Sundry Photography

Investment Thesis

With $17 billion invested in the past ten years, Boston Scientific changed to much more active in acquisition, ushered in an era with better financials and growth. The latest announced deal with Axonics is yet another example of how it strategically pursue growth by continuously updating its revenue portfolio. We take a close look at its overall impact from acquisition and find three growth drivers for the company. Its stock price is fair, and unlocking the next stage of growth still need all three growth drivers to work out.

Company Overview

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX), founded in 1979 and headquarters in Marlborough, Massachusetts, is medical devices developer, manufacturer and maker with a broad range of usage of interventional medical specialties. The company has reportable segments in Cardiovascular Businesses, including Cardiology, Peripheral Interventions, and MedSurg Businesses, including Endoscopy, Urology and Neuromodulation.

BSX: Business Outline (Company Website: https://investors.bostonscientific.com/business-overview)

Strengths and Weaknesses

In reviewing Boston Scientific's earning-per-share history, there has been a big change in the past ten years versus the years before that. The past ten years marked a consistent positive EPS and healthy growth, while before that it was large volatility often plagued with large downside risks.

Boston Scientific: EPS history (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from the company)

Looking at the company's margins shows similar pattern. Its margins have been fluctuated within a range for the past 25 years. But the range was much wider before 2013 while narrower and more stable afterwards, except there was one year in 2019 of net income surge due to $4.7 billion of income tax benefits. On one hand, it shows more strength of its bottom line. On the other hand, the margins stabilized even without large increase of its quarterly revenue growth. The company does not report net income categorized by each segment or sub-segment. But looking into the portfolio of its revenue, it shows the quality of growth changed the most.

Boston Scientific: Margin vs Revenue Growth (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from the company)

In reviewing its portfolio composition, since 2012, its high growth markets has jumped from just 10% to 45% of its total revenue mix. During the same time, the moderate growth market stay relatively the similar share while the low growth market dropped by two-third, from 45% to 15% of the mix.

Boston Scientific: Growth (Company Q3 Presentation)

The high growth markets with more than 7% CAGR are mostly comprised of Interventional Cardiology Therapies (ICTx), Watchman in Cardiovascular segment, cancer-treatment-related Peripheral Interventions, Neuromodulation (NM) in neurological movement disorders and management, and less invasive treatment in Endoscopy and Urology. While the devices aim at providing pain relieve and diagnostic in nature in Cardio Rhythm Management (CRM) and NM, Endo and Urology, and PI's Core Arterial with more matured technology are in the 4-7% CAGR. Pacers and Defibrillators in CRM and Small parts of products in ICTx grow at less than 4% CAGR.

Boston Scientific: Segments (Company Q3 Presentation )

The healthier revenue growth coincided with more stable margin is not by accident. Since 2014, Boston Scientific has become more active and bolder in its acquisition and portfolio restructuring with $17 billion allocated within the past ten years. It aimed at not only complementing its current portfolio but also creating growth drivers that are more innovative and go-to-market ready. In 2022, the company acquired Baylis Medical Company, Inc for the Electrophysiology sub-segment in strengthening the structural heart product portfolio. Baylis specialized in support left heart access with a family of guidewires, sheaths and dilators. By the second quarter, Boston Scientific already received FDA clearance for launching the VersaCross Connect™ LAAC Access Solution developed by Baylis for efficient access to the left side of the heart. This serves as an example of how targeted and seamless the acquisition integrations are, and the speed of its readiness to launch product based on the integration.

Boston Scientific: M&A (Company Q3 Presentation )

During the past ten years, not only the total deal size has increased but also the frequency have increased. Almost every year there was at least half a billion and every two years there was totally in the range of close or above one billion being pulled off. In comparison, Boston Scientific spent approximately on its own research and development efforts. According to its 2022 10-K, most of its in-house research focused on developing "the next-generation and novel technology offerings across multiple programs and all divisions".

Boston Scientific: Acquisitions vs In-house R&D (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from the company)

The recently announced acquisition of Axonics aims at strengthening its Urology segment. It brought some spotlight to this segment as it is expected to grow in the >7% high growth range with $4.5 billion served market for the company, in particular the Prostate Health sub-segment is expected to grow 12-14% annually with a $1.1 billion market size. In the Q3 earnings report last year, the company also outlined unmet market demands in Urology.

