Jonathan Knowles/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) is one of the largest and most respected Mortgage REITs. It is externally managed by a subsidiary of Blackstone. BXMT provides short-term transitional floating rate loans to borrowers for properties that are being are being renovated, are under construction, or not stabilized due to existing or known vacancies. These are some of the riskiest loans in commercial real estate. To date, BXMT's reported financial results have shown little evidence of the distress that is occurring in Commercial Real Estate generally and is being discussed by banks on their earnings calls. This led me to a negative outlook on BXMT.

On December 6th Muddy Waters published a short report on Blackstone Mortgage Trust titled Here Comes the Cliff. The report focused on BXMT’s borrower’s use of interest rate swaps/caps which had, to some degree, insulated them from the unprecedented rise in SOFR. As those swaps/caps expired, the report reasoned the borrowers would be forced to default on their loans, which would trigger a liquidity crisis for BXMT, given its limited borrowing capacity and unfunded commitments. As the analysis, in my opinion, correctly points out based on a representative sample of BXMT's loans 70% -75% of their "US loan book is unable to service its debt absent rate swaps." (It does not impact the math, but management correctly points out their borrowers use caps not swaps.) The report spooked the market. BXMT’s stock fell 8% on the day the report was issued. Over the next month, BXMT’s stock price basically recovered (after adjusting for the dividend ex-date) as Jerome Powell indicated the Fed was likely to cut rates in 2024, and management released a fact sheet, which counters Muddy Water’s analysis. A deep dive into BXMT’s accounting, loan portfolio, debt covenants, and manager’s incentive structure, however, reveals that even with some relief from lower rates, BXMT’s earnings and dividend are still very much at risk in 2024 in my opinion.

Background

BXMT benefits from both its overall scale as a REIT with over $24 billion in assets and its access to information and opportunities through its association with Blackstone. BXMT presents itself to investors as a high-yield but low-risk opportunity due to its focus on floating-rate senior loans. This means if a borrower runs into trouble, BXMT will have first claim on a property.

3Q23 BXMT Investor Presentation p .2

Given that BXMT lends money primarily to well-known sponsors for projects in major markets, they argue the chance of defaults are low and their floating rate loans protect them from interest rate risk as well. Historically, BXMT’s charge-offs have been almost zero; currently, 95% of their loans are performing. (BXMT Fact Sheet, December 11, 2023)

3Q23 Investor Presentation p. 5

As the commercial real estate environment has become more challenging due to rising interest rates, the Work From Home (WFH) trend, and increasing crime in certain areas, BXMT has maintained that its loans are largely protected from these issues due to their senior position in the capital stack, minimal exposure to class B commodity office, the high quality of their borrowers, their borrowers’ continued willingness to put equity into their projects, the floating rates on both its assets and liabilities, and the absence of mark-to-market terms on its own financing.

CEO Comments 2Q23 Earnings Call

While these arguments ring true on a portfolio level, I believe many of BXMT’s loans have a significant risk of becoming impaired in the coming quarters. In my opinion, BXMT has not adequately reserved for these loans. I anticipate it will soon become difficult for BXMT and its auditors to maintain its low levels of reserves as the freeze on transactions in the office sector thaws (providing new lower benchmarks) and sales take place at valuations that reflect the new leasing and interest rate realities. I think BXMT’s 4Q23 results may include an impairment related to the terms of the 3-year extension on its $291 million loan secured by One South Wacker. On December 14th, some of the terms of the extension became public, including BXMT’s commitment to lend an additional $46 million. This means BXMT’s loan on the office property is 15% more than the sponsor paid for the building in 2018. I suspect other office loans that may lead to increased reserves and impairments in the near future include the $336 million loan on the Woolworth Building in NYC and a $229 million loan on an office building in San Francisco. I believe two hotel loans in San Francisco with a combined balance of $345 million are also at risk of impairments. One of them is the Hyatt Regency SOMA. On January 4th, 2024, the Real Deal reported the owner of the Hyatt Regency SOMA failed to make their balloon payment of $261 million. Brokers estimate the property is worth only $54 million today, implying BXMT is looking at over $200 million of losses on the loan.

Real Deal January 4th, 2024, note $261 million loan balance is based on the 3Q23 10Q versus broker's statement of $250 million

In Europe, BXMT’s $600 million loan secured by the legacy toxic real estate assets of Banco Popular, a failed Spanish lender, seems to be moving toward an impairment, in my opinion, as Santander, who currently owns a 49% interest in the loans, recently marked down their equity by 62%. Due to BXMT’s very limited disclosures on its loan portfolio, I feel investors can only trust management’s assurances that its loans are doing much better than those of other similar real estate lenders in the current environment. I anticipate that when BXMT reports its full-year 2023 numbers, which are audited by Deloitte & Touche LLP, as opposed to the 3Q23 numbers, which are simply reviewed, it is likely the results will include impairments of several large loans. If loans are impaired, it would impact BXMT’s earnings going forward as they can’t recognize income on impaired loans.

While BXMT’s own financing does not have mark-to-market terms, it does contain covenants based on reported GAAP results, which are impacted by impairments and charge-offs. My calculations imply that BXMT is already very close to violating the Fixed Charge Coverage covenant of 1.4x on their own debt due to increasing SOFR.

