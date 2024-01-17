Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

FPL: Impending Merger Creates Opportunity For Significant Gains (Rating Upgrade)

Power Hedge profile picture
Power Hedge
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund provides a way for retirees and savers to invest in master limited partnerships and midstream infrastructure companies.
  • FPL has a yield of 6.47%, higher than some energy infrastructure corporations and the S&P 500 Index. It is, unfortunately, lower than what peer funds possess.
  • The fund's performance has been strong, outperforming the Alerian MLP Index and delivering better returns even after distributions are included.
  • FPL has been targeted for conversion into an ETF structure during the second quarter. That event will result in capital gains for shareholders.
  • The fund is still trading at an attractive discount on NAV and is covering its distribution.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Energy Profits in Dividends. Learn More »

Oil pipeline in the sunset

bjdlzx

The First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) is a closed-end fund that provides an easy way for investors to add master limited partnerships and other midstream infrastructure companies to their tax-advantaged accounts. This has long been

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. In addition, all subscribers can read any of my work without a subscription to Seeking Alpha Premium!

We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!

This article was written by

Power Hedge profile picture
Power Hedge
14.61K Followers

Power Hedge has been covering both traditional and renewable energy since 2010. He targets primarily international companies of all sizes that hold a competitive advantage and pay dividends with strong yields.

He is the leader of the investing group Energy Profits in Dividends where he focuses on generating income through energy stocks and CEFs while managing risk through options. He also provides micro and macro-analysis of both domestic and international energy companie. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LNG, MPLX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This article was originally published to Energy Profits in Dividends on January 16, 2024. Subscribers to the service have had since that time to act on it. I may acquire shares of any of the First Trust funds mentioned in this article, including FPL. I have no position in any of them as of the time of publication. I will continue to maintain no position in all of these funds for at least 72 hours following the publication of this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

C
CPA022784
Today, 7:53 AM
Comments (1.84K)
Moderately interesting. No discussion of the 4 combined which is what the investor will receive, likely distribution, frequency, expense rates, etc. New ETF will be about $1.2B and all 4 funds own basically the same holdings. FPL is by far the lowest yield and smallest. As of this morning, three of the 4 show discounts in the mid-7% range (FEI is the cheapest). Trading volume is comparatively low on each and perhaps the merger will help
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About FPL Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on FPL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FPL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.