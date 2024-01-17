Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Cyrela Brazil Realty: Cautiously Bullish On This Brazilian Prime Homebuilding Stock

Bernard Zambonin profile picture
Bernard Zambonin
524 Followers

Summary

  • Cyrela is a Brazilian real estate company focused on residential property construction and development, primarily in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro.
  • The company has a strong presence in the middle- and high-income segments, demonstrating resilience to macroeconomic indicators.
  • Despite challenges like margin contractions and cash burn, Cyrela sustains positive results with high sales velocity, growing work portfolios, and a favorable valuation.
  • Cyrela's financial data indicates negative cash flows, yet its strategic cash use accelerates operating figures.
  • Valuation analysis suggests Cyrela is relatively affordable, with shares trading below historical averages, justifying a cautiously bullish stance.

Residential buildings in Panamby, São Paulo, Brazil

Studio CJ/iStock via Getty Images

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participacoes (OTCPK:CYRBY), a Brazilian company headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil, operates in residential property construction, development, and sale within the real estate sector. Its primary projects are concentrated in São Paulo and Rio

This article was written by

Bernard Zambonin profile picture
Bernard Zambonin
524 Followers
Co-producer of The Street's financial channels. Researcher and operations manager at DM Martins Research. Associated with the existing author DM Martins Research. Delivering insightful analysis primarily on foreign equities, with a focus on emerging markets, to empower informed investment decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CYRBY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About CYRBY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on CYRBY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CYRBY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.