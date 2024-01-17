Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Stronger-Than-Expected U.K. CPI Helps Steady Sterling After Dollar Rally Extended

Jan. 17, 2024 7:20 AM ETUS Dollar Index (DXY), USDOLLARFXA, FXC, EROTF, ULE, EUO, FXE, FXY, YCL, YCS, FXB, GBBEF, UUP, USDU, UDN, JEMTF, CEW, PGDDF
Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
16.02K Followers

Summary

  • Many observers and much of the financial press emphasize China's economic weakness.
  • The dollar surged by slightly more than 1% against the Japanese yen on Tuesday, the biggest single-day advance since the end of last October.
  • Sterling came off on Tuesday but held above the lower end of its one-month range at $1.26, which it nicked today before recovering after the CPI.

Image woman"s hands which holds British pounds in her hands isolated over blue studio background.

NazariyKarkhut/iStock via Getty Images

Overview

The sharp dollar advance is stabilizing after follow-through gains earlier today. A larger-than-expected rise in the UK's December CPI helped sterling recover from the push below $1.26, the lower end of a one-month trading range. It is the

This article was written by

Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
16.02K Followers
Marc Chandler has been covering the global capital markets in one fashion or another for 25 years, working at economic consulting firms and global investment banks. A prolific writer and speaker he appears regularly on CNBC and has spoken for the Foreign Policy Association. In addition to being quoted in the financial press daily, Chandler has been published in the Financial Times, Foreign Affairs, and the Washington Post. In 2009 Chandler was named a Business Visionary by Forbes. Marc's commentary can be found at his blog (www.marctomarket.com) and twitter www.twitter.com/marcmakingsense

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About DXY Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DXY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
USDOLLAR
--
DXY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.