BXMT 3Q23, 3Q22 10Q and 2022 10k

I think in the future this could force BXMT to sell loans at inopportune times.

I think long-term investors should be even more concerned by management’s tendency to lend additional capital to projects where, in my opinion, the capital helps stave off a charge-off or impairment in the short-term, but may lead to higher losses on troubled assets in the future. To date, management has been pushing out the maturities on loans that are in trouble. In the third quarter, they also agreed to lend an additional $50 million to the Falchi Building which has already been impaired, meaning the loan is at high risk of not being repaid, according to the auditors, Deloitte & Touche, when there was no obligation to provide additional capital.

(BXMT 3Q23 10Q p. 26.)

While disclosed in the 10Q, this $50 million additional commitment was not discussed on the 3Q23 earnings call. As mentioned above, BXMT is also loaning an additional $46 million to the troubled One South Wacker property. In my opinion, lending additional capital to projects that seem to be far from stabilized and have been impaired without an explanation for investors on an earnings call should be troubling to shareholders. While I believe these actions can delay impairments/charge-offs, in the short-run, I think in the long-run they may destroy shareholder value by elevating the losses if a loan defaults. It should be pointed out that impairments and charge-offs reduce the incentive fee received by the external manager, Blackstone.

BXMT is an externally managed REIT, which means it has no employees. Its investment decisions are made by employees of its manager, a Blackstone subsidiary.

BXMT 10K p. 31

The manager is paid a Base Management fee based on equity as well as an Incentive Fee that equals 20% of BXMT’s “Core Earnings” over a 7% return on equity. Core Earnings include interest income, even if the income is generated from a loan where BXMT is paying itself from an interest reserve that was set up when the loan was funded, i.e., a construction loan. (Second Amended and Restated Management Agreement filed with the SEC on October 28th, 2014.) Only when an asset is impaired does BXMT stop recognizing income on loan payments. This means that whenever an asset is impaired, the external manager stops receiving 20% of the recognized income recorded from that asset. Furthermore, given that Core Earnings includes realized gains and losses, if BXMT does recognize any losses (charge-offs as opposed to reserves), it will cost the manager (Blackstone) 20% of the realized losses. BXMT's Risk Factors discuss some of the potential issues related to the incentive fee.

BXMT 2022 10-K p. 32

My math indicates the incentive fee will be higher if impairments and charge-offs are delayed as both reduce Core Earnings. As discussed in the Risk Factor above from the 10K, the incentive fee is elevated by investments in risky loans with higher yields. In this context, I think it is interesting to note that BXMT continued to make loans with relatively high-interest rates secured by office properties in 2021 (BMXT Loan Portfolio Detail 3Q23), well after Blackstone had made it clear it had reduced its exposure to office. Today, Blackstone’s real estate portfolio is 2% office properties versus 36% for BXMT. (BXMT Supplemental Financial Disclosure, p.8) As early as the end of 2020, Blackstone had reduced office to 5% of its total portfolio. (WSJ Jan 19, 2021.) Interestingly, several of BXMT’s recent impairments were from office loans that were made in 2021. Many of these loans carried outsized spreads when they were originated. It is interesting to note, for loans that have only been watch-listed as opposed to impaired BXMT is still paying Blackstone an elevated incentive fee due to the high spread.

To me, it appears that BXMT’s management team hesitated to acknowledge the challenges facing any of its loans. As of 3Q22, BXMT had only impaired one loan, a hotel asset in NYC. The trouble in the office sector was already well known. Over the next four quarters, BXMT’s portfolio of loans has seen its performing loans drop from 99% to 95%, and it has slowly impaired more loans. Nonetheless, I believe the building of the Current Expected Credit Loss (CECL) reserve and the impairment of loans still significantly trailed the realities of the market. On each quarterly conference call in 2023, the management team has said they are adequately reserving for losses, only to be forced to increase the reserve in the following quarter as the performance of the portfolio continues to deteriorate. Below is a quote from the CFO on 1Q23 Earnings Call.

BXMT 1Q23 Earnings Call

In contrast, many banks have tried to get in front of weaknesses in their commercial loan book by taking much larger impairments than BXMT has done to date. I believe in 2024, it will become impossible for investors to look past BXMT’s problems. Not only do I think increasing reserves and impairments will impact investors’ view of BXMT's stability due to reported book value falling and dividend coverage eroding, but they may also trip BXMT’s covenants, putting the dividend at risk.

The Calculation of BXMT’s Current Expected Credit Loss and Relative Size

BXMT’s financials include an adjustment for CECL as required by ASU 2016-13 to reflect the risk of loss. The Audit Opinion Letter in BXMT’s 10-K lists two Critical Audit Matters. Both of them relate to the CECL.

BXMT 2022 10-K

As described above, the auditors primarily rely on management to guide them on the valuations supporting the calculation of the CECL. It appears most of the auditor’s focus in reviewing the CECL is on testing the valuation model and ensuring they could follow links to the external sources to support management’s assumptions. In my view, few auditors would be in a position to challenge a management team’s estimates, especially on assets like office properties where there were almost no recent data points due to a lack of transactions at the end of last year.

