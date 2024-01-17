Studio CJ/iStock via Getty Images

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participacoes (OTCPK:CYRBY), a Brazilian company headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil, operates in residential property construction, development, and sale within the real estate sector. Its primary projects are concentrated in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro.

Furthermore, Cyrela participates in the subdivision segment and real estate services through joint ventures. The company holds stakes in associated firms, including Lavvi, Cury, and Plano & Plano Developments, all listed on the Brazilian stock market (Ibovespa). Additionally, it owns the fintech CashMe, which provides Home Equity Loans.

The investment thesis for Cyrela revolves around its predominant presence in the middle and high-income segments, showcasing resilience to the deterioration of macroeconomic indicators. The company effectively manages its debt and financial indicators, demonstrating robust financial management. Cyrela's high sales velocity for its launches underscores strong demand, and its growing volume of work in progress indicates an active presence in the market.

Despite these strengths, Cyrela faces challenges, including recent contractions in gross and net margins, signaling pressure on profitability. Moreover, the company is experiencing operating cash consumption, warranting careful evaluation to understand and address the underlying reasons.

Notwithstanding these challenges, Cyrela maintains positive results, with favorable margins and a higher Return on Equity ("ROE") than domestic peers. Despite a substantial valuation increase in 2023, reflecting the potential positive impacts of falling interest rates in Brazil, and trading at a premium valuation relative to peers, the company's multiples are slightly below historical averages, suggesting it may not be overvalued.

Financial Overview and Cyrela's Key Competitive Advantages

Cyrela possesses a notable competitive advantage, mainly due to its strong presence in the São Paulo market, which accounts for over 70% of its operational area. The company strategically targets the classes A and B segments, constituting approximately 80% of its business. This focused approach has been a critical strategy for Cyrela over the years, emphasizing delivering high-quality products at relatively affordable prices.

Over the past three years in the Brazilian macroeconomic landscape, the interest rate (Selic) has surged from 2% to 13.75% between 2021 and 2023, significantly impacting the real estate sector. Cyrela, predominantly focused on high-end segments and concentrated in São Paulo, has demonstrated a certain resilience to the adverse effects of high-interest rates.

A comparative analysis between the results of 2022 and 2023 reveals that, despite the prevailing macroeconomic headwinds, Cyrela has sustained its profits and margins, albeit with a contraction compared to previous years. This achievement is underscored by a robust Return on Equity ("ROE"), indicating effective management and a well-executed strategy in market segmentation.

The company's debt has been increasing over the last two years, which is an undeniable part of its adopted strategy. The company increased its debt following successful launches in the previous two years, boosting profits and margins. Most of the debt is concentrated long term, a strategic choice the company has consistently maintained over time. Cyrela has a net debt/EBITDA ratio of 2.8x, although this is slowing down compared to the results seen in 2022.

Cyrela has historically maintained a net debt level above three times shareholders' equity, and there have been periods when the net debt exceeded three times that amount. In the second quarter of 2023, the net debt-to-equity ratio was around 6%; in the third quarter, it increased to 8%. Although this figure is higher than the desired level (ideally below 3%, the historical average), it represents a deliberate strategy for the company.

Despite the current indebtedness standing at 8%, the overall context is favorable, given the ongoing monetary cycle with interest rate cuts. The cost of Cyrela's corporate debt is 75% tied to the CDI, the benchmark interest rate in Brazil. This softened economic environment contributes to a less concerning outlook for Cyrela's debt, especially as analysts project an interest rate of 9% until December 2024.

One of the focal points of the thesis is Cyrela's operating cash generation, which has been negative as the company has utilized its cash to fund its projects.

A closer look at Cyrela's financial data over the past five years reveals a concerning pattern. The company has experienced negative free cash flow and operating cash flow, indicating challenges in generating sufficient operational cash to cover expenses and investments. However, there is a positive investing cash flow, signaling ongoing investments in long-term assets related to real estate projects. The positive financing cash flow also underscores the company's reliance on external funding through debt.

However, still aligned with Cyrela's strategy, utilizing its cash for investments and financing has accelerated operating figures, particularly notable when considering the number of PSV (sales potential) launches compared to 2022.

