Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Boeing: Defying Gravity Since 2021

Jan. 17, 2024 9:30 AM ETThe Boeing Company (BA) Stock1 Comment
Trapping Value profile picture
Trapping Value
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Boeing's optimism for 2021 and beyond was fueled by the idea of airlines replacing aging fleets, but earnings disappointments continued.
  • The company has consistently delivered loss after loss and EV to sales is now more than 2.0X normal.
  • We throw in the towel as the stock has completely detached from fundamentals.
  • I do much more than just articles at Conservative Income Portfolio: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »
Commercial Boeing 737 Max 8 flying, 22 Feb, 2022, Sao Paulo, Brazil.

miglagoa

Well, of course, The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) is in the business of defying gravity. That is literally what it does. But we are referring to another kind of defiance and one which has turned into a momentum investor's dream and a

Are you looking for Real Yields which reduce portfolio volatility?

Conservative Income Portfolio targets the best value stocks with the highest margins of safety. The volatility of these investments is further lowered using the best priced options. Our Enhanced Equity Income Solutions Portfolio is designed to reduce volatility while generating 7-9% yields.

Take advantage of the currently offered 39% discount on annual memberships and give CIP a try. The offer comes with a 11 month money guarantee, should you cancel within the first 30 days.

This article was written by

Trapping Value profile picture
Trapping Value
41.33K Followers

Trapping Value is a team of analysts with over 40 years of combined experience generating options income while also focusing on capital preservation. They run the investing group Conservative Income Portfolio in partnership with Preferred Stock Trader. The investing group features two income-generating portfolios and a bond ladder.

Trapping Value provides Covered Calls, and Preferred Stock Trader covers Fixed Income. The Covered Calls Portfolio is designed to provide lower volatility income investing with a focus on capital preservation. The fixed income portfolio focuses on buying securities with high income potential and heavy undervaluation relative to comparatives. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

T
Torrid tungsten
Today, 9:38 AM
Comments (987)
Fully agree.
If that passenger door had hit the tailplane, the stock price would be zero. Those were American lives on board, and they cost real money.
Doesn't matter what the financials say.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About BA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.