As shown below, BXMT has reserved $477 million for loan losses.

$ millions Reserve # of loans General Reserve $140.8 175 Asset Specific Reserve 322.6 10 CECL on Existing Loans $463.4 NA CECL (Unfunded Commitments) 13.6 101 Total including unfunded commitments $477.0 NA Click to enlarge

BXMT 3Q23 10Q

The $463.4 million number represents BXMT's expected losses on existing loans, while the $477.0 million figure includes expected losses on unfunded commitments. Management encourages investors to focus on the $477.0 million number as that is the only number they disclose in their financial supplement. However, in my opinion, when calculating their reserve relative to their existing loans, the $463.4 million, which is disclosed on the balance sheet, is the appropriate metric. As of 3Q23, their CECL on existing loans represents 1.95% of their loans receivable. As a point of comparison, Wells Fargo has a reserve of 2.5% for its commercial real estate portfolio as of 3Q23. However, for its office properties associated with its Commercial Investment Banking (CIB) Group, the reserve is 10.8%. (Wells Fargo 3Q23 Financial Results Presentation, p. 6) The CIB Group focuses on transitional loans that are similar to BXMT’s transitional loans. If BXMT reserved 10.8% of the book value of its office loans, its reserve would be $922 million or almost double its reserve for all of its assets. While I do not believe Wells Fargo's (CIB) office loans are a perfect analogy for BXMT's office loans, as some of Wells Fargo's loans may have been issued to drive business in other areas like Investment Banking advisory assignments, I think they will be much closer to BXMT's transitional loans than rest of Wells Fargo's real estate loan book.

BXMT’s small reserve is based on the Weighted Average Maturity Method, a.k.a the WARM method. While this model may be acceptable for the accountants, I think it likely drastically understates the level of impairments that BXMT will eventually need to recognize. The inputs BXMT uses in the model are based on CMBS loans from 1999-2022. (BXMT 2022 10-K, p. 82) In my opinion, BXMT’s transitional and development loans bear little resemblance to the standard CMBS loans on stabilized assets of the last twenty years. Additionally, interest rates have never increased as quickly as they did during the previous two years. Most importantly, society has changed in unprecedented ways since the pandemic. As Wells Fargo stated on their conference call, appraisals are still catching up to the new reality for office properties, and investors should expect to see further write-downs as more transactions close.

WFC 3Q23 Earnings Call

WFC 3Q23 Earnings Call

Given that real estate and office properties, in particular, are a small portion of Wells Fargo’s overall loan portfolio, I think it is probably easier for them to be candid about the direction of the market. Wells Fargo’s 10.8% reserve seems much closer to what other data sources indicate for market pain. It is also interesting to note that just like Blackstone, Wells Fargo has not seen any significant losses yet. However, Wells Fargo acknowledges that losses are likely in the relatively near future. In contrast, BXMT presents the fact that 95% of its loans are performing as evidence that its portfolio is in good shape. In 3Q22 99% of BXMT loans were performing.

BXMT Fact Sheet 8K December 11, 2023

Development and Transitional Loans – Why 95% Current Pay Should Not Reassure Investors

BXMT’s short-term floating rate loans with outsized spreads are designed for borrowers who are either developing an asset from the ground up, are making significant investments to renovate or expand a property, or are addressing a significant vacancy or known move-out. A borrower with a stable asset would find better rates and longer term by working with an insurance company or going to the CMBS market. Some of BXMT’s largest loans include a $1.1 billion construction loan for the Spiral, Pfizer’s recently completed headquarters in New York City, a $851 million loan for Blackstone’s acquisition of Crown Resorts, a troubled Australian Casino operator, a $668 million construction loan for Second Century, Time Warner’s new headquarters in Burbank. BXMT has also originated numerous construction loans for apartment developments. Since properties have no cash flow when they are under construction or limited cash flow during transitional periods, lenders will typically set up an interest reserve with the loan that can be drawn on to pay the lender until the asset provides sufficient cash flow. I suspect given that most of BXMT’s loans likely have interest reserves in place, even if an owner had cashflow issues or a development’s stabilized valuation was less than the loan, it would be shown as current on their payments. I think BXMT would simply use the interest reserve to pay themselves. While BXMT does not release information on whether the cash flow from a property covers the loan payments, reports on their CLOs provide a window on some properties.

Morningstar Surveillance Performance Update BXMT 2020-FL2, April 20, 2023

As shown above, several of BXMT’s larger loans are not covering their debt service. These loans, however, are considered performing by BXMT as an interest reserve is likely being drawn on to make the payments.

While BXMT’s fact sheet says 99.7% of interest income was paid current, I suspect this is a function of the interest reserve. While technically, using an interest reserve to stay current on a loan is not using a PIK feature, the concept is the same: a lender is adding to the balance of the loan to which helps keep a borrower current. I believe the challenges for a loan with an interest reserve will only become apparent when a loan matures/an interest cap expires, or an owner is required to put equity into the property.

