Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Toast: Growing Customer Adoption And Expanding Margins Will Likely Drive Impressive Returns

Jan. 17, 2024 3:53 AM ETToast, Inc. (TOST) Stock1 Comment
Amrita Roy profile picture
Amrita Roy
55 Followers

Summary

  • Toast is a cloud-based platform for the restaurant industry that underperformed the indices in 2023.
  • The company has the potential to grow its market share and increase customer adoption with its robust product portfolio.
  • Toast's management is prioritizing profitability and has shown improvement in revenue and earnings growth, allowing for upside in the stock.
Toasted bread on a plate

SasaJo/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction and Investment Thesis

Toast (NYSE:TOST) is an all-in-one cloud-based platform that powers the restaurant industry. Although the company operates in a large TAM with an innovative product portfolio, the company has seen its revenue growth slowdown in 2023. While the management

This article was written by

Amrita Roy profile picture
Amrita Roy
55 Followers
Amrita runs a boutique family office fund in beautiful Vancouver, where she leads the investment strategy for the family fund. The fund's objective is to invest capital in sustainable, growth-driven companies that maximize shareholder equity by meeting their growth-oriented goals. In addition, she also started her own award-winning newsletter, The Pragmatic Optimist, on Substack, which focuses on portfolio strategy, valuation, and macroeconomics in concert with her husband Uttam Dey who is also a contributor on Seeking Alpha. Prior to cofounding her fund, Amrita worked for 5 years in high-growth supply-chain start-ups in downtown San Francisco, where she led strategy. During her time in the Bay Area, she also worked with venture capital firms and start-ups, where her efforts led her to grow the user acquisition business. During this time, she was introduced to investment portfolios and was able to maximize returns for clients during the pandemic. The cornerstone of Amritas work rests on democratizing financial literacy for everyone and breaking down financial jargon and complex macroeconomic concepts into formats that are easily digestible but more empowering than the typical investment thesis. Her newsletter has been featured as the Top Newsletter in Finance on Substack and she aims to bring her ideas to Seeking Alpha as well.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in TOST over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

I
Ike Antstanditt
Today, 4:04 AM
Comments (2.12K)
Toast doesn’t have a moat. Any competitor can get into this business and undercut Toast’s or snyone’s pricing.

There’s nothing special about Toast and an increasing TAM only means there are more targets for anyone to acquire.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About TOST Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TOST

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TOST
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.