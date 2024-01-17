Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Citigroup: Here's Why I'm A Fan Of Q4 Results, Despite The Bank Losing $1.8 Billion

Jan. 17, 2024 5:27 AM ETCitigroup Inc. (C) Stock
The Value Corner profile picture
The Value Corner
1.24K Followers

Summary

  • Citigroup's Q4 and full-year FY23 results may initially seem disappointing, but CEO Jane Fraser has made tangible progress in the bank's turnaround program.
  • Despite macro challenges, C's focus on core banking operations and cost reductions positions it for long-term success.
  • The $1.8B loss in Q4 came as a result of one-off expenses rather than inherent weakness in the bank's income.
  • Total revenues for FY23 actually grew 4% YoY while NII grew 13% compared to FY22.
  • Shares remain 39% undervalued: Strong Buy rating affirmed.

Citi headquarters in London

_ultraforma_

Investment Thesis - Q4 FY23 Update

Citigroup (NYSE:C) (Citi) remains one of my favorite big-bank stocks after what may seem like initially disappointing Q4 and full-year FY23 results.

CEO Jane Fraser has accelerated the bank's turnaround program with tangible

This article was written by

The Value Corner profile picture
The Value Corner
1.24K Followers
The Value Corner - Brought to you by HaavistoBuffett style picks fit for the modern investor.Six years of long-horizon investment portfolio management and consulting. I focus on creating portfolio value through synergetic stock picks and ETFs to create robust and profitable value generation solutions. I do not provide or publish investment advice on Seeking Alpha. My articles are opinion pieces only and are not soliciting any content or security. Opinions expressed in my articles are purely my own. My opinions may change at any time and without notice. Please conduct your own research and analysis before purchasing a security or making investment decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of C either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I do not provide or publish investment advice on Seeking Alpha. My articles are opinion pieces only and do not solicit any content or security. Opinions expressed in my articles are purely my own. My opinions may change at any time and without notice. Please conduct your own research and analysis before purchasing a security or making investment decisions.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

c
casapan
Today, 6:29 AM
Comments (45)
Excellent write up, thank you. Largest position in my portfolio, like you I was inspired by the last ER’s call, Fraser and Mark are on top of the business and committed.
r
rockjcp
Today, 6:25 AM
Comments (8.5K)
Solid analysis! I also think Citi will outperform and boost dividend in the next six months.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About C Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on C

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
C
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.