BXMT CECL Reserve Rose in Every Quarter in 2023

Throughout 2023, BXMT’s management said that they were adequately reserving for future losses and were already incorporating expected events for 2024. As a result, I think some investors are inclined to model their earnings without future reserves and impairments. Reviewing their conference calls since the beginning of the year shows a remarkably consistent message as reserves steadily increased. The message is always: now we have captured all the risk. They never point out they had the same message the prior quarter.

BXMT’s Key Assumptions in Defending it CECL

BXMT’s CEO began the REIT’s 1Q23 conference call by discussing its CECL and the benefits of being a senior lender in uncertain times.

1Q23 BXMT Earnings Call

While in aggregate BXMT may have a 36% margin of safety, I think this margin will not stop it from seeing significant impairments if only a couple of larger loans run into issues. BXMT lends on properties with a wide range of potential outcomes due to development, lease-up and market risk. If 80% of the properties BXMT lends against grow their cash flows and repay their loans, but the other 20% of the loans default, given BXMT’s leverage, I believe investors would suffer significant losses. Successful loans are repaid, and their extra margin of safety does not protect the lender from issues with their watch-list loans.

On the same call, BXMT highlighted that it has reserves of over 20% against its office loans that it considers impaired or likely to be exposed to a loss.

BXMT 1Q23 Earnings Call

While BXMT’s math is correct that a 50% reduction in asset value should lead to a 20% impact on a senior lender, history shows lenders usually recover much less.

Trepp - CMBS Loan Loss Report: Volume of Loan Losses Decreases in November 2023 December 5th

Even if an asset is sold for 50% of its original value, the senior lender ends up bearing all of the expenses associated with the sale, legal expenses and the cost of the receiver. As shown above, over the last 12 months lenders have typically recovered less than 50% when loans default. While there is no good historical data on transitional loans like BXMT originates, it is likely, in my opinion, given their risk profile, recoveries will be even lower. Simply moving BXMT’s reserve from 20% to 50% of its impaired loans would more than double its reserve.

Later on the 1Q23 earnings call, the CFO defended the appropriateness of their reserve by citing a SOX complaint process for determining the CECL calculation.

BXMT 1Q23 Earnings Call

As anyone involved in real estate through the Financial Crisis can attest, having a SOX complaint model, while nice for accounting purposes, should do little to assure investors about valuations. A host of financial institutions and real estate lending platforms did not have a problem accounting or otherwise until they did.

As mentioned above, in 1Q23, the CEO said 7% of the portfolio was watch-listed or impaired office. By 2Q23, it was up to 10%, as described by the CEO on the earnings call.

BXMT 2Q23 Earnings Call

Size of BXMT’s Office Exposure

On the 2Q23 earnings call, BXMT management mentioned several times that 10% of the overall portfolio is watch-listed or impaired office properties. For a portfolio of $24.0 billion, this means they had $2.4 billion of impaired or watched list office out of a total of $8.6 billion of office exposure. Given the WFH trend’s impact on the office sector, which will be discussed later, together with higher interest rates, it is hard for me to imagine that less than a third of the short-term loans that BXMT underwrote have a potential for loss. Furthermore, based on BXMT’s disclosure, it is difficult to tell how they classify some of the loans on mixed-use projects like Colony Square in Atlanta or Industry City in Brooklyn. It is possible their office exposure would be several billion dollars higher if these mixed-use projects were included.

By the 3Q23 earnings call, impaired or watch-listed office loans were up to 40% of the total office portfolio. Additionally, during the quarter, there were impairments of office loans that were Class A assets. (Loan Portfolio Details Chart in BXMT 3Q23 10Q/488 Almaden Blvd.) A number of the impaired assets had been given a risk rating of 3 on 12/31/22. (See Chart Below) This means they were not even on the watchlist at the beginning of the year. To me, this indicates how quickly the fundamentals of the office loan portfolio are deteriorating and/or management’s tendency to only impair a loan when a borrower stops paying interest and principal. It is hard for me to understand how office properties in San Francisco and San Jose were not on the watch list at the beginning of the year.

Since the beginning of the year, management has indicated on its conference calls that the only loans where they are likely to see impairments are in the office sector. From my perspective, BXMT’s disclosure suggests there may be issues with other property sectors as they have watch-listed/impaired loans backed by hotels as well as a $600 million loan secured by the toxic legacy assets of Banco Popular, which was acquired by Santander at regulators urging. Given that this leaves less of the CECL for office properties, I think it makes the total CECL estimates seem still more unrealistic. The chart below shows BXMT’s watch-listed (4) and impaired (5) assets along with their rating at the beginning of the year.

Loan Portfolio Details Chart in BXMT 10K 2022 and 3Q23 10Q

As shown below, for loans subject to the WARM method in the US, excluding the impaired loans, BXMT only has a reserve of 0.48% of the total loans receivable. This equates to $69 million. I feel this amount seems implausibly low. Assuming the same rate of reserves (23%) as for BXMT’s existing impaired assets, simply moving one of BXMT’s larger watch-listed assets to impaired in 4Q23 would equal the entire reserve for the U.S. loans that are not currently impaired. As will be discussed later, I believe many of BXMT’s 4 rated loans, including some of the larger ones, would appear to be likely to be impaired in the coming quarters.

