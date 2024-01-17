kali9/E+ via Getty Images

Summary

I am recommending a buy rating for Vestis (NYSE:VSTS), as the business model is very attractive and VSTS is operating in a large and growing industry. Internally, VSTS cross-selling effort is also a key growth driver that should enable the business to achieve medium-term growth guidance. As VSTS scales larger, margin and valuation should improve accordingly.

Business description/Financials

VSTS is a recent spin-off from Aramark (ARMK). It is one of the leading uniform services companies in North America. VSTS core business is renting uniforms, and using that as a stepping stone, VSTS cross-sells a range of ancillary products like aprons, entrance mats, linens, and shop towels (aka workplace supplies). As of FY23, around 40% of revenue comes from uniforms, while 60% of revenue comes from workplace supplies. VSTS is a pretty sizeable business with $2.8 billion in total revenue in FY23 and is also a profitable one with an adj. EBITDA margin of $7.8%. Post-spin-off, VSTS has a total gross debt of $1.66 billion and $36 million in cash, which is around 4.3x net debt to FY23 EBITDA.

Attractive industry and business model

The uniform service industry is an attractive and large one. At its core, uniform service providers provide new uniforms, collect used ones, wash them, and then resend them along predetermined routes for delivery the following week. The mundane and repetitive process is the reason why the industry is attractive, as a typical uniform rental program provides highly predictable revenues on multi-year contracts. Notably, because of the high frequency of engagement with customers, service providers are able to build a strong rapport to upsell or cross-sell other products and services easily (more below). The size of the industry is huge as well, with the revenue size ranging at >$15 billion as of 2023. The industry would be a lot larger if we included all the ancillary services that VSTS provides. Not only is the industry large, but it is also a growing one that I believe will continue to grow as businesses recognize the value proposition of renting uniforms instead of owning one.

Scale is important

As one can imagine, the more scale the business attains, the better the margins and revenue predictability. It all boils down to how dense and optimized the pickup and drop-off routes are. The rationale behind this is that these companies have high fixed costs, but they can increase their revenue by capturing more customers along a specific route, leading to higher incremental margins and operating leverage. In addition, having scale also allows the service provider to justify investments in providing ancillary products (like what VSTS is offering). Since the underlying customers are already using a service provider like VSTS for uniforms, it would also make sense to rent aprons (for example). The luxury of offering such services is not available to a sub-scale player as they do not have a large customer base to amortize the cost of investments and services. That aside, large players also benefit from economies of scale, driving purchasing efficiencies in input costs. If we look at Cintas Corp., it is evident from its margin performance over the past decade that a larger scale brings in more margin. Specifically, EBITDA margin went from 17% in 2012 to 27% as revenue more than doubled.

VSTS currently has an EBITDA margin of ~13% with a revenue base of $2.8 billion. As it continues to scale margin, I expect it to follow the same path that CTAS took. Using CTAS as a precedent, I think there is a clear path to an EBITDA margin reaching >20% over time.

Cross-selling to drive growth

Looking ahead, aside from the organic industry growth, I believe VSTS has multiple levers it can pull to meet its growth guidance of 5 to 7% organic revenue CAGR between FY23 to FY28 (a step up from the 2% CAGR over the past 5 years). First and foremost, the portfolio-wide adoption of ABS operating systems should streamline the ordering and payment process for customers. Consequently, this ought to enhance the customer service experience by facilitating the delivery of superior services. A better customer experience should naturally lead to more demand. The second change is that VSTS has reorganized its sales model so that field service representatives can use digital technology to cross-sell to customers while they are out on their weekly routes. This should improve the effectiveness of the ground team as they can link up with the backend system on-the-go, instead of writing down on a notebook and keying into the system at the end of the day (which has higher tendency for error). Customers typically only utilize 30-40% of VSTS' total offerings, so there is definitely plenty of space for the company to keep cross-selling. Not only will cross-selling increase top-line growth, but it will also increase margins through better operational leverage.

On average, our current customers take advantage of approximately 30% to 40% of our full line of services and products. We believe there is a significant opportunity to increase our wallet share with our existing customers through cross-selling additional services and products, including compelling adjacent services such as first aid and managed restroom services. This is expected to result in high-margin growth with existing customers by increasing revenue per stop and leveraging our existing delivery costs. We have invested in tools to support our trusted and tenured route service representative teammates, and we are incentivizing them to pursue these opportunities with our existing customer base. DRS/A

Valuation

Based on author's own math

With all the growth tailwinds ahead for VSTS, I see the medium-term guidance of 6% CAGR (at the midpoint) as an achievable target. At 6% CAGR, VSTS should generate around $3.8 billion of revenue in FY28. For my EBITDA margin assumption, I compared VSTS to CTAS historical financials. When CTAS was generating ~$3.8 billion of revenue (in FY11), the business generated ~16% of EBITDA margin, and I used that as a benchmark for VSTS. As VSTS scales larger, it becomes a much better business because of the reasons mentioned above. As such, I expect valuation multiples to expand from the current levels. My assumption is that since VSTS is still a much smaller player than CTAS, it should trade at a discount to CTAS. For modeling purposes, I assumed VSTS would trade at 11x forward EBITDA (-1x the standard deviation of the CTAS historical trading range over the past 10 years).

Risk & conclusion

While the industry is large and growing, it is cyclical. In good times, companies hire more employees to expand, driving up the need for more uniforms. However, in bad times, companies cut the number of employees or shut down entirely, both of which are headwinds to VSTS growth. If the current economic situation turns for the worse, VSTS growth could be heavily impacted.

Overall, I recommend a buy rating for VSTS due to its attractive business model within the uniform services industry. I believe VSTS can achieve management medium-term growth guidance through organic growth and cross-selling. As VSTS scales, similar to CTAS, I expect an improvement in EBITDA margins. Valuation should improve along the way as well given that VSTS will be a much better business as it gets larger.