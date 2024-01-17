Dividend Income Update December 2023

The beginning of every month is exciting for all dividend income investors as we look back at the previous month and see how much passive dividend income our portfolios generated. No doubt, these are the best posts to write and read online, as it only provides further proof that dividend investing can work over time and that anyone can create an ever-growing passive income stream. Looking back at my December totals, I see that my year-over-year progress has moved at a nice pace. With that being said, let’s take a look back at my December 2023 dividend income.
Grand total for 2023 dividends: $16,011.65. You just have to love the very real results of dividend growth investing, even if we experience some harsh dividend cuts and suspensions. This represents a 10.4% annual increase from 2022. December saw my passive income hit $1,994.49.
|Date
|Symbol
|Description
|Amount
|12/01/2023
|GWW
|W.W. GRAINGER INC
|$26.16
|12/01/2023
|AFL
|AFLAC INC
|$163.32
|12/04/2023
|PFE
|PFIZER INC
|$25.27
|12/04/2023
|LYB
|LYONDELLBASELL INDS
|$87.43
|12/05/2023
|JNJ
|JOHNSON & JOHNSON
|$92.90
|12/06/2023
|ADM
|ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLN
|$84.00
|12/06/2023
|SO
|SOUTHERN CO
|$119.68
|12/08/2023
|YUM
|YUM BRANDS INC
|$35.88
|12/08/2023
|UL
|UNILEVER PLC
|$9.15
|12/08/2023
|AMGN
|AMGEN INC.
|$4.33
|12/11/2023
|EMR
|EMERSON ELECTRIC CO
|$43.81
|12/12/2023
|MMM
|3M CO
|$39.40
|12/14/2023
|MSFT
|MICROSOFT CORP
|$12.50
|12/15/2023
|MCD
|MCDONALD'S CORP
|$55.78
|12/15/2023
|EMBC
|EMBECTA CORP
|$0.60
|12/15/2023
|VTRS
|VIATRIS INC
|$9.87
|12/15/2023
|DOV
|DOVER CORP
|$23.57
|12/15/2023
|KO
|THE COCA-COLA CO
|$59.44
|12/15/2023
|ED
|CONSOLIDATED EDISON
|$67.75
|12/18/2023
|KTB
|KONTOOR BRANDS INC
|$4.00
|12/19/2023
|BP
|BP PLC
|$750.11
|12/20/2023
|VFC
|V.F. CORP
|$7.06
|12/28/2023
|GILD
|GILEAD SCIENCES INC
|$58.09
|12/29/2023
|ALLE
|ALLEGION PUBLIC LTD F
|$12.60
|12/29/2023
|TROW
|T. ROWE PRICE GROUP
|$6.16
|12/29/2023
|AVGO
|BROADCOM INC
|$27.00
|12/29/2023
|TT
|TRANE TECHNOLOGIES
|$66.75
|12/29/2023
|BDX
|BECTON, DICKINSON & CO
|$21.93
|12/29/2023
|KHC
|KRAFT HEINZ CO
|$79.95
|Total:
|$1,994.49
I hope everyone had a great 2023 with a renewed sense of what can be accomplished with patience, not panicking, common sense and general investing consistency and discipline, as we were all put through the test last year. These traits enable consistent dividend income results you see above as well as the knowledge that with high, moderate or even low income levels from active work, passive income growth can still be achieved. Are any of these dividend stocks in your portfolio too? How was your December dividend income? Please let me know below.
Disclosure: Long all above
