Tesla's Q4 Results May Disappoint Investors

Danil Sereda profile picture
Danil Sereda
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • I think institutional investors may be reducing their long positions in Tesla, Inc. due to the "pull-forward" effect caused by expiring EV subsidies.
  • Tesla's pricing strategies and discounts indicate weak demand in the market, posing challenges for FY2024 sales and EPS numbers.
  • Last year, Tesla was among the underdogs in terms of market share dynamics ex-China. I think it's about to carry on this year.
  • No matter how one tries to justify it, I think the valuation of Tesla stock is still too high.
  • This is why I reiterate my sell recommendation for Tesla a week before the Q4 report is released.
The New York Times Dealbook Summit 2023

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images Entertainment

Intro & Thesis

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock doesn't need much introduction here on Seeking Alpha or elsewhere: I can't think of an investor/analyst I know who doesn't have an opinion on this stock.

This article was written by

Danil Sereda profile picture
Danil Sereda
7.96K Followers
Daniel Sereda is chief investment analyst at a family office whose investments span continents and diverse asset classes. This requires him to navigate through a plethora of information on a daily basis. His expertise is in filtering this wealth of data to extract the most critical ideas. He runs the investing group Beyond the Wall Investing in which he provides access to the same information that institutional market participants prioritize in their analysis. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

Hudson Investments profile picture
Hudson Investments
Today, 9:35 AM
Comments (20.9K)
I am bullish in the light of lower prices due to manufacturing efficiency making the numbers of cars produced the main focus going forward. I will wait to hear the Q4 guidance to make a definitive postmortem as the author is placing before us in this article.
e
easyxpress
Today, 9:28 AM
Comments (272)
A speculative article before the earning. We will see. As a long term investor, this type of short term speculation or betting is not my cup of tea.
