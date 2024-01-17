miglagoa

Well, of course, The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) is in the business of defying gravity. That is literally what it does. But we are referring to another kind of defiance and one which has turned into a momentum investor's dream and a value investor's nightmare. That is what we will focus on today for a slightly different view of how investors should look at this behemoth. Fair warning here. The article is looking at change in valuations and how that has impacted Boeing stock. We are not remotely interested in dissecting out how that last extra order of planes to be delivered in 2032 helps the bulls hang on to their delusions.

COVID-19 Crash

The drop was of course expected. With most air travel being restricted and airlines hemorrhaging cash, there was little Boeing could do but bide time until things improved. It was also dealing with fallouts from earlier tragedies which had put its quality control under sharp scrutiny. But for the most part, one could attribute the fall to things outside its control.

Data by YCharts

The Optimism For 2021 And Beyond

Boeing's bulls were in full control of the narrative as 2021 rolled around. Vaccines improved herd immunity and with it came the idea that "hey, these airlines need to replace their aging fleets." They also need to catch-up for what they have not spent in 2020. Sounded perfect. As analysts worked furiously on their models, we were supposed to see these numbers in earnings in the 2021-2025 timeline.

Seeking Alpha- From 2020

It was hard to be bearish on Boeing if that outlook was engraved in stone. Bulls could always, say "It is only trading at 20X 2024 earnings". The numbers got even more compelling (or funnier in our case), the further out you went. With ZIRP (zero interest rate policy) still firmly entrenched, we would have not been surprised to see some newbie quip, "well it is only trading at 1X 2050 cash flow". After all, if your discounted cash flow models starting putting in zero discount rates, every fantasy (only financial ones though) can be fulfilled.

2021 Disappoints, But Let's Look At 2022

As one of the few bears on the stock, you would think that the actual earnings (or lack thereof) would provide some happiness. Contrary to expectations of over $2.00 in positive earnings, Boeing delivered a loss off $9.42 a share.

Seeking Alpha (Today)

Boeing trolled the bears with just a 5.95% drop in 2021.

Data by YCharts

2022

Frustrating as that was for the bears, we probably thought 2022 would be the year reality would strike. After all, there was less cushion to blow through cash on the balance sheet and the Fed was actually raising interest rates. This should end this valuation travesty. If we got the thesis correct (that is Boeing would once again deliver poor earnings), we should get a nice 50% drop, at least. Contrary to expectation of $7.22 of positive earnings (those were the estimates for 2022 in late 2020) Boeing delivered a loss of $11.05.

Seeking Alpha (Today)

Even at the beginning of 2022, not a single analyst was anywhere in the ballpark of this number. Boeing fell a lot during the year and then ramped up into year-end to go down just 5.38% on a calendar year basis.

Data by YCharts

2023-2024

Boeing delivered a loss in every single quarter of 2023.

Seeking Alpha (Today)

Q4-2023 results are not out yet but expect a baseline loss of at least a $1.00 per share and possibly some fantastically higher liability number being disclosed for the recent problems. In the last three months, 23 analysts have reduced revenue estimates with two analysts possibly having spreadsheet errors.

Seeking Alpha (Today)

Consensus for 2024 is now for $4.06 of earnings (keep in mind that in 2020 we were predicting $10.38 for this year). In light of all of this, how would you guess Boeing performed over 2023-2024? Up 14.28%.

Data by YCharts

Verdict

It is rare for a group of analysts to be so wrong for so long on the fundamentals, and still have the market save them from losses. That is where the Boeing bulls are. Loss after loss after loss. Quality control issues galore. But the price continues to defy gravity. Maybe it is the fact that Boeing is only trading at 14X 2028 earnings (that's a joke).

Seeking Alpha (Today)

Maybe it is the fact that bears have just had enough and have covered their shorts and gone home. But the risk remains that at some point all of this madness will come to bite them. You can see this risk even if you assume Boeing will create profits from its sales which it has really struggled to do. For all of Boeing's history, prior to 2019, it traded at an average of 0.7X EV to sales.

Data by YCharts

Today that number is at 2.25X. Even going forward one year, you are still at 1.87X EV to Sales. You have to go all the way to using estimated 2027 sales ($120 billion), to make Boeing fairly valued today on this metric.

Data by YCharts

So the risks are right in front of you and we think the stock could go to double digits in a recession fairly easily. We are frankly tired of being right on the thesis and wrong on the stock. Maybe the staunch bears throwing in the towel will open the floodgates. But for now, we are sticking with a "Strong Sell". Buyer Beware.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.