Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Dividend Income Update December 2023

Jan. 17, 2024 4:20 AM ETGWW, AFL, PFE, LYB, JNJ, ADM, SO, YUM, UL, AMGN, EMR, MMM, MSFT, MCD, EMBC, VTRS, DOV, KO, ED, KTB, BP, VFC, GILD, ALLE, TROW, AVGO, TT, BDX, KHC
Divhut profile picture
Divhut
3.34K Followers

Summary

  • The beginning of every month is exciting for all dividend income investors as we look back at the previous month and see how much passive dividend income our portfolios generated.
  • Looking back at my December totals, I see that my year-over-year progress has moved at a nice pace.
  • You just have to love the very real results of dividend growth investing, even if we experience some harsh dividend cuts and suspensions.

Multiply sources of revenue. Multiple streams of income

Olivier Le Moal

The beginning of every month is exciting for all dividend income investors as we look back at the previous month and see how much passive dividend income our portfolios generated. No doubt, these are the best posts to

This article was written by

Divhut profile picture
Divhut
3.34K Followers
I’m an early 40′s Internet entrepreneur that launched several dot coms with varying success in each. At the very least my living has been made online for the past 18 years and at the most I had a fun time in each venture.I began seriously investing for dividend income around 2007 when my business at the time was literally falling off a cliff, as most of the world was starting too as well, when my need for another income stream became more apparent. I have always known the benefits of dividends from my very first stock purchase back in 1988 but wasn't yet sold on the concept of tying up my money indefinitely purely for a dividend income stream. It was around that time that I learned about Dividend Aristocrats and Dividend Champions when it all just made sense. I could literally see the effects of compounding dividends from these select companies and thought a nice diversified portfolio could provide me with a decent to excellent income stream decades down the road.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GWW--
W.W. Grainger, Inc.
AFL--
Aflac Incorporated
PFE--
Pfizer Inc.
LYB--
LyondellBasell Industries N.V.
JNJ--
Johnson & Johnson
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.