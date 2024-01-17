Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Pharvaris: Digging Deep For Sufficient Market Size

Jan. 17, 2024 7:45 AM ETPharvaris N.V. (PHVS) Stock
Valkyrie Trading Society profile picture
Valkyrie Trading Society
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Pharvaris is developing a molecule called Deucrictibant to treat acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) and provide prophylactic treatment.
  • The market size for HAE is estimated to be around $2 billion, but that's digging deep and outside of the more profitable developed markets.
  • Pharvaris has $440 million in available liquidity, including cash and a newly underwritten issue, but there is still a significant R&D burden and potential dilution in the company's future.
  • At a $1.45 billion market cap, with outstanding burdens and a best-case market size at $2 billion according to our figures, we don't see the appeal here.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Value Lab get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Close up of examining of test sample

deliormanli

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) is in the process, phase 3 specifically, of developing a molecule that will be able to treat acute hereditary angiodema, as well as provide a prophylactic treatment to avoid severe episodes where HAE can cause asphyxiation. There is still quite

If you thought our angle on this company was interesting, you may want to check out our idea room, The Value Lab. We focus on long-only value ideas of interest to us, where we try to find international mispriced equities and target a portfolio yield of about 4%. We've done really well for ourselves over the last 5 years, but it took getting our hands dirty in international markets. If you are a value-investor, serious about protecting your wealth, our gang could help broaden your horizons and give some inspiration. Give our no-strings-attached free trial a try to see if it's for you.

This article was written by

Valkyrie Trading Society profile picture
Valkyrie Trading Society
4.24K Followers

The Valkyrie Trading Society is a team of analysts sharing high conviction and obscure developed market ideas that are likely to generate non-correlated and outsized returns in the context of the current economic environment and forces. They are long-only investors.

They lead the investing group The Value Lab where they offer members a portfolio with real time updates, chat to answer questions 24/7, regular global market news reports, feedback on member stock ideas, new trades monthly, quarterly earnings write-ups, and daily macro opinions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About PHVS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PHVS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PHVS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.