FAN: Time To Be A Fan

The pathway to a sustainable future calls for a transition towards renewable energy, and the wind energy sector constitutes a significant part of this change. And while all focus has been on the Oil and Gas space over the last two years, there remains potential for outsized gains in alternative energy. That's where the First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) comes into play.

Investing in wind energy stocks offers a compelling case as it aligns with the global transition towards renewable energy in response to climate change, bolstered by governmental incentives and international agreements aimed at reducing carbon emissions. Technological advances have significantly improved the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of wind energy, leading to greater competitiveness against traditional energy sources. The industry's expansion is further supported by long-term contracts and tax benefits, contributing to stable revenue streams. However, investors should be mindful of potential risks such as policy shifts and market volatility. Despite these considerations, the sector's growth trajectory, driven by the urgent need for sustainable energy solutions, presents a promising opportunity for forward-looking investors.

FAN is an exchange-traded fund managed by First Trust Advisors LP that began operations in 2008. The fund aims to emulate the performance of the ISE Clean Edge Global Wind Energy Index. This benchmark index measures the performance of publicly traded companies worldwide that are actively engaged in the wind energy industry.

The fund has accumulated assets under management of $210 million, making it a relatively small player in the investment world. However, its unique focus on the wind energy industry makes it a compelling choice for investors seeking to capitalize on the renewable energy transition.

Detailed Analysis of Fund Holdings

FAN's portfolio comprises companies from various sectors involved in the wind energy industry. These include utilities, renewable electricity producers, independent power producers, and wind energy equipment manufacturers. These holdings include:

Ørsted A/S: A leading multinational energy company based in Denmark, renowned for constructing more offshore wind farms globally than any other developer. EDP Renováveis SA: A Madrid-based company that ranks fourth in global wind energy production. Vestas Wind Systems A/S: A Danish company that manufactures, sells, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Limited: A leading wind power company in China. Northland Power Inc.: A global developer, owner, and operator of sustainable infrastructure assets.

Vestas holds the largest weighting at 10%. The top 10 holdings make up nearly 50% of the holdings, making it fairly top-heavy in concentration.

Sector Composition and Weightings

While FAN primarily invests in the wind energy industry, the portfolio allocation is divided between companies that are directly involved in wind energy activities (60%) and those that are indirectly involved (40%). Moreover, the fund's holdings are spread across several countries, with Denmark, Spain, the United States, and Canada being the most significant.

Peer Comparison

If we compare FAN against an alternative energy proxy like the Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW), we can see FAN has significantly outperformed the price ratio at new highs. I suspect this can continue given momentum and rotation within the alternative energy space.

stockcharts.com

Pros and Cons of Investing in the Wind Energy Sector

The shift towards sustainable energy sources and the urgency to combat climate change are driving significant growth in the wind energy sector. However, the industry still faces a host of challenges, including high development costs, regulatory hurdles, and social acceptance issues. Nevertheless, the long-term growth potential and the role of wind energy in the global energy transition make it a compelling investment theme.

Conclusion: Is FAN a Worthwhile Investment?

In the face of a global energy transition, wind power stands as a vital component of a sustainable future. Given its focused exposure to the wind energy sector, FAN presents an attractive investment opportunity for those seeking to capitalize on this trend. Despite some short-term challenges, the long-term prospects for the wind energy industry appear promising, suggesting that FAN could offer considerable returns for investors with a long-term investment horizon. This isn't a particularly expensive fund with a Price to Sales ratio of 1.36. Think this could be worth nibbling at over time as part of a broader energy allocation.