BXMT 3Q23 10Q p. 24

Includes Loans where the WARM model is not applicable. Over 70% of the Unique Loans Receivable Balance comprises loans to an Australian Casino Operator and to a Blackstone/Santander Joint Venture that holds the toxic legacy real estate assets of Banco Popular.

Covenant Stress – Due to rising SOFR

While increasing SOFR will make it difficult for many of BXMT’s borrowers to extend their loans when their swaps/caps expire, as discussed at length in the Muddy Waters’ Report, I think it poses a more immediate threat to BXMT due to the Fixed Charge Coverage covenant (FCC) for its secured lending facility. BXMT is required to have an FCC of 1.4x. (BXMT 3Q23 10Q p. 30) Due to the denominator effect, as illustrated below, rising rates make this covenant much more onerous. The tables below show the impact of rising SOFR on FCC on BXMT’s secured debt portfolio. The first scenario shows coverage based on SOFR at 0.42% - the average SOFR floor for the portfolio, which is likely indicative of SOFR levels when loans were originated. The second scenario shows coverage with today’s SOFR rate. Simply increasing SOFR to today’s rates reduces coverage from a comfortable 2.6x to a relatively tight 1.8x.

BXMT 3Q23 10Q p. 28

My calculations for covenants are based on EBITDA calculated with GAAP numbers. The above analysis does not account for items like G&A, management and incentive fees or GAAP adjustments like the impact of impaired loans where BXMT cannot recognize income. Running the covenant test as required per BXMT’s Loan Documents (Filed with SEC on October 26, 2022) on a trailing twelve-month basis shows coverage of 1.52x. My calculations are below.

BXMT 3Q23, 3Q22 10Q and 2022 10K

However, based just on 3Q numbers, my calculations suggest the coverage goes down to a very slim 1.43x versus the requirement of 1.4x. As quarters early in the year when SOFR was lower drop out of the trailing four quarters, I believe the pressure on this covenant will continue to increase. Additionally, the impact of no longer recognizing the $7.2 million of interest income on the loans that were impaired in the 3rd quarter (BXMT 3Q23 10Q p. 23) will also reduce BXMT’s FCC. The chart below shows the FCC for 3Q23, adjusting for income that will no longer be recognized due to assets being impaired at the end of the quarter and removing the one-time benefit of BXMT recognizing a gain on its debt extinguishment.

BXMT 10Q 3Q23

My math indicates if there are additional impairments in the fourth quarter, the likelihood of a covenant breach early next year increases.

Investors should keep in mind that third-quarter EBITDA was elevated by a one-time gain associated with a debt repurchase. In the third quarter, BXMT repurchased $33.4 million of debt with an interest rate of 3.75% for 85 cents on the dollar. (BXMT 3Q23 10Q p.33) This means BXMT is buying back its debt at a current yield of 4.4% with an IRR in the mid-teens. From an accounting perspective, BXMT recognizes the gain in the current quarter, but they will need to replace 3.75% debt with debt from their secured facilities, which have an average Net Interest Margin of 1.80%. Considering SOFR is at 5.32%, this means BXMT is trading a current yield of 4.4% for 7.12%, which I believe will pressure earnings in future periods.

Extensions - Sponsors Contribute their Fees, BXMT Commits Almost $100 Million to Troubled Projects

On BXMT’s earnings calls (see Earnings Call quote from Background Section) and in their Fact Sheet, they cite sponsors’ willingness to put equity into projects as evidence that investors do not need to worry about future impairments or charge-offs. My view of the details of these extensions suggests sponsors may recover their new investments through management and development fees, while BXMT is committing large quantities of additional capital even on projects that have been impaired as they are seen, by the auditor, as being at high risk of not being repaid. It should be noted that these arrangements allow BXMT to delay charge-offs, which would impact Core Earnings.

Falchi Building

In 2016, Blackstone provided Savana a $200 million loan to fund the purchase of the Falchi Building, a 733,000 sqft. office building in Sunnyside/Long Island City Queens that was built in 1922. Savana is a well-respected sponsor that historically has focused on repositioning older office buildings around NYC. Savana proceeded to invest $35 million in the property for upgrades, etc. Nonetheless, due to the leasing market, the property appears to have a vacancy rate of over 37%. The overall vacancy rate for Class A Office in the Long Island City submarket was 43% at YE 2022 and rents were down 7% from the prior year, according to Cushman & Wakefield. Related Fund Management and BentallGreenOak also bought properties near the Falchi Building in 2016 and had a similar strategy to Savana for retenanting the properties. In February of 2023, Related and BentalGreenOak walked away from the properties and gave the keys back to their lender. BXMT did impair its loan on the Falchi building in 4Q22, and it appears that Savana also gave up on their property as it was sold to Madison Capital in August. Given that BXMT was not repaid, clearly, Madison Capital assumed the mortgage.

Madison Capital is now focused on transforming this office property into an industrial property. I think this strategy seems extremely risky. Multistory industrial properties are a very rare concept in the US. I believe it will also be an extraordinarily complex process to work around or buy out the existing office tenants. Furthermore, in my opinion, it is likely much of the $35 million that was spent on renovations to attract office tenants will be of little use to industrial tenants.

