/A Click to enlarge

Source: Seeking Alpha, 14 Jan 24

IGV Holdings and Its Competitive Advantage

Because the software ETFs examined all have different tracked indexes with different objectives, their holdings vary significantly. While some ETFs including XSW are evenly weighted, IGV is cap weighted. However, IGV differs from IGPT by shying away from “magnificent 7” stocks including NVIDIA (NVDA), Meta Platforms (META), and Alphabet Class A (GOOGL). While IGV includes Microsoft (MSFT), the fund includes key software holdings that have received less attention this past year but have still outperformed.

Top 10 Holdings for IGV and Peer Software-Focused ETFs

IGV – 116 holdings XSW – 139 holdings IGPT – 100 holdings SKYY – 64 holdings CRM – 8.86% MARA – 0.94% NVDA – 8.71% NTNX – 4.19% MSFT – 8.49% TEAM – 0.89% META – 8.50% ANET – 4.12% ADBE – 7.94% ANSS – 0.88% AMD – 8.08% PSTG – 3.95% INTU – 7.32% DOCU – 0.87% GOOGL – 7.72% GOOGL – 3.86% ORCL – 7.23% AUR – 0.85% ADBE – 7.27% AMZN – 3.80% NOW – 4.55% ENV – 0.85% INTC – 4.66% IBM – 3.75% PANW – 4.47% FTNT – 0.84% ISRG – 4.54% MSFT – 3.68% SNPS – 3.32% NCNO – 0.84% QCOM – 4.40% ORCL – 3.29% CDNS – 3.23% MODN – 0.84% 6861 JP – 3.39% MDB – 2.82% CRWD – 2.83% ZETA – 0.83% MU – 3.21% CSCO – 2.49% Click to enlarge

Source: Multiple, compiled by author on 14 Jan 24

All ETF investors know that the future performance of any fund is tied to the returns of its individual holdings. IGV has multiple strong holdings that represent distinct advantages over its competitor ETFs. These superior holdings are Salesforce, Inc. (CRM), Adobe Inc. (ADBE), and Oracle Corporation (ORCL). These three holdings are discussed in further detail below and together constitute over 24% of IGV’s weight.

CRM – Strong Cloud-Based Growth Company

The first difference in holdings that represents a competitive advantage for IGV is CRM. The company provides customer relationship management technologies and has seen very strong growth and profitability metrics. For example, Salesforce has seen a 102.68% YoY EBITDA growth and 824.23% YoY ROE growth. The company is also highly profitable with a 74.99% gross profit margin and 33.93% levered FCF margin. Despite a one-year total price return of 81%, the company does not indicate any grossly overvalued metrics. Its forward P/E ratio, for example, is 33.17, 31% below its own 5-year average. Therefore, CRM is the first example of a strong holding for IGV and contains the greatest holding weight at 8.86%.

ADBE – Highly Profitable and Still Innovating

The second key advantage for IGV is ADBE. This digital media company is highly profitable with an 87.87% gross profit margin and 27.92% net income margin. Despite being founded back in 1982, it is still seeing solid growth. The company has a 10.24% YoY revenue growth and 226.38% YoY working capital growth. Importantly, Adobe is still innovating and recently announced Firefly Image 2, its next-generation imaging model, that incorporates artificial intelligence models.

ORCL – Reasonably Priced with Substantial Upside

The third difference is IGV’s inclusion of Oracle as a holding. Despite a $293B market capitalization, the company is still growing at 12.06% YoY revenue growth. Importantly, Oracle is favorably valued with a P/E ratio of 19.67, 8.35% lower than its sector median. With a gross profit margin of 71.88% and net income margin of 19.63%, the company is postured for growth and represents a third key ingredient for IGV looking forward.

Valuation and Risks to Investors

IGV is currently trading at $408.68 at the time of writing this article. This is near the upper limit of the fund’s 52-week price range of $260.30 to $410.59 and below its all-time high of $440.76 seen back in November 2021. The one-year performance of IGV has been superior to peer ETFs examined with a 54.05% total price return.

One-Year Price Return for IGV and Compared Software ETFs (Seeking Alpha)

IGV has a high valuation compared to peers as analyzed by its price-to-earnings and price-to-book ratios. The fund’s P/E ratio, for example, is 63.73, higher than the average of the other three ETFs at 51.10. Additionally, IGV’s P/B ratio is higher than all other software funds compared.

Valuation Metrics for IGV and Peer Competitors

IGV XSW IGPT SKYY P/E ratio 63.73 27.64 91.14 34.52 P/B ratio 9.70 4.72 7.22 6.02 Click to enlarge

Source: Compiled by Author from Multiple Sources, 14 Jan 24

Despite a high valuation in comparison to peers, I expect IGV to continue to outperform and see returns at least on par with its historical CAGR. This is due to the strong holdings mix as previously discussed which represents a competitive advantage for the fund in comparison to peers.

Investors in any software or tech ETF will experience greater volatility in exchange for potentially greater returns. This volatility can be measured by beta value. IGV has a 3-year beta of 1.11, indicating that it has greater volatility than the market. However, this is lower than other software ETFs compared. IGPT, for example, has a beta value of 1.31. Additionally, VGT, an information technology ETF that is heavy on Apple and Microsoft, has greater volatility than IGV with a beta value of 1.24.

Concluding Summary

IGV is a software-focused exchange-traded fund that has proven itself among peer competitors. It has a strong track record of performance and appears postured for continued returns moving ahead. Despite a low dividend yield and mediocre expense ratio, the fund has very strong holdings including Salesforce, Adobe, and Oracle. The growth and profitability of these companies prime IGV for solid performance looking forward. Therefore, IGV warrants a buy rating for investors willing to accept volatility somewhat higher than “the market” overall in exchange for the strong expected returns of its software-focused holdings.