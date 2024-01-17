Sundry Photography

Thesis

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) is a leading provider of electronic design and test solutions for various industries, such as communications, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, and semiconductor. The company reported its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results last November, which showed a decline in both revenue and earnings compared to the prior year. The company attributed the weak performance to macroeconomic challenges that affected its customer segments, especially in the communications and industrial segments. Keysight also gave a downward guidance for its Q1 2024 quarter, with an organic revenue decline of 15% and EPS decline of 25% YoY.

However, we believe that the company has a long-term growth potential, supported by secular trends such as 5G, AI, EV, autonomous systems, and digital health. Furthermore, the company is transforming its portfolio to software and services, which will enable new markets and generate high margin recurring revenue. We also like the operational excellence of the company, which is resulting in operating margin expansion, year after year. In this article, we will explore the company's growth strategy and financial performance and assess if Keysight is an attractive investment option for long-term investors.

Electronic Test Equipment Market Growing at 4%

The global market for electrical and electronic test equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.29%, reaching $17.48 billion by 2029, according to a report by Mordor Intelligence (see below).

Electronic Test Equipment Market (Mordor Intelligence)

The report points out that the increasing need for accuracy and speed in designing, manufacturing, or repairing electronic products, as well as the adoption of new and connected technologies, such as electric vehicles, autonomous driving, and 5G, as the key drivers of the market growth. The report also identifies the major players in the market, which include Fortive Corporation, Keysight Technologies, Teradyne, National Instruments, and Anritsu Corporation.

As per our calculations: with a 2023 revenue of $5.5 billion, Keysight has a leadership position in this market, accounting for nearly 25% of the market share.

Keysight Long-Term Financial Targets

During 2023, Keysight has shared their long-term financial targets as part of their 2023 Investor Day (see below). The company projects a 5-7% CAGR for its revenue, 10%+ CAGR for its EPS and 32% operating margin by 2026. Our view is that Keysight is well-positioned to exceed its long-term targets, given its strong market leadership, customer-centric innovation, and operational excellence.

Keysight Long Term Targets (2023 Investor Day Presentation)

Software + Services Opportunity

A key pillar of Keysight's growth strategy is the Software + Services opportunity. Keysight aims to grow its business by expanding the software portion of its product portfolio, in order to target new applications in the market and generate recurring and higher margin revenue. The company has a diverse range of software products, such as electronic design automation (EDA), simulation, measurement, and analytics, that help its customers innovate faster, improve performance, and lower costs. The company also offers various services, such as calibration, repair, consulting, and education, that enhances its customer loyalty and satisfaction.

Keysight Software Strategy (2023 Investor Day Presentation)

We think that the company is making good progress on this front, as its recurring software+services revenue mix increased from 21% to 23% during FY 2023. Keysight has also strengthened its software position by acquiring the French simulation company ESI Group (OTCPK:ESIGF) last November. This acquisition will enhance its software capabilities and widen its addressable markets to target the early design stages of its customers. We see this a very strategic investment that will unlock new opportunities for the company.

Broad and Diversified Portfolio

Keysight has a diversified portfolio of products and solutions that serve a wide range of end markets, such as communications, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, and semiconductor. The company operates through two business segments: Communications Solutions Group (CSG) and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group (EISG). The CSG segment is divided into two end markets: Commercial Communications, and Aerospace, Defense and Government. The EISG segment provides solutions for automotive, energy, general electronics, manufacturing, and semiconductor markets.

Keysight Business Segments (2023 Investor Day Presentation)

The company's diversified portfolio strategy enables it to reduce the risk of cyclicality in any individual market and to seize the growth opportunities in various domains. As shown below, the Aerospace, Defense & Government end market, which belongs to the CSG segment, grew by 4% in 2023 Q4 and partially offset the steep revenue declines in the CSG and EISG segments.

Keysight Q4 2023 Revenue by End Market (Q4 2023 Earnings Presentation)

The company also actively manages its portfolio through strategic acquisitions and divestitures, to enhance its competitive position and to focus on its core competencies. The company has completed several acquisitions in the past few years, such as Ixia, Eggplant, and PRISMA Telecom Testing, that have expanded its capabilities in network visibility and security, software testing and quality assurance, and 5G network emulation, respectively. The company's active portfolio management enables it to optimize its resource allocation and to enhance its shareholder value.

Keysight M&A Activities (Keysight 2023 Investor Day)

Healthy Balance Sheet and Expanding Margins

Keysight has a healthy balance sheet that provides it with financial flexibility and M&A capacity. As of October 31, 2023, the company had $2.47 billion of cash and cash equivalents, and $2.03 billion of long-term debt, resulting in a net cash position of $0.44 billion. It also generated $1.4 billion of operating cash flow and $1.2 billion of free cash flow in 2023, representing a free cash flow margin of 22%(see below). The company's strong cash flow generation enables it to invest in organic and inorganic growth initiatives, as well as to return capital to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. It repurchased $702 million worth of shares in 2023, which is 58% of its free cash flow.

Keysight Free Cash Flow 2023 (Q4 2023 Earnings Presentation)

Keysight also has impressive gross margins that are reflected in its differentiated products and solutions, as well as its operational efficiency. The gross margin was 65% in 2023 Q4, up from 63% in 2022, which is above industry averages. It was driven by its favorable product mix, especially its CSG segment, which had a gross margin of 68% in 2023 Q4. The company also benefited from its cost reduction and productivity enhancement measures, such as supply chain optimization, and automation. See below the gross margin trajectory for the last 5 years.

Gross Profit Margin Trajectory (YCharts)

The company's high gross margins enable it to invest in R&D (16% of revenue in 2023), while maintaining a healthy and expanding operating margin trajectory (see below)

Keysight Operating Margin (Q4 2023 Earnings Presentation)

Keysight's superior operations and profits make it a leader among its peers, with the highest profitability measures among them (these companies are listed as competitors in the company's annual report). We expect its profitability to increase further as it transitions to a software + services model.

Peer Profitability Comparisons (Seeking Alpha)

The Valuation is Fair

We think that Keysight is trading at a fair valuation, given its profitability and growth prospects. The company's P/E ratio is at 18x which is near sector median. The valuation multiples suggest that the market is recognizing its strong position in the electronics test industry, its short-term macro headwinds, as well as its potential to benefit from its investments in software and other emerging technologies.

Keysight Valuation Metrics (Seeking Alpha)

Quant Rankings also indicates that it is a hold which we completely agree with (see below).

Keysight Quant Rating (Seeking Alpha)

Conclusion

Keysight's business performance is facing some temporary challenges due to unfavorable macroeconomic conditions. And it looks like these conditions are likely to persist for a few more quarters. However, we remain optimistic about Keysight's long-term prospects, as the company benefits from strong market demand, innovative solutions, and a growing software+services business. The company projects a 5-7% CAGR for its revenue and 10%+ CAGR for its EPS in the long term, which we believe are modest estimates and could be surpassed with a successful execution of its strategy.

Therefore, we will keep a close eye on the company's results and update our rating accordingly if the business picks up speed or the stock becomes more appealing for an entry.

We rate Keysight as a Hold for now.