Cyrela's Most Recent Financial Results

In the third quarter of 2023, Cyrela's revenues remained nearly stable quarter-on-quarter, reaching R$1.6 billion, despite a 38% decline in launches, as depicted in the graph above. This stability is partly attributed to a sales volume that did not decrease as significantly, despite weaker launches where sales fell by 7% in the quarter compared to a 38% decrease in launches. This positive outcome is credited to the excellent sales velocity of launches (VSO launches of 46%).

The gross margin increased by 1.3 percentage points quarter-on-quarter, reaching 33.5%, primarily due to the recognition of new launches with higher profit margins. Furthermore, expenses related to one of the investees negatively impacted profit, resulting in a relatively weak performance at R$251 million. This translates to an annualized ROE of 12.9%, aligning closely with the Return on Average Equity (ROAE) of the last 12 months, which stands at 12.8%.

Regarding cash generation for the quarter, the positive influence of R$49 million from the sale of its stake in Cury boosted the total to R$7 million. Excluding this effect, the cash burn would have been R$43 million. This level of cash burn is considered reasonable, considering the growth in launches observed between 2022 and 2023 and the cash dynamics typical of the middle and high-income segment in the sector.

Cyrela's Valuation

Despite being a cyclical company, it is advisable to consider a more objective indicator than P/E (Price/Earnings) when analyzing Cyrela, especially since the company has experienced periods of losses. Historical indicators such as P/E can become outdated, but P/B (Price/Book) is considered more robust.

When looking at the P/B, a value below 1 for Cyrela indicates relative affordability, and in 2022, throughout the year, it presented a scenario conducive to accumulation. Cyrela's P/B ratio is around 1.17, close to the average of the last ten years, standing at 1.20.

While the company has experienced a significant value increase in 2023, soaring by 85%, it does not necessarily imply that it is expensive. The analysis suggests that Cyrela is currently in line with its historical average. However, there may still be opportunities to accumulate shares before a potentially more pronounced increase, especially in controlled upward cycles, as observed in 2016.

Examining Cyrela's primary domestic peers, particularly those concentrated in the high-end and mid-range development segments, leads to the following conclusions:

Cyrela trades at the highest P/B among its peers and boasts one of the highest PEG ratios. Additionally, the company's EV/EBITDA of 12.6x ratio ranks among the highest compared to peers listed on the Brazilian stock exchange (Ibovespa), trailing only EzTech, trading under the ticker EZTC3.

When examining the profitability profile, Cyrela stands out with the highest gross margins in the sector at 32%. However, it falls behind Trisul (TRIS3) and Helbor (HBOR3) regarding EBITDA and EBIT margins.

In the realm of leverage, Cyrela secures the third position, with EzTech showing virtually no net debt to its equity, a characteristic shared with Even (EVEN3).

Cyrela's standout performance lies in its ROE, surpassing all peers and an ROIC second only to Trisul. A glance at the historical revenue growth in recent years also positions Cyrela as the company with the highest compound growth among its peers at 15.1%.

Applying the Graham valuation method and considering an Earnings Per Share ("EPS") of $0.48 and a Book Value Per Share of 4, the calculated fair value for Cyrela's ADR is $6.58. This estimation includes a margin of safety of 50.9%, resulting in a suggested purchase price of $5.07. This proposed purchase price is approximately 16% higher than the recorded ADR price of $4.36 on January 14th.

The Bottom Line

Despite the significant recovery in Cyrela's stock price throughout 2023, attributed to the positive market response to the expected decline in Brazil's interest rates from two digits to one digit by the end of 2024, the company's shares are still trading below their historical average book value.

While the company continues to experience cash burn, the outlook for substantial returns after a new investment cycle in the coming years appears optimistic, primarily due to the reduced cost of its debt.

In the most recent quarter, Cyrela demonstrated robust performance, solidifying its position as the most resilient player in the Brazilian real estate sector. Maintaining elevated margins enables the company to sustain a launch-to-equity ratio slightly below historical levels while achieving the highest ROE among its peers. Given this consistent track record and low level of indebtedness, I believe there is room for differentiation from its peers, justifying my cautiously bullish stance even with a P/B ratio above 1.0x.