In my view BXMT will accept most of the Falchi Building industrial conversion risk. Madison Capital is only required to contribute $2 million in reserves to the project. BXMT has agreed to provide another $50 million, to allow interest to be paid-in-kind (PIK) as opposed to being paid in cash, and to extend the maturity date from December 2023 to June 2028 (BXMT 10Q 3Q23 p. 26) BXMT often cites sponsor new equity commitments as evidence that its sponsors are committed to their projects. However, based on my math it seems likely the sponsors will more than recover their equity through asset management and development fees. For a project like the Falchi Building, the asset management fee could easily be 1% of the value of the project annually, and the development fees could be 5% of whatever is spent. This means Madison could receive $2 million annually in asset management fees and another $2.5 million in development fees, assuming the $50 million BXMT is lending to the project funds the transformation to an industrial property. Given the new interest rate on the loan is SOFR plus 10.5% (10Q 3Q23 p. 70), I believe it is unlikely that Madison thinks it will see a return on its equity. I think they are likely involved in the project simply for the fee income and potentially to learn more about multistory industrial projects on BXMT’s dime. Finally, investors need to remember that BXMT will not be able to recognize any income on this incremental $50 million as the loan is already impaired. I believe in the short-term, however, providing the $50 million will improve BXMT's reported results and core earnings by preventing a charge-off. I suspect in the long-term, it may lead to a larger charge of as BXMT will increase the size of its loan to the project.

One South Wacker

BXMT provided a loan to 601W Companies to purchase One South Wacker in 2018. The loan covered 70% of the $310 million acquisition price and provided an additional $93 million to fund improvements and the lease-up of known vacancies in the property. On account of the pandemic, the lease-up of the property has been much slower than anticipated. The property had a Trailing Twelve-Month Debt Service Coverage Ratio of 0.80x as of March 2023. Based on the original loan documents, the fully extended maturity date was in December 2023. Despite recently signing a lease that will bring occupancy in the building up to 80%, I suspect the property was not in a state where it could have been sold or refinanced; as such, BXMT extended the maturity to 2026 and agreed to lend another $46 million to the project. While the sponsor. in this case, did agree to contribute $21 million, as discussed above, I think it is likely that on a project of this size, they will recoup this equity through fees. BXMT is now committed to lending up to $356 million against an office property that sold in 2018 for $310 million. Given that almost all market participants think the price for office properties has fallen, not risen, over the last five years, in my opinion, it seems likely that BXMT will be required to impair this loan. If this occurs, BXMT will have to stop recognizing another $9 million annually in income based on the all-in-yield and loan balance in the 3Q23 Loan Portfolio Details from the 10Q.

Another $84 million loan is described on page 26 of BXMT’s 10Q for 3Q23, where BXMT agreed to an extension in return for the sponsors contributing $2 million. Management, during their conference calls and in their Fact Sheet indicated there are numerous instances of sponsors contributing capital to projects in exchange for extensions. I think if the details of these extensions were disclosed, it would be apparent in many of these cases the fees for the sponsors will likely exceed their equity contribution. I think the sponsors’ contribution should be seen as a rational business decision to maintain or increase fee income, not a vote of confidence in a project. (I suspect the fees are often paid with the undrawn money on the BXMT loan.) As with the Falchi Building, on several of these loans with extensions, I believe the interest rate is too high for an equity investor to expect a return on their investment.

Potential 4Q23 Impairments

When BXMT reports its 4Q23 results, they will be audited by Deloitte & Touche, instead of simply reviewed. While the auditors will no doubt have some deference for management’s real estate experience, as discussed above, I believe they will want to cover themselves when it comes to the CECL calculation. Given that they did not push back on management’s assumption enough last year, I suspect they will likely take a more conservative approach this year. Additionally, unlike last year, more office transactions have closed and provide guidance on new pricing in the office market. I believe this could lead to a notable increase in impaired properties with 4Q results. Below are a couple of projects that I feel are likely at risk of impairment when auditors begin digging into assumptions on valuations.

Woolworth Building, New York City, $336 million loan, Maturity – 5/1/2025

The collateral for this loan is an office property constructed in 1913. Many of the tenants that are in the property have been there for more than 20 years. When their leases expire, I think they will likely look for more modern space. The loan has already had its maturity date extended several times. BXMT agreed to lower the interest rate on the loan by 0.6% with its most recent extension. (BXMT Loan Portfolio Details 3Q23 10Q and 2022 10k) I think the auditors will likely see this in combination with the overall NYC office market, and conclude this loan needs to be impaired.

Office Property, San Francisco, $229 million loan, Maturity – 11/9/2025

This loan was originated in September of 2021. As of 12/31/2022, it was still rated a 3, not even watch-listed. In 2Q23, the maturity on the loan was extended from 4/9/2023 by nineteen months, and the interest rate was dropped by 2.74%; BXMT fixed the rate and allowed a portion of the interest to be paid in kind (PIK) (BXMT 10Q 3Q23 ) While the loan is currently watch-listed, an impairment is likely, in my opinion, as more office property sales take place in San Francisco. According to CBRE, the San Francisco office market has a vacancy rate of over 35% versus 5% before the pandemic. For the last several years, this has frozen the transaction market, so it has been difficult to discern the new market clearing price of buildings. As the Real Deal reports, a small number of San Francisco office buildings have traded in recent months, and it appears prices have dropped about 75%.

