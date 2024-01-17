Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Exchanges, If You Don't List, You Don't Matter

Jan. 17, 2024 4:48 AM ETCBOE, CME, NDAQ
Kurt Dew profile picture
Kurt Dew
1.48K Followers

Summary

  • Electronic trading has significantly reduced the cost of matching buyers and sellers.
  • Yet, the proliferation of multiple stock exchanges owned by a single firm has created inefficiencies and hindered competition.
  • The introduction of a new exchange, ENEX, that focuses on the needs of investors could improve market structure and reduce trading costs.

Stockmarket and investment theme background with City skyscraper

Nikada

Introduction

The effects of the introduction of electronic trading are overwhelmingly beneficial. But anything can be further improved. This post identifies the pros and cons of the existing market structure. It then proposes an improvement that shifts the focus to exchange

This article was written by

Kurt Dew profile picture
Kurt Dew
1.48K Followers
My primary interest is financial market structure. I write about market platforms, index instruments, and exchange management firms primarily. I was a member of the team that introduced index trading at the CME. Later, I pioneered the secondary market trading of OTC interest rate swaps.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CBOE--
Cboe Global Markets, Inc.
CME--
CME Group Inc.
NDAQ--
Nasdaq, Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.