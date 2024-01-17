Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Why The JetBlue Airways Merger Deal With Spirit Airlines Was Blocked

Bram de Haas profile picture
Bram de Haas
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Spirit Airlines stock plunged 51% after JetBlue Airways Corporation's acquisition was blocked due to concerns about reduced competition in the airline industry.
  • The ruling is a victory for the government and could fuel further antitrust action.
  • JetBlue and Spirit Airlines may appeal the decision, but it could take time and require price cuts to the deal.
Court of Law and Justice on a Coffee Break: Smiling Male Judge Using Smartphone, Browsing Online Content, Using Social Media App, Investing, Internet e-commerce Purchases.

gorodenkoff

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) plunged 51% after JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) was blocked from acquiring it. The full ruling can be read here. The judge argues that allowing the merger would likely lessen competition

Bram de Haas brings 15 years of investing experience to the table and has over 5 years of experience managing a Euro hedge fund. He is also a former professional poker player and utilizes his bundle of risk management skills to uncover lucrative investments based on special situations.

He is the leader of the investing group Special Situation Report where he offers his community several features, including: a portfolio of actionable special situations, weekly updates on current ideas, ideas across sectors for diversification, select foreign investment ideas in addition to the majority of US market ideas. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SAVE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (16)

P
PL Collins
Today, 11:12 AM
Comments (149)
Pete and his cronies would rather see an airline go bankrupt and thousands lose their jobs, instead of allowing them merge with a stronger airline. Brilliant.
D
DavidJL615
Today, 11:09 AM
Comments (950)
Unfortunately all this will do is bankrupt Spirit and how will that work for the competition. This is like the RAD Walgreens merger. It was blocked and now RAD is gone so where is the competition. The judge was clearly not thinking of the long term consequences of his decision. I believe the opposite will happen prices will go up and not down due to less profitable airlines in the mix. I read the decision and his logic does not hold water.
p
pokeboy14
Today, 11:04 AM
Comments (139)
Wonder if AMAZON ever have an appetite for Airline Business? seems to me this is a good side gig for prime customers who would like to save on flights.
k
kbmullen5
Today, 11:03 AM
Comments (99)
Spirit will have to raise their fares $10 a ticket to start making money.
s
southbuckeye
Today, 10:58 AM
Comments (2.51K)
Blocking mergers. Yes. Banning menthol cigarettes. Yes. Overlooking the deterioration of our large cities by criminals. Yes. Keeping hoards of illegals from entering the U.S. No. These are our current priorities.
M
ML_Paladin888
Today, 10:57 AM
Comments (82)
The big guy didn't get his 10%
S
Smithn Wesson
Today, 10:51 AM
Comments (1.37K)
I think the most interesting part of the ruling was the way the judge defined the market.

He define the market as a *subset* of consumers.

I don't believe either the DOJ or the defendant argued that during the trial.

In the trial, the DOJ argued that the market was point to point pairs. So the entirety of the customer base (all customers) in a single point to point pair. In other words, not a subset.

In that definition, the competitive benefits of the deal could be considered as a counterweight to any negatives.

But the judge gave that lower priority. The judge went out of his way to protect that specific subset of customers.

I think that's a little bit novel. The judge broke some new ground here.

I'm not sure if it stands up under appeal, but I don't think it matters.

Why would JetBlue even attempt an appeal at this point? The offer price appears to be too high given the financial condition of Spirit Airlines.

I guess we will hear within a few days whether or not JetBlue will appeal.
W
Wellington999
Today, 10:51 AM
Comments (4.99K)
So...Spirit is an important resource for poor students? LOL ..It would be if it didn't cancel flights all the time, hammer people with crazy fees to change flights etc...i guess the judge never flew Spirit lol...
V
VIPstock
Today, 10:42 AM
Comments (480)
New price target is $5... and I guess... many users here are trying to understand what's path forward for Spirit? How low stock can go? Can Spirit survive?

Looking to IV... Option Traders are expecting huge move... investors are even buying $2.5 Put... So... something is there.... Any view?
Swole profile picture
Swole
Today, 10:07 AM
Comments (128)
It was blocked to screw with me!
dn4911 profile picture
dn4911
Today, 10:04 AM
Comments (409)
BTW the break up fee is over $4 / share and the rights to buy more aircraft are worth at least that much so right now this is a buy IMO.
V
VIPstock
Today, 10:10 AM
Comments (480)
@dn4911 If $4 is a break fee... why Susquehanna Downgrades with a price target of $5 from $15...

Why so low price target?

Any wild guess?
Felipe Brum, CFA profile picture
Felipe Brum, CFA
Today, 10:14 AM
Comments (98)
@dn4911 it’s not $4 because it has already been paid. SAVE shareholders have been receiving $0.1 per share since the deal was announced from JBLU. This plus the $2.5 paid when the deal was announced count towards the $4 break-up fee. The only thing that needs to be paid is $70M from JBLU to SAVE (the company, not shareholders)
dn4911 profile picture
dn4911
Today, 10:02 AM
Comments (409)
Good article. I read the decision yesterday. It was a surprise to me as well. The problem with the decision in my opinion is that it dooms a marginal business whose customers are served at a loss from ever merging with a profitable company.
True the poor folks who pay a cheap fair would be barred from getting a cheap fare after the merger, but Spirit was losing money. If the only way a bargain airline can be bought out is by another bargain airline that will also lose money then the long term effect is for the rich to get richer and the poor to go out of business.
Baloney Sandwitch profile picture
Baloney Sandwitch
Today, 10:07 AM
Comments (2.1K)
@dn4911 It was a profitable airline before 2019. It can recover.
V
VIPstock
Today, 9:51 AM
Comments (480)
@Bram de Haas As you mentioned... $7... is like a hold... at what price will you see like Buy?

Do you think that $5 / or even $4... might be a buying Opportunity?
