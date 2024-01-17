Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Even Valero's Finances Are Vulnerable

Patient Tech Investor profile picture
Patient Tech Investor
3.3K Followers

Summary

  • Refineries are facing challenges due to the decline in crack spreads.
  • Refiners continue to operate near 100%, a good sign for higher cracks with spring and summer approaching.
  • In the near future, Valero's renewable business will likely provide more stable returns.

Shark attacks a goldfish.

Mihaela Rosu/iStock via Getty Images

For refineries, crack spreads mean everything. In recent months, the Gulf Coast 2-1-1 fell into the mid-20s, down from the mid-30s. Companies such as Valero (NYSE:VLO) rely heavily on those spreads for results. During the

This article was written by

Patient Tech Investor profile picture
Patient Tech Investor
3.3K Followers
I have been an investor for several decades enduring the 87 crash, 2000 crash, and 08 crash. I do use trading systems developed with TradeStation. I have enjoyed the rewards from both buy and hold and trading. My professional experiences includes several decades as a process control engineer. I hold a JD from an eastern law school.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CLMT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

Cal Johnson profile picture
Cal Johnson
Today, 8:29 AM
Comments (112)
Thanks for the overview. Significant that they are buying back shares at such a big percentage. The oil and gas and extended industries have a chance to look like tobacco for profit ability into the future if the public disfavor continues. Renewables may or may not become more profitable (if renewables writ large are so efficient, why does it take govt subsidies and tax credits to get them percolating?). It seems like buying Valero on bad news may be ideal.
Patient Tech Investor profile picture
Patient Tech Investor
Today, 8:42 AM
Comments (4.12K)
@Cal Johnson that is what I think. Your welcome. BTW.

You are correct on renewables also impo. But there is a catch bigtime catch. If you look at longer term projections we won’t have enough fossil based to cover the needs. As a matter of interest, spring summer of 22, renewables were actually slightly cheaper than fossil. That isn’t true right now. Not even close again.

You have two schools out there. The climate camp claiming fossil peaks in 27 and camp OPEC fossil is still growing in 40-50. Both have agendas. The truth will be in the middle somewhere but the reason fossil will stop growing is because it is getting to costly to produce at the rates needed. Energy is going to get a lot more expensive a lot more. The cheap stuff is going away.
Mark
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About VLO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on VLO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VLO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.