Park Central Hotel (Hyatt Regency SOMA), San Francisco, $261 million loan, Maturity – 12/9/2024

In 2018, Highgate Hotels purchased the Park Central San Francisco for $315 million. At the time, Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR) in San Francisco was growing at 13.3% annually., according to Smith Travel Research (STR). As shown below, San Francisco is the only major city in the country where RevPAR is significantly below 2019 levels, according to STR.

Financial Times, June 17, 2023

Due to the challenging operating environment, several major San Francisco hotels have defaulted on their mortgages and returned the keys to the lenders. Given the timing of Highgate’s investment and the hotel’s location in SOMA, which has seen a significant uptick in crime and homelessness since the pandemic, I think it is unlikely they will be able to sell the property or refinance the mortgage.

On January 4th, the Real Deal reported that Highgate failed to make its balloon payment. Given that BXMT’s Loan Portfolio Detail in the 3Q23 10Q shows a final maturity date of 12/9/24, I suspect Highgate was not willing to incur the expense of an extension, which likely required paying an extension fee and putting a new interest rate cap in place. I do not think this is surprising, given that, according to a local broker, the estimated value of the property is now $54 million. I believe the lack of payment will force BXMT to impair the asset with 4Q23 results, which will lead to a $50+ million impairment, assuming an impairment of 20%+ of the loan balance. The impairment will also cause BXMT to stop recognizing another $8.0 million in income annually going forward, based on the size of the loan and the all-in yield. (Loan Portfolio Detail 3Q23 10Q.) Furthermore, if the broker’s valuation is accurate, in the next couple of quarters, I believe BXMT could be charging-off over $200 million, before accounting for expenses. This equates to $1.16 per share or 50% of consensus EPS for 2024.

Project Quasar, Diversified Spain, $600 million loan, Maturity – March 15, 2026

In March 2018, Blackstone bought a 51% interest in €10 billion of toxic assets from Santander, a Spanish Lender. (Santander inherited these assets as part of its acquisition of Banco Popular, which was encouraged by regulators in the aftermath of the financial crisis.) The structure allowed Santander to deconsolidate the assets without showing a gain or loss. Blackstone and Santander used €7.3 of debt to finance the joint venture. BXMT provided €1 billion of this debt. The original maturity date was March 15th, 2023. It has been extended by three years to 2026. Over the years, it looks as though Blackstone and Santander have tried to sell assets from the venture. In 2020, they even offered to reimburse buyers up to 10% for any losses they incurred on assets they purchased. That same year, Santander reduced the value of its stake in the JV by 40%. More recently, in June of 2023, the JV was considering selling a portfolio of $2.2 billion of hotel loans. In August of 2023, Santander wrote down the value of their equity investment in project Quasar by an additional 62%, and it now stands at €155 million, or $170.5 million. This means they value the equity in the project, including Blackstone’s stake, at €316 million. While asset sales have repaid some of the original debt, BXMT still has €567 million outstanding. As shown below, the implied leverage for the venture is now at 93%.

Aura Real Estate Experts, 03/19/2018, Gale Onefile August 2, 2023 - Santander applies a 62% cut to the value of its alliance with Blackstone, BXMT 3Q23 10Q

It is hard for me to imagine an auditor agreeing that there is not a high risk of default for a portfolio with leverage of 93%. A small change in the assumptions on the value of the assets could lead to a significant impairment on the debt. In my experience, often times with these types of portfolios where there is a mix of assets and a plan to sell them over time with the intent of eventually paying off the debt, the assets that are easy to sell above appraised value are sold first. The asset manager initially looks good because they are exceeding expectations. Over time, the portfolio is left with hard-to-sell assets that will trade for prices well below their appraised value. I think it is likely that Project Quasar, after 5 years and a number of asset sales, is left with difficult-to-sell properties with unreasonably high appraisals. I believe this is probably why this loan was watch-listed by BXMT. Given the age of most of BXMT’s “unique loans,” it is probable that almost all of the $46 million in reserves for unique loans (BXMT 3Q23 10Q, p.23) ones where the WARM model is not appropriate, are dedicated to this loan. Nonetheless, if this loan went from watch-listed to impaired, I think the impact on BXMT’s financials would be significant. BXMT would no longer be able to recognize the $20 million of income it records from this loan every year. (Based on yield from 3Q23 10Q Loan Portfolio Details)

Other properties could be Impaired

In addition to the properties listed above, I think a plethora of office and hotel properties look vulnerable to impairments in the near term, including several office properties in New York, Washington DC and the Bay Area and another hotel in San Francisco. Additionally, there is a $700 million mixed-used project in which is under construction in Austin where there is no preleasing on the office portion of the project.

