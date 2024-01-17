portishead1

Investment action

Based on my current outlook and analysis of Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX), I recommend a buy rating. I believe the industry that PAYX is operating in still has plenty of room to grow, driven by the need for digital Human Capital Management [HCM] solutions. PAYX is also a business that has consistently remained profitable and generated free cash flow over the years, giving confidence that it is able to continuously pay out attractive dividends. Importantly, valuation is pretty cheap today when compared to its historical trading range and the S&P index.

Basic information

PAYX provides HCM and benefit-related services to meet businesses (mainly small and medium businesses) payroll and human resources (HR needs. Paychex has two key segments: management solutions (75% of revenue), professional employer organizations (PEOs), and insurance services. Under Management Solutions, the core offering is Paychex Flex, which is PAYX's primary SaaS-based product that offers an all-in-one payroll and HR solution that is scalable. The platform allows businesses to manage their HR benefits information from any desktop or mobile device. As for PEO, Paychex offers a full suite of services, including recruitment, payroll and tax administration, time and attendance, benefits administration, training and development, and online HR management tools and solutions. PEOs facilitate economies of scale and also provide worksite employees with access to a larger and more comprehensive set of benefits than a small or midsize company could otherwise offer. Over the past 10 years, PAYX has grown from a $2.2 billion revenue business to a $5.1 billion business today, with positive growth for every single one of the last 10 years. PAYX has also proven to be very profitable (with minimal volatility), as EBIT margins remained at a high 30 percent for 10 straight years, and every single year, the business generated a positive FCF (~30% FCF margin on average) with minimal stock-based compensation. The business also maintains a very strong balance sheet with a net cash position of ~$600 million as of LTM 2Q24.

Still a growing industry

While PAYX has been around for a very long time, the industry is far from mature. I believe the industry still has plenty of room to grow, and within it, PAYX can continue to capture share. Based on research by Fortune Business Insights, the industry is expected to continue growing at high single digits for the rest of this decade. I believe the growth is going to stem from more small and medium businesses adopting digital HCM solutions to make their lives easier. Particularly in the aftermath of the pandemic, many small and medium-sized firms have encountered heightened administrative burdens, such as the need to provide more proof of income for loans through the Paycheck Protection Program and more paperwork to comply with regulations regarding employee furloughs and layoffs. I think these problems have shown them that they need to find a reliable partner like PAYX to handle other parts of their HR program. In fact, I expect the adoption of HCM solutions to accelerate in the coming years due to the advent of AI. In order for businesses to adopt AI, they need to be using a digital platform that is able to collect, organize, and store data in a manner that AI can tap on to draw insights. While it is possible for businesses to collect these data via legacy methods (Excel), it is extremely resource-exhaustive that a typical small and medium business would not have the luxury spare resource to do so. While many of these small and medium businesses are not IT savvy, I believe many of them want to improve business productivity and have heard of how AI can help them achieve this. The first step to leveraging AI is to adopt a digital solution. PAYX being a large and reputable player in the industry, I believe it is well-positioned to continue growing.

Cash flow generating machine that distribute capital to shareholders

The one part about PAYX that I really like is that this business is a consistent cash-generating machine that has consistently generated positive FCF and distributes cash to shareholders. PAYX has long enjoyed strong profitability, with EBIT margins of ~41% as of the last 12 months. Much of this margin strength comes from the efficiency and scale of the core business, but the one main driver that has continuously supported PAYX margin is its ability to raise prices. The attractive part about being a HCM solution provider is that the solution becomes extremely sticky over time. Think about it: a typical small and medium business does not have a full tech team sitting in the office to govern all the software solutions. Even the HR department is probably only one guy running the entire show, from onboarding to interviewing to attendance management to payroll, and is probably also helping out with other day-to-day operational matters. The last thing that this HR guy wants to do is rip out the entire HR system and replace it with another system that he needs to spend time relearning. As such, once a business adopts PAYX, they typically stick to it. This is also why the PAYX retention rate remains at record levels as of 2Q24 earnings.

The implication of having a sticky product is that it allows PAYX to continuously raise prices, and businesses are willing to pay because the pain of paying more is less painful than replacing the entire system. Price increases are wonderful margin drivers, as they literally come with 100% incremental margins that flow down to the bottom line.

As John mentioned, we have pricing power, right? We deliver a strong value proposition and our expectation is that, hey, we might not be capturing price at a level that we did over the last couple of years where inflation was but we believe we have a strong value proposition that is going to enable us to continue to capture price in the future. 2Q24 call

With PAYX's strong profitability and generation of free cash flow, it has built a strong track record of returning capital to shareholders, primarily via dividends. Over the past 10 years, dividends per share [DPS] have almost tripled from $1.27 in FY12 to $3.46 over the last 12 months. This is a CAGR of around 10% a year. With PAYX operating in a growing industry and having a track record of generating consistent cash flow with a net cash position, I believe PAYX can continue to grow DPS at attractive rates. Specifically, while this is slightly dated, back in 4Q15 management indicated a commitment to grow the dividend in line with earnings, and since there has been no change in stance so far, I believe dividend growth could continue to grow at least in the high single digits (I expect revenue to grow in line with industry) over the coming years.

We'd expect the dividend to grow roughly in line with earnings. That ultimately will be discussion we have in July. That certainly would be the direction we'd go in. 4Q15 call

Valuation is cheap

Most importantly, PAYX is trading at a pretty cheap valuation. PAYX is currently trading at 24.4x forward PE, in between its historical trading average of 26x and 1 standard deviation of 23x. When compared to the general market (S&P500), PAYX is also trading below its historical difference. Historically, PAYX traded at a 1.48x premium to the S&P index but has now traded down to just ~1.24x. I believe a large part of this trade-down is because of the current rate environment. Previously, when rates were near 0%, a dividend of ~3+% was very attractive, but that is certainly not the case when rates are at 5+%. However, the feds have signals for a potential rate cut (as much as 3x) in CY2024, which I believe will be a catalyst for valuation to rerate back to historical levels. Assuming PAYX were to trade back to 1.48x premium, with S&P trading at 19x, this means that PAYX should trade at ~28x forward PE.

Author's work

Model

Author's work

I believe PAYX can grow at least in line with the industry, as it is a well-established player and is a sizeable one with sufficient financial capacity to invest in growth when needed. PAYX's ability to continuously raise prices should also support growth. I am assuming PAYX to grow at 8% (high single digits) through FY26. While I do think price increases should drive margin expansion, I am holding margins flat, implicitly assuming that management reinvests all excess profits into the business to grow. As discussed above, I think the PAYX valuation can trade back to 28x, and at the valuation, my target price is $153, a 28% upside. If we include the 3% dividend yield, the total expected return is around 31%.

Risk and final thoughts

While HCM is a sticky solution, the risk is that small and medium businesses are very exposed to the macrocycle. In a recession, these businesses are typically the first to go out of business, and when that happens, PAYX will lose customers (I call this force churn). To make things worse, in a recession, there would be less formation of new businesses, which means PAYX growth will be impacted too.

To conclude, I recommend a buy rating for PAYX. I believe PAYX is well-positioned for industry growth, especially as businesses increasingly adopt digital solutions. The sticky nature of PAYX product enables it to continuously raise prices, protecting/increasing its margin. Notably, PAYX is a business that generates a lot of cash that can be distributed back to shareholders via dividends, and that it is currently trading at a cheap valuation relative to the market.