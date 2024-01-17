andresr/E+ via Getty Images

Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) has faced difficulties within the "better-for-you" healthy packaged foods category.

The company is recognized for its extensive portfolio of premium snack brands and was a winner during the pandemic but struggled to maintain that momentum in an ongoing sector shift. The combination of inflationary cost pressures and supply chain disruptions have pressured earnings with shares losing more than two-thirds of their value since a peak in 2021.

Hain is attempting a turnaround through its "Hain Reimagined" strategy, focusing on efforts to streamline global operations and drive financial efficiencies. That being said, the current trends leave a lot to be desired between a weak growth outlook, soft margins, a debt-heavy balance sheet, and what we view as a still stretched valuation. 2024 is shaping up to be a critical year for the company and our base case is for volatility in shares to continue.

Data by YCharts

HAIN Financials Recap

The company last reported its Q1 fiscal 2024 results back in November, with the headline EPS loss of -$0.04 coming in $0.02 ahead of estimates. Revenue of $425 million, was down by -3.3% year-over-year, or -2.9% on an organic basis, both slightly below market estimates.

Compared to prior guidance for adjusted EBITDA of around $20.5 million, the result of $24.1 million benefited from some reduced marketing spending and the timing of expenses according to management. Nevertheless, the gross margin at 20.5% was down 95 basis points from Q1 fiscal 2023, based on the top line decline as well as ongoing cost pressures despite efforts to push pricing.

Within the results, the strong point was the international operation balancing some of the weaknesses of North America. For context, operations outside the U.S. and Canada represent approximately 40% of total sales.

source: company IR

Overall, key snack brands performed better than others but the theme here follows broader trends in the consumer staples sector facing soft demand. That backdrop follows through into the current full-year guidance.

The company expects organic net sales growth in the 2-4% range, while a target for adjusted EBITDA between $155 and $165 million if confirmed, would represent a -10% decline at the midpoint from 2023.

source: company IR

What's Next For HAIN?

We're not completely against HAIN and recognize the path to recovery. The first step would be to at least stabilize sales trends with some signs that margins are firming.

A major part of the company's focus this year is to divert resources to the categories that are performing well. We have the sense that the brand portfolio has room for some consolidation. There is also an effort to expand distribution beyond grocery store channels into more convenient "on-the-go" locations.

The question becomes whether these steps will be enough to address the company's heavy debt load which we view as a major headwind. Considering the last reported balance sheet net debt position of $777 million, the net leverage ratio approaching 5x is a concern that will pressure financial results for the foreseeable future. Ultimately, that adds to volatility for the stock particularly in a high interest rate environment.

source: company IR

Keep in mind that many of the operational and financial weaknesses HAIN is observing are industry-level trends. The story from large-cap leaders including The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC), General Mills Inc (GIS), Kellanova (K), and Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) has been the same softer volume sales with price hiking initiatives only partially offsetting rising input costs.

Within this group, HAIN has been particularly hard hit given its unique exposure in the "premium" segment of snack foods where budget-strapped consumers are more willing to substitute lower-priced alternatives.

We can also bring up the company's exposure to plant-based meat substitutes through the "Yves" brand, a category that captured a lot of hype in recent years but is facing declining sales more recently. The point here is to say that HAIN has its challenges, but there are bigger themes at play.

Data by YCharts

The market consensus is for revenue growth to average under 4% per year through fiscal 2026. So when we look at the stock, it's hard with the current data to take a convincingly bullish view where the next few quarters will be critical to confirm whether management's strategy is working.

Seeking Alpha

Even with an expected earnings recovery by next year, 1-year forward P/E above 20x is a high premium to pay for a company that hasn't inspired much confidence. In terms of valuation, this multiple is at a large spread to packaged food peers which we believe is hard to justify under the current circumstances.

Data by YCharts

Final Thoughts

Balancing a view that leans bearish, we rate HAIN as a hold, with a sense that it's likely too late for long-term shareholders to sell. For most investors, we recommend keeping this one in an avoid category until there are clearer signs of improving results.

From the stock price chart, a break below the lows of 2023 around $9.50 would signal a more concerning deterioration of the outlook. On the upside, we'd need to see a rally above $12.50 to confirm a new round of positive momentum.

The main risk here is that upcoming quarterly results continue to disappoint particularly on the growth side forcing a deeper restructuring by the company. Monitoring points include the gross margin as well as cash flow levels in the year ahead.