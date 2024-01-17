Dividend Income Update December 2023

Olivier Le Moal

The beginning of every month is exciting for all dividend income investors as we look back at the previous month and see how much passive dividend income our portfolios generated. No doubt, these are the best posts to write and read online, as it only provides further proof that dividend investing can work over time and that anyone can create an ever-growing passive income stream. Looking back at my December totals, I see that my year-over-year progress has moved at a nice pace. With that being said, let’s take a look back at my December 2023 dividend income.

Grand total for 2023 dividends: $16,011.65. You just have to love the very real results of dividend growth investing, even if we experience some harsh dividend cuts and suspensions. This represents a 10.4% annual increase from 2022. December saw my passive income hit $1,994.49.

Date Symbol Description Amount 12/01/2023 GWW W.W. GRAINGER INC $26.16 12/01/2023 AFL AFLAC INC $163.32 12/04/2023 PFE PFIZER INC $25.27 12/04/2023 LYB LYONDELLBASELL INDS $87.43 12/05/2023 JNJ JOHNSON & JOHNSON $92.90 12/06/2023 ADM ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLN $84.00 12/06/2023 SO SOUTHERN CO $119.68 12/08/2023 YUM YUM BRANDS INC $35.88 12/08/2023 UL UNILEVER PLC $9.15 12/08/2023 AMGN AMGEN INC. $4.33 12/11/2023 EMR EMERSON ELECTRIC CO $43.81 12/12/2023 MMM 3M CO $39.40 12/14/2023 MSFT MICROSOFT CORP $12.50 12/15/2023 MCD MCDONALD'S CORP $55.78 12/15/2023 EMBC EMBECTA CORP $0.60 12/15/2023 VTRS VIATRIS INC $9.87 12/15/2023 DOV DOVER CORP $23.57 12/15/2023 KO THE COCA-COLA CO $59.44 12/15/2023 ED CONSOLIDATED EDISON $67.75 12/18/2023 KTB KONTOOR BRANDS INC $4.00 12/19/2023 BP BP PLC $750.11 12/20/2023 VFC V.F. CORP $7.06 12/28/2023 GILD GILEAD SCIENCES INC $58.09 12/29/2023 ALLE ALLEGION PUBLIC LTD F $12.60 12/29/2023 TROW T. ROWE PRICE GROUP $6.16 12/29/2023 AVGO BROADCOM INC $27.00 12/29/2023 TT TRANE TECHNOLOGIES $66.75 12/29/2023 BDX BECTON, DICKINSON & CO $21.93 12/29/2023 KHC KRAFT HEINZ CO $79.95 Total: $1,994.49 Click to enlarge

I hope everyone had a great 2023 with a renewed sense of what can be accomplished with patience, not panicking, common sense and general investing consistency and discipline, as we were all put through the test last year. These traits enable consistent dividend income results you see above as well as the knowledge that with high, moderate or even low income levels from active work, passive income growth can still be achieved. Are any of these dividend stocks in your portfolio too? How was your December dividend income? Please let me know below.

Disclosure: Long all above

