Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

If I Could Only Buy 2 High Dividend Yield Companies In January 2024 - One Yields Above 9%

Jan. 18, 2024 6:00 PM ETKO, BTI, BTAFF4 Comments
Frederik Mueller profile picture
Frederik Mueller
6.3K Followers

Summary

  • Due to limited budgets, private investors need to carefully select the companies they choose to invest in. Today, I will introduce you to two attractive candidates that you could consider.
  • Both companies not only pay an attractive Dividend Yield [FWD] of 3.05% and 9.30%, they also provide investors with dividend growth.
  • Moreover, both have an attractive Valuation, providing you with a margin of safety when investing.
  • Additionally, each can strongly contribute to reducing the volatility of your investment portfolio, evidenced by their 24M Beta Factors of 0.51 and 0.14.
  • Both companies are already part of The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio, one as an individual position, and the other as an indirect investment due to the portfolio’s stake in SCHD.

Rum und Cola Cuba Libre

Fudio/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Private investors have limited budgets, meaning that they have a restricted amount of money available for monthly investments.

For this reason, in today’s article, I will provide you with two companies which I believe are

This article was written by

Frederik Mueller profile picture
Frederik Mueller
6.3K Followers
I specialize in constructing investment portfolios aimed at generating additional income through dividends. My focus lies on identifying companies with significant competitive advantages and strong financials that can provide you with an attractive Dividend Yield and Dividend Growth, thus enabling you to augment your dividend income annually. By combining high Dividend Yield and Dividend Growth companies, you can gradually reduce your dependence on the broader stock market fluctuations.I also assist you in achieving a well-diversified portfolio across various sectors and industries. This diversification strategy aims to minimize portfolio volatility and mitigate risk. I also suggest incorporating companies with a low Beta Factor, which further contributes to reducing the overall risk level of your investment portfolio. My suggested investment portfolios commonly consist of a blend of ETFs and individual companies, emphasizing broad diversification and risk reduction.The selection process for high dividend yield and dividend growth companies within the investment portfolio is meticulously curated. I prioritize the pursuit of total return, encompassing both capital gains and dividends, rather than solely focusing on dividends in isolation. This approach ensures that your portfolio is designed to maximize returns while considering the full spectrum of potential income sources. By leveraging my expertise, you can benefit from a well-crafted investment portfolio that aims to generate extra income through dividends, while reducing risk through diversification, and prioritizing total return.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BTI, KO, PEP, SCHD, NSRGY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

R
Ron1634
Yesterday, 6:14 PM
Comments (3.09K)
BTI is going nowhere.
Crap investment
anarchist profile picture
anarchist
Yesterday, 6:33 PM
Comments (4.06K)
@Ron1634 Every tobacco stock is in a downward trend. UVV which deals with growing and aging tobacco leafs is the only exception I see.
R
Ron1634
Yesterday, 6:45 PM
Comments (3.09K)
@anarchist - Now UVV is interesting in a 1-minute look.
I have to look further into that.
Thank you!
AbigailII profile picture
AbigailII
Yesterday, 6:08 PM
Comments (20)
That's the type of advice I was in need for. Thank you again Frederick to these informative analysis. Wondering if I should go with Coca Cola or American Tobacco this time. Thanks again!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
KO--
The Coca-Cola Company
BTI--
British American Tobacco p.l.c.
BTAFF--
British American Tobacco p.l.c.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.