Currently, Impaired Projects Could See Their CECL Increase and Be Hit With Charge-Offs

I believe several BXMT loans that are already impaired may see their reserves increase with the year-end audit. While this will not impact BXMT’s income or EBITDA, as it already does not recognize income on these loans, it will further erode BXMT’s book value, which BXMT and its analysts often cite to support its valuation.

3Q23 Investor Presentation

Additionally, for some of these assets, I expect its auditor, Deloitte & Touche, to determine that it is nearly certain that the amounts due will not be collected, leading BXMT to finally charge off a portion of the principal. These charge-offs will flow through its Distributable Earnings Calculation, which BXMT uses to justify its current dividend level.

3Q23 Investor Presentation

Park Central Hotel, New York City, $286 million, Maturity - 8/9/2025

In November of 2018, BXMT loaned Highgate $250 million for the purchase of the Park Central Hotel in New York City. The loan allowed Highgate to borrow up to $291 million and carried a rate of LIBOR plus 2.83%. (2018 10-K) The loan, including extensions, matured in December of 2023. In 2Q20, due to the impact of COVID-19, BXMT took a reserve against this loan for $54.9 million (impairment amount by individual loans was disclosed in BXMT’s 2020 10K) and started accounting for it using the cost-recovery method. This means that income accrual on this loan was suspended, and no income is recorded. Any payments that BXMT receives from this loan are treated as a reduction to principal. As of 12/31/22, the interest rate on this loan had been reduced to 2.35%, but the balance on the loan had not come down. The implication is that the hotel has not been able to make any interest or principal payments. In its 3Q22 10Q, BXMT disclosed its reserve on the loan was still $54.9 million. BXMT also disclosed a few details on how it calculated the reserve. I think the key assumption seems entirely unrealistic today or in 3Q22. BXMT assumed an exit capitalization rate of 4.5%. This means a buyer would expect a 4.5% yield on the hotel’s net operating income. I suppose this assumption may have been realistic when the loan was impaired in 2Q20, and the 10-year treasury was yielding 0.67%. Today, with the 10-year yielding 4.05%, I believe this assumption seems very aggressive. In addition to not making any payments on the outstanding loan balance, the asset appears to be deteriorating based on online reviews. Many of the reviews on Trip Advisor complain about worn and stained carpets, old fixtures, and broken elevators.

Trip Advisor

It sounds like it is now standard practice at the hotel for guests to wait in long lines to use the service elevator to get to their rooms. The rate on this loan is now at SOFR + 7.9%, which I believe is likely a default rate and indicates the owners are not cooperating with BXMT. I suspect it is likely that the sponsor sees no hope of paying off the loan and has decided not to contribute capital for capex. I believe when the auditors review this asset at year-end, it is likely that they will require a larger reserve and perhaps force a charge-off.

Office Property, Washington DC, $209 Million, Maturity – 5/9/2024

In April of 2021, BXMT originated an office loan in Washington, DC for $209 million. According to CBRE, the DC Market has not recovered from COVID-19 as many government employees continue to work from home, and firms throughout the city shrink their real estate footprint. According to CBRE, the vacancy rate was 20.9% at the end of the 3rd quarter, up over 6% from the end of 2019. According to Costar, given that most Federal Agencies are only using 25% of their space, the situation in the DC office market is likely to get worse. While large office transactions have been almost non-existent in the DC market since the pandemic, recently, there have been a couple of foreclosure sales that I believe may set a new benchmark for the market. I believe it will be hard for BXMT’s auditors to ignore these transactions at year-end. 2100 M Street, near Dupont Circle, was sold for 55% of the loan’s value. Even more troubling, 1201 Connecticut Avenue, basically right at Dupont Circle, was sold at a foreclosure auction for less than a third of its loan value.

Conclusion

I think over the last couple of years BXMT results and stock price have been insulated from the changing landscape of commercial real estate. I believe 2024 is likely to be the year when it becomes impossible for auditors, lenders and investors to ignore the weakness in BXMT’s loan book. The year is beginning with a missed balloon payment on a $260 million hotel loan in San Francisco. Over the course of the next couple of months, there are numerous other office and hotel loans where I suspect the owners may stop making payments or miss balloon payments. If this comes to pass, I believe it will probably lead to further impairments which will reduce BXMT’s income as it cannot recognize income on impaired loans. I think it is also possible that BXMT and its auditors will begin to view certain loans as uncollectable, which will lead to charge-offs, which will hit earnings and dividend coverage and eventually could lead to a reduction in the dividend.

Risk to Shorting BXMT

It is important for readers to understand that despite the problems I believe BXMT faces due to weakness in its loan book, the stock is very volatile. This means any number of things could cause the stock price to spike temporarily. A short seller without sufficient capital could be forced to liquidate their position at a loss in this scenario. It is easy to envision circumstances where there are no impairments or charge-offs announced with 4Q results and the stock moves up sharply. Additionally, BXMT will likely continue to pay its dividend in the near future. Not only does the dividend represent a cost to a short seller, I believe the dividend will put a floor on the stock price for some time as there will always be investors who are seeking yield. In other words, I believe someone shorting BXMT needs to have the patience and capital to wait until the market has a clear and informed view of BXMT's loan book.