ZIM Integrated: Why The Red Sea Shipping Crisis Could Allow It To Shower Shareholders With Free Cash Flow

Summary

  • ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is a deep-value opportunity trading at 0.56x book value headed into a rapidly rising earnings environment.
  • Based on interviews with experts, I believe that the Red Sea shipping crisis will be long-lasting and result in heightened container freight rates globally.
  • Freight rates have been rapidly risin, but even if they stabilize from here, I estimate that ZIM will earn 2.2x its market cap in free cash flow over 12 months.
  • I have a target price of $48 per share for the Company based on its current book value and estimated free cash flow, representing 258% upside from current prices.

Thesis

In this note, I consider the business of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) and explain why I believe it will shower shareholders with free cash flow throughout 2024. I explain why container vessels will continue to avoid the

I conduct deep research into two main types of situations. The first type of situation is deep value stocks that are set to grow and underappreciated by the market. The second type of situation is when a change in the world kicks off an investment trend that we expect to continue for the medium-term. I spend time in understanding both change and growth. Change is important because it often marks the beginning of a new trend. While I am sector agnostic, I research the companies and themes with which we invest in, in great detail. Often, this will involve seeking out the views of industry experts, ex-employees and management. The investment concepts that I come up with may be either micro or macro in nature. Either way, I seek to ensure I understand the situation better than our competitors in the market before writing about them. It's only in this way, that I can understand whether a security is mispriced or not. As Phil Fisher would say, I do my scuttlebutt homework. I have a double bachelor's degree in finance and law, have been investing for a decade now and have beaten the S&P 500 since inception of my Fund. My motivation for writing on Seeking Alpha is two-fold, (1) to generate criticism of our investment ideas to better understand where we could be wrong and, (2) in a world full of opinions, to seek the truth. I firmly believe in the idea of radical doubt - I've found over time that the best-performing ideas are the ones where we understand the potential flaws in the thesis in great detail.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ZIM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (12)

Chancer profile picture
Chancer
Today, 8:12 AM
Comments (18.04K)
@Xinyu Ru
Thanks for good article on ZIM.
n
nyc3053 Australia
Today, 7:53 AM
Comments (4.7K)
With freight rates, ZIM is in a unique position because of low capital costs. Of course, with the leasing commitments that ZIM has coming up, this does offset much of the additional gains that increases in container rates could bring to ZIM. ZIM's short to medium term fortunes depend on how much these rates actually end up rising and most critically, for how long they stay elevated. Rate leverage has worked both in favour of ZIM and against ZIM over the last several years. Anyway, I'm long ZIM, may add more in the near term, I see it as a speculation and an investment. The author brought up some really positive points about ZIM and how its unique business model in a unique industry could make it a very interesting play down at these levels. Some simply haven't been touched upon by many other authors.
J
Jan Blanckaert
Today, 7:52 AM
Comments (2.23K)
And what happens if the short position of 24% reduces to 10%?
C
Charles Leach
Today, 7:34 AM
Comments (304)
If war risk insurance continues to get more expensive or insurers refuse to offer it anymore on Red Sea routes, the Cape route isn't optional.
Joeri van der Sman profile picture
Joeri van der Sman
Today, 7:33 AM
Comments (12.52K)
ZIM surely has massive operational leverage. Will be very interesting to see how liner shipping rates develop next months.
Bill Cunningham profile picture
Bill Cunningham
Today, 7:30 AM
Comments (25.31K)
The new ships in the process of being delivered will cause both depreciation and interest expense to increase dramatically. Lease payments will also go up impacting cash flow. Many of the new ships are for 10 year or longer leases so the average lease period will bgo up as well.
Joeri van der Sman profile picture
Joeri van der Sman
Today, 7:32 AM
Comments (12.52K)
@Bill Cunningham Those new ships have way lower operational costs then the current charter in fleet. Also, ZIM will either run off or recharter way cheaper, lowering cost profiles. Strange to twist those as a negative.
soostefan profile picture
soostefan
Today, 7:48 AM
Comments (2.83K)
@Bill Cunningham yes and no, considering that ZIM has booked a large impairment in 2023 depreciation probably will decline (anyway it’s non cash). As the new ships have been delivered and they have not extended the leases for the old ships, let’s not forget that new ships are much more efficient and cost effective. With short interest at 25% and positive FCF over the next quarter, imagine what would happen if the Board approved a buyback program for 25-30% of existing cash and cash equivalents (more than $3B at the end of Q3 2023). But they should first approve/announce an ATM to be able to sell in case of a squeeze 25% of the shares bought back at lower prices and rebuild the cash position. This would be quite a nice way to create value for shareholders without negative impact on cash position. Very risky setup for short sellers…it seems they have forgotten what happened in early 2021 🤔
Bill Cunningham profile picture
Bill Cunningham
Today, 7:49 AM
Comments (25.31K)
@Joeri van der Sman
The main items I pointed out are negatives are the increasing interest and depreciation expenses and the increased total lease payments. The size of ZIMs fleet is increasing rapidly and that will increase operational expenses as well. Keep in mind that the new ships now being delivered were committed to at high lease rates.

You will see the impact of these items when the Q4 results are released. In particular you will see gross interest expense, go up rapidly.
