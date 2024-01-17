Michael Vi

Investment Thesis

BILL Holdings (NYSE:BILL) simplifies financial operations for SMBs through specialized automation software, including payables and receivables management.

The stock isn't overly expensive at 40x forward EPS. The problem here is twofold. Firstly, the business is slowing down at a rapid rate, and it's difficult to know with certainty at what rate the growth rate stabilizes.

Secondly, and more intangible, given the roller coaster ride that BILL has delivered to shareholders in the past 12 months, there's a lot of bad news surfacing which forces investors to take a more cautious stance on BILL Holdings, which by extension compresses the multiple that investors are willing to pay for the stock.

With these two considerations in mind, I am neutral on this stock.

Rapid Recap

Back in November, I penned in a neutral analysis,

While the current BILL Holdings, Inc. stock valuation at around 32 times forward EPS doesn't strike me as particularly expensive, it's equally challenging to argue that the stock is positioned in the bargain basement. With the company facing uncertain prospects in a high-interest rate environment and confronting a more cautious investor base, it's becoming apparent that the once-thriving growth trajectory might be faltering.

Author's work on BILL

Since then, the stock has bounced back, as you can see above. Nonetheless, while I was not openly bearish on this stock, I remain far from bullish on BILL either. Here's why.

Why BILL Holdings? Why Now?

BILL Holdings specializes in financial automation software designed for small and midsize businesses ("SMBs"). Their platform streamlines various financial processes such as payables, receivables, spend, and expense management. The company leverages a robust network to facilitate efficient handling of financial transactions, aiding businesses in controlling cash flow, processing invoices, and collaborating with suppliers and clients.

In addition to financial automation, BILL Holdings offers payment services, invoice financing, and purchase order matching. The company aims to broaden its reach and provide services to a wider audience through partnerships with accounting firms and financial institutions.

Aside from the obvious deceleration in its growth rates, BILL is now in the penalty box after last quarter delivering investors a weak outlook for the upcoming quarter.

And what happens next is this. When the share price is stably going up, investors are happy and nobody is asking really difficult questions about their BILL Holdings investment.

But when the share price starts to move lower, all of a sudden investors start to ask tough questions, and the company is forced to defend itself and its reputation rather than being focused on intrinsic value. For example, subsequent to delivering poor guidance for the upcoming period, BILL had to defend its action to possibly acquire another large company.

In tandem, BILL Holdings has undoubtedly been listening to investors' negative concerns about its lackluster profitability and its overuse of stock-based compensation and sought to cut back its workforce by 15%.

Essentially, BILL is being forced to perform actions that are not necessarily in the best interest of the company as its growth rates start to mature.

Revenue Growth Rates Fizzle Out

BILL revenue growth rates

BILL Holdings' growth rates have fully fizzled out of late. For investors looking to back a high-growth company, this is perhaps the main or even only cardinal sin, when the company starts to lose momentum.

Even if BILL Holdings re-accelerates its growth rates once more in fiscal H2 2024, investors are now highly cautious for two main reasons.

The first one is that investors in a high-growth tech company are willing to pay a high multiple for the peace of mind that the business is stably growing. And when the company suddenly starts to deliver a negative quarter, there's rarely just one bad quarter.

The second consideration is more intangible and echoes what I already alluded to above. There's a change in the company culture, which impacts the business' prospects. Arguably less important in the very near-term, but having a more lasting impact over the medium and long-term.

Accordingly, analysts' expectations for the businesses' revenue growth rates start to compress.

SA Premium

What this means is that analysts are no longer out there pumping BILL's stock, but rather they are posting negative analysis on the sell side, which implies that BILL Holdings increasingly becomes a "show-me" story, which impacts the multiple that investors are willing to pay.

BILL Stock Valuation - Difficult to Find Fair Value

Data by YCharts

When I started to invest, I used to believe that just because a stock was previously priced at say, 30x forward sales and it is now priced at less than 10x forward sales, it must be a bargain.

But nowadays, I have come to realize how cheap the stock looks in comparison to what it previously was, has practically no bearing on what sort of valuation the stock will have in the future.

Rather, I believe that what truly drives the share price higher is investors' expectations of future earnings. How much do investors believe that near-term earnings are here? And at what rate are earnings expected to increase?

Put simply, investors are more than willing to pay for a stock when they are confident that the outlook is "safe".

BILL Holdings is priced at approximately 40x forward earnings. This is a fair price for a business that can be expected to stably grow at 20% CAGR in the near term, provided that investors "trust" that 20% CAGR in the near term is coming down the pipe.

But as alluded to throughout, the problem investors have with BILL Holdings is a lack of trust, which significantly impacts the multiple that investors are willing to pay for the stock, until investors feel more certain that BILL Holdings' prospects have stabilized.

The Bottom Line

In conclusion, my stance on BILL Holdings is neutral, reflecting the company's challenges despite its specialization in financial automation software for SMBs.

The stock, priced at approximately 40x forward earnings, faces uncertainties in its growth trajectory and a cautious investor base.

The recent deceleration in growth rates, coupled with concerns about profitability and strategic decisions, has led to a loss of investor trust. While the valuation seems fair for a stable 20% CAGR, the lack of confidence in BILL Holdings' prospects affects the multiple investors are willing to pay.

With so many questions and so much uncertainty, I remain on the sidelines here.