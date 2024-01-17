Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Here Is What The Bitcoin Halving Cycle Entails For The Rest Of 2024

Jan. 17, 2024
Made Easy - Finance
Summary

  • Past Halving Cycles suggest that the "100x"-type return is behind us, where the bull market upside diminishes with each cycle.
  • Bitcoin is expected to remain between the $40,000-$50,000 price level until the Halving Event in April 2024.
  • Bitcoin is expected to rally to about $90,000 by April 2025.
  • Technicals and Fundamentals both lack the support for upside surprises past $100,000 per Bitcoin.
  • However, outsized returns are still made possible by following a certain strategy.

Introduction

Predicting the Bitcoin price movement may be difficult for some. However, after going through this article, you should be able to grasp the general price movement depicted by the decade-old Bitcoin Halving cycle. We have not only shown that this cyclical behavior

Made Easy Finance provides methodological price targets and actionables on growth tech stocks and cryptos.

Comments (2)

dwojoski
Today, 8:45 AM
Do you anticipate Bitcoin ETF to follow the same timeline or lag behind or have a completely different pattern?
Made Easy - Finance
Today, 9:20 AM
@dwojoski We anticipate the Bitcoin ETF to follow the same timeline. Of course, patterns are always meant to be broken. There's always a chance for that. The reason why we will continue to maintain our thesis is that at each of the past cycles, we found adoption from new sets of players entering the Bitcoin space. But the cyclical pattern held. Other reasons are discussed in the article.
