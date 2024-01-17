Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Ørsted A/S: The Front-Runner In Offshore Wind

Jan. 17, 2024 4:30 AM ETØrsted A/S (DNNGY) StockNEE
Matt Farley profile picture
Matt Farley
4 Followers

Summary

  • Wall Street firms pushed for ESG-focused companies post-pandemic, leading to Ørsted's stock reaching all-time highs.
  • Government funding for renewable infrastructure projects caused offshore wind leases to skyrocket to over $1 billion.
  • Despite challenges, there is potential for offshore wind to regain commercial growth with upcoming offshore wind leases in Europe and Southeast Asia.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Matt Farley as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click

Industrial stations, wind turbines, and fuel stations in the middle of the ocean

Wirestock

This article was written by

Matt Farley profile picture
Matt Farley
4 Followers
Matt is an individual investor that has been in the equity markets for over a decade. His ultimate investing goal is to build a personal brand and stand-alone family office that provides flexibility on when and how he works going forward. Over the years his investing strategy has matured but he has now landed on a dual investing strategy. Focus on long term capital appreciation with index funds (like the S&P500) with a sprinkle of smaller speculative small cap stocks that may lead to outsized returns. Matt supplements his returns through writing far out of the money covered calls. Matt is a petroleum engineer by education and has worked in the energy industry for a decade. In his free time he enjoys discussing investment opportunities, medium-full bodied cigars and single malt scotches. Matt wants to write articles for Seeking Alpha to deepen his knowledge and due diligence on his speculative stock investments, as well as learn from other authors on SA as he recognizes portfolio strategies change as the investor ages.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DNNGY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About DNNGY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DNNGY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DNNGY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.