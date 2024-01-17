Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Boston Scientific: Portfolio Updates Driving Top-Line Growth

Jan. 17, 2024 9:28 AM ETBoston Scientific Corporation (BSX) Stock
Waterside Insight profile picture
Waterside Insight
597 Followers

Summary

  • Boston Scientific has struck a better growth pattern in the past ten years, coinciding with more active acquisition activities during this period.
  • The recent acquisition of Axonic has sparked investor interest in taking a close look at the company's structure and growth.
  • We identified three growth drivers stemmed from its active strategies and execution.

Boston Scientific office building in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography

Investment Thesis

With $17 billion invested in the past ten years, Boston Scientific changed to much more active in acquisition, ushered in an era with better financials and growth. The latest announced deal with Axonics is yet another example of how it

This article was written by

Waterside Insight profile picture
Waterside Insight
597 Followers
We are data-oriented investors with over 20 years of investment experience in stocks, fixed income, forex, commodities futures, and options with success. With our unique approach, we provide independent opinions and insights focused on discovering medium-term investment opportunities. Waterside Insight is a wholly-owned subsidiary of RootBanyan Capital Management LLC.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About BSX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BSX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BSX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.