Boston Scientific: Urology (Company Q3 Presentation )

The Axonics acquisition has the goal to tap on the unmet market demand in treating urinary and bowel dysfunction. Boston Scientific currently has Stone Management and Pelvic Floor in place to handle issues in this area, and its StoneSmart™ Solution using AI system to power intelligent intra-renal surgery. But Axonics' products such as Sacral Neuromodulation (SNM) can take it one step further by helping to reconnect the brain and the bladder to control fecal incontinence, which are less invasive and more effective. It is imaginable the SNM devices can connect with Boston Scientific's AI system for further enhancement as well. The deal makes sense since it has a lot of room for integrated growth while complementing each other within the same category, and it will further strengthen Boston Scientific's leading position in Urology. Axonics is valued at $3.7 billion in equity value with expected annual revenue at $366 million in 2023, a 34% YoY growth. It has grown from just $1 million in revenue in 2018 to this figure, an astounding 366x growth in five year. If the 30% annual growth rate can be maintained, it will reach $1.5 billion revenue five years from now. With a debt-free balance sheet and potential unpenetrated market to serve, Axonics seems to be a good fit acquired at a reasonable price. With currently about $1.1 billion cash-at-hand, Boston Scientific has more cash than before the pandemic. Although this is a large deal and could impact its net cash flow, it has done before and is not expected to place significant constraints on its free cash flow.

bsxBoston Scientific: Axonics Acquisition Highlights (Company Q3 Presentation )

However, accumulated over the past ten years' acquisition is much higher goodwill on its book. Now it has 40% of its assets in goodwill and about 18% in intangible assets. Its intangible-to-asset ratio has dropped by a half while goodwill-to-asset ratio has risen by about a third in ten years' time.

Boston Scientific: Goodwill & Intangible Assets (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from the company)

Throughout the years even with increased portfolio, its intangibles haven't increased much, mostly been stably at about $600-800 million, which means some of its proprietary technologies' market value, generated either internally or through acquisitions, have certain depreciation over time. It can be seen that depreciation and amortization have been regularly exceeding $600 million before the pandemic and stayed around $300 million annually. Goodwill on the other hand, only generated from acquisitions, by now have increased to double of where it was in 2012. There will be a natural cost-related write-down over time for the goodwill. The previous high of the goodwill ratio was 50%. We think its acquisition and deal making efforts could slow down once the Axonics deal is completed, as the goodwill ratio could go even higher afterwards.

Boston Scientific: Depreciation & Amortization (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from the company)

Geographically, the market in Asia, most notably in China, has been a bright spot. In 2023, revenue from China alone is expected to see the growth up to high teens and sustainable at mid-teen into 2026. In 2024, this market will generate $1 billion in revenue, which is about 25% of its revenue in N. America and half in Europe. The contribution is meaningful and the company plans on execute the strategy with speed, localization and scale to continue driving long term growth.

Boston Scientific: China (Company Q3 Presentation )

Summary of Growth Drivers:

Overall, we expect the future growth of Boston Scientific come in from mostly three drivers. First and foremost is from its traditional technological advantage in innovating in the category that it can provide first and/or best services. Second is the ongoing and well-executed strategy brings the complementary targeted acquisition that can realize quick integration and turn-around, as we discussed earlier. And the last but not least, the ambitious and long-term drivers from expansion in unmet market demands and under-penetrated markets, such as the opportunities in Urology and in the Chinese market. Even though it has strong execution so far, all three drivers need to be intact in order for it to achieve the next level of growth.

Financial Overview & Valuation

Boston Scientific: Financial Overview (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from the company)

Boston Scientific's stock price has essentially increased 10x since the end of 2012. It is not surprising since through the series of acquisitions, investors will have to value the stock as a combination of itself and the acquired companies. Its market value was about $8.6 billion in Jan 2012, added with the $17 billion it spent in the past ten years on the acquisition, the sum would be about $25.7 billion. The current market capitalization is 87.8 billion, 3.4x of the simple sum. Market has assigned much higher growth value to its stocks. Certainly it isn't just a straightforward summation, which is why we still focused on its cash flow generation and margin expansion. Using our proprietary models, we valued the stock with a ten year projection forward. We assumed a cost of equity of 5.94%, and a WACC of 6.8%. In the base case, the company has a slowdown in its acquisition in 2H of 2024 into early 2025 while the long term drivers came from market expansions, it was valued at $61.65. In the bullish case, in Axonics acquisition and market in China provided extra growth in the next two to three years, it was priced at $70.89. In the bearish case, not only the company will need to take a breather in acquisition in the next year or so, but also the write down and depreciation start to come in higher, it was priced at $43.84. The current market price is very close to our base case estimate and is considered fair valued.

Boston Scientific: Fair Valuation (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from the company)

Conclusion

The targeted and seamless execution of its acquisitions in the past ten years have provided Boston Scientific not only the top line growth but brought in much smooth and stable margins. The organic growth coming from the integration is evident but so are the byproducts of acquisitions, goodwill and depreciation. It has managed the process well but it needs to continue execute from all three growth drivers we outlined earlier in order to maintain its growth momentum. We think the current price is close to fair